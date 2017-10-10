Emma Stone is Louis Vuitton's Newest Ambassador
Emma Stone Joins the Louis Vuitton Family https://t.co/sDnz0ZKhtE pic.twitter.com/B2yoCX74zM— Marie Claire (@marieclaire) October 7, 2017
- two year contract worth an estimated $6-10 million
- brand reportedly courted Ryan Gosling for several years, but he doesn't do endorsements
Emma Stone wore a #LouisVuitton Resort 2018 jacket while promoting #BattleoftheSexes during #TIFF17. https://t.co/Wfv1dQ2XsO pic.twitter.com/o1PTumy7Wb— The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 12, 2017
Emma Stone wore a #LouisVuitton Resort 2018 outfit to the #BattleOfTheSexes LA premiere. https://t.co/mmdOZVJrK3 pic.twitter.com/2ZkzKGPf4O— The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) September 17, 2017
Emma Stone wore a #LouisVuitton Spring 2018 gown to the #BattleoftheSexes #BFI London Film Fest premiere. #LFF2017 https://t.co/rZ4p2yHbfY pic.twitter.com/chEx2KRCrx— The Fashion Court (@TheFashionCourt) October 7, 2017
