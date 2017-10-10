The US Mens National Soccer Team FLOP HARD, don't qualify for the World Cup

LMAOOO Reply

Thread

Link

These qualifiers have been a trip. I almost thought Argentina wouldn't even come through lol



And I'd like to congratulate Iceland for their first FIFA Men's WC ever. Reply

Thread

Link

ICELANDDDDDD



ARGENTINAAAAAA my bb messi pulled through and threw those flops on his back again! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm going to be rooting for Iceland at least a little bit, just because of that. For some reason I found it adorable.



But like seriously... Wtf was Argentina doing this whole time is being me. They really got lucky their final match was against Ecuador tbh... If it had been against someone with a fighting chance or just a team who had had a better run idk of they'd have pulled through. I'm still baffled by the fact that they tied 0x0 against Peru playing on their home field last week ngl. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

We don't deserve Messi, what a team of flops. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ICELAND!!!! i was living for that icland/england game last Euro Championship. i've never laughed so hard at endland losing before. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Iceland defeating England after Brexit lead to some of the funniest tweets ever. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Can we talk about Chile being out because of a complaint they made? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So proud of Iceland! what a beautiful country. Going back for my second time in Feb. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaoooo damn this is embarrassing Reply

Thread

Link

LOL good Reply

Thread

Link





LMFAOOOOO this was an embarrassment. i literally cannot. LMFAOOOOO this was an embarrassment. i literally cannot. Reply

Thread

Link

Mfte BB Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DAMN IT, I just wanted the ~drama with the USMNT playing in a World Cup in Russia. You couldn't even manage the absolute LEAST, could you, boys?! Reply

Thread

Link

Good lmao. I can't stand the US national team. Reply

Thread

Link





BUT I'M HAPPY MY OTHER TEAM MADE IT!! :DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD DDDDDDDD!!!







VAMOS CON TODO COLOMBIA!!! I almost find ironic that the one WC we don't qualify for is the Russian one! :( lolBUT I'M HAPPY MY OTHER TEAM MADE IT!! :DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!VAMOS CON TODO COLOMBIA!!! Reply

Thread

Link

LoL, yeah, they aren't even my ~team of choice (though I would have shown support had they made it, obvs) but I wanted Russia DRAMZ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was kinda hoping to see if any political jokes were gonna be made~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BRASIL WILL WIN THE WC! MARK MY WORDS! WE WILL BE VINDICATED!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm glad for Colombia and I hope Perú makes it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck yeah!!! Como buen colombiano dejando todo pa ultima hora but i'm so happy!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

so happy colombia got in. they were one of the highlights of 2014 for me.



que viva colombia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YAAASSSS Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA I bet Fifa is pissed - and whatever channel airs the WC there. will you all care? wtvr, the rest of the world will so...



anyway. can we talk about the best qualifications every time? the south american ones? always a mess, always fun. I mean, we had Brasil (my team) qualified since last year and all other teams trying in this round. like 6 had chances. it was awesome, it was changing so fast. may south america do great in the WC next year! Reply

Thread

Link

This game was insane! I'll obviously still watch the WC and root for South America, but I'm so bummed with how things turned out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brazil will flop so hard next year. I can feel it. Things went way too smoothly during qualifiers despite the shaky beginnings lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I believe so. we only do well when it sucks before. 94 and 02 qualifications were a mess. WE NEED A SCANDAL.



but maybe the 7x1 was a big enough mess to take us to 2018 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Do you really think so? I was actually pretty impressed with how they played during the whole qualifiers tbh, I wasn't expecting them to bounce back as well as they did.



Just let them beat Argentina in some kind of spectacular way and I'll be happy tbh lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Don't you dare fucking say this sis! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Why would FIFA be pissed? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

south american qualifiers are always dramatic, i love it. i'm actually sad chile didn't make it bc i think they *could* be a great competitor in the wc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just had to watch Chile be obliterated by Brazil lol these qualifiers were crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

they were so stupid tho. Brasil never lost a qualifier game at home. NEVER. they knew they needed a tie or for Brasil not to score so much, and they play open like that? come on. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, idk what Pizzi was thinking tbh. I just feel bad for Claudio Bravo for once again being expected to do the work of like 5 more players. It's ridiculous.



And tbh the thing about Chile is endurance more than anything else, so they could've gotten a tie. But they just freak out when they pass the halfway mark and start doing the stupidest things to try and score and stop doing any defense. Sigh. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

we got too cocky. "pfff we gon play bolivia and paraguay pffff so easyyyy. let's win that then whatever happens with brasil it won't matter" (and of course we fucking lost)

fucking vidal more interested in getting drunk than practicing. alexis as always having the ball fucking close but then not scoring. and pizzi was a shit dt this whole qualifyer.



i'm so pissed because we aren't a bad team but the minute the other team scores, we crumble and die. i'm just sad that a lot of this players will just have to say goodbye to the idea of winning a world cup (which lol, impossible. but i would've been happy with reaching quarter finals) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I feel bad for Chile, I wanted them to qualify Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sorry bb.

I'm going to miss your chants of chi-chi-chi-le-le-le

It's my fave team chant <3 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

meanwhile iceland is breaking records for qualifying with the smallest population of the group Reply

Thread

Link

OMG I'm so happy for Iceland! :D! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesss, I'm so glad they qualified!! <3333 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

in world cup history*



i need to visit soon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my country missed out by goal difference, its been 20 years since we were last in a tournament.

would have been funny to see Argentina not get through but Messi came and saved their arses again. Reply

Thread

Link

Without Messi, they have no hope Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LAUGHS IN SPANISH



As a Mexican seeing the US and The Netherlands flopping is so freaking great. What a magical day. Reply

Thread

Link

no era penal!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

as a german seeing the dutch flop at football is giving me life tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm really going to miss Robben's diving. It's a WC staple! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Justicia for no era penal. Never4get. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"...or not" LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL X-) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DEEEEEAAAAADDDDDD OMG Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

We never forget lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo I love my people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

THE PETTINESS NNNNNNN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait did NL not qualify? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO YAS ONE YEAR WITHOUT THE ORANGES SCARING TGE SHIT OUT OF ME! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link