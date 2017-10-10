Disney Shelves "Gigantic' Over Creative Differences

Of course there's a Frozen 2.

The only Princess who didn't get a direct to video sequel. Reply

Thread

Link

PaTF got no follow up. At least Tangled got a short. Will forever be bitter Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It deserves a damn better film where Tiana isn't a fucking frog for 80% of the movie. I'm still mad about that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they've actually done quite a bit of promo for this so i'm surprised. has disney shelved movies this far into production before? i imagine they wasted millions on this.



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:44 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

AWW :(



but also good give us another woc princess led film Reply

Thread

Link

Dammit, can't load the article. :(



The concept sounds (or rather, sounded) kinda cute but how come Disney movies, generally speaking, have to have a one-word title these days? lol Reply

Thread

Link

and that one word can't be the name of the female protagonist i'M LOOKING AT YOU 'TANGLED'



the fact that Moana was called Moana still surprises me. i would've thought they'd call it "Ocean" or some shit



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:46 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao @ "Ocean". Yeah at least with Moana that's her name so I won't shit on that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there was a rumour at some point that they were gonna change it to Spirited Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moana was her hero's journey, so her name as the title fits perfectly. I'm so glad they didn't change it to some bland generic word. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i would've thought they'd call it "Ocean" or some shit

haha that's literally the definition of Moana Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





No joke: It's to draw in the boys. The titles can't be even remotely girly-sounding.No joke: http://articles.latimes.com/2010/mar/09/business/la-fi-ct-disney9-2010mar09 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

to appeal to wider audiences (boys)



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Because ~~~boys won't wanna see a film with a female in the title ~~~~~ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aww. this seems like it would have been a cute movie Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed, I would've loved to see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





(recycling this gif bc it's the last thing i copied) shame, could have been big (recycling this gif bc it's the last thing i copied) Reply

Thread

Link

kinda bummed about this but was there even a premise beyond just taking the original story and making one of the characters a girl Reply

Thread

Link

In 2015 the giant was a little girl and Jack was a grown man and she sang a song about playing with her little man.

That's all I remember from d23 that year. It left an impression, and not in a good way.



Edited at 2017-10-11 03:12 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did it come off as creepy as it sounds by your description Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Well hello, Frozen 2 is coming, let's celebrate that 👏👏 Reply

Thread

Link

I thought Frozen 2 was coming out this November..oops. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a fucking short before Coco that they are literally playing trailers for before kids movies. It's bullshit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Next films to be released from Disney Animation are Wreck-It Ralph 2 in 2018 and Frozen 2 in 2019



originality in film is dead :( Reply

Thread

Link

The next two Pixar films after Coco are sequels as well. The Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Moana was fucking amazing. I need a part 2 ASAP. Reply

Thread

Link

I wonder what the "creative differences" were. Reply

Thread

Link

Same, for better or worse Tangled and Brave went through massive retooling and yet got released despite creative clashes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crazy that this gets shelved and Frozen 2 with an abortion storyline is moving full steam ahead. Reply

Thread

Link

Mte. Disney is really trying to be edgy it seems. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

abortion storyline? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh you and your weird pathological lying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you're the best troll lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So you've been watching those weird YouTube cartoon videos too, huh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gigantic?



The one-word title formula failed them. Reply

Thread

Link