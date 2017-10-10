The US Mens National Soccer Team FLOP HARD, don't qualify for the World Cup
#USMNT fail to qualify for #WorldCup for first time in three decades after upset loss to last-place team https://t.co/wnEQ0HtRCT— New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 11, 2017
- The US played Trinidad and Tobago tonight.
- Their 2-1 defeat made them 5th in a group of 6. They didn't qualify.
I'M LIVING! I know they won't but I want the Women's team to call these bitches out.
And I'd like to congratulate Iceland for their first FIFA Men's WC ever.
ARGENTINAAAAAA my bb messi pulled through and threw those flops on his back again!
But like seriously... Wtf was Argentina doing this whole time is being me. They really got lucky their final match was against Ecuador tbh... If it had been against someone with a fighting chance or just a team who had had a better run idk of they'd have pulled through. I'm still baffled by the fact that they tied 0x0 against Peru playing on their home field last week ngl.
LMFAOOOOO this was an embarrassment. i literally cannot.
BUT I'M HAPPY MY OTHER TEAM MADE IT!! :DDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD
VAMOS CON TODO COLOMBIA!!!
que viva colombia
anyway. can we talk about the best qualifications every time? the south american ones? always a mess, always fun. I mean, we had Brasil (my team) qualified since last year and all other teams trying in this round. like 6 had chances. it was awesome, it was changing so fast. may south america do great in the WC next year!
but maybe the 7x1 was a big enough mess to take us to 2018
Just let them beat Argentina in some kind of spectacular way and I'll be happy tbh lol.
*they
And tbh the thing about Chile is endurance more than anything else, so they could've gotten a tie. But they just freak out when they pass the halfway mark and start doing the stupidest things to try and score and stop doing any defense. Sigh.
fucking vidal more interested in getting drunk than practicing. alexis as always having the ball fucking close but then not scoring. and pizzi was a shit dt this whole qualifyer.
i'm so pissed because we aren't a bad team but the minute the other team scores, we crumble and die. i'm just sad that a lot of this players will just have to say goodbye to the idea of winning a world cup (which lol, impossible. but i would've been happy with reaching quarter finals)
I'm going to miss your chants of chi-chi-chi-le-le-le
It's my fave team chant <3
i need to visit soon
would have been funny to see Argentina not get through but Messi came and saved their arses again.
As a Mexican seeing the US and The Netherlands flopping is so freaking great. What a magical day.