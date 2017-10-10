Disney Shelves "Gigantic' Over Creative Differences




-Disney has shelved Gigantic, which was to be released in 2020
- The story would have been a version of Jack and the Beanstalk, featuring a female giant
- "It's impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working" via Ed Catmull, Pixar President
- Next films to be released from Disney Animation are Wreck-It Ralph 2 in 2018 and Frozen 2 in 2019

