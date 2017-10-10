Disney Shelves "Gigantic' Over Creative Differences
-Disney has shelved Gigantic, which was to be released in 2020
- The story would have been a version of Jack and the Beanstalk, featuring a female giant
- "It's impossible to know when we begin a project how the creative process will unfold, and sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working" via Ed Catmull, Pixar President
- Next films to be released from Disney Animation are Wreck-It Ralph 2 in 2018 and Frozen 2 in 2019
The only Princess who didn't get a direct to video sequel.
It deserves a damn better film where Tiana isn't a fucking frog for 80% of the movie. I'm still mad about that.
but also good give us another woc princess led film
The concept sounds (or rather, sounded) kinda cute but how come Disney movies, generally speaking, have to have a one-word title these days? lol
the fact that Moana was called Moana still surprises me. i would've thought they'd call it "Ocean" or some shit
I think there was a rumour at some point that they were gonna change it to Spirited
haha that's literally the definition of Moana
No joke: http://articles.latimes.com/2010/mar/09/business/la-fi-ct-disney9-2010mar09
Because ~~~boys won't wanna see a film with a female in the title ~~~~~
That's all I remember from d23 that year. It left an impression, and not in a good way.
Well hello, Frozen 2 is coming, let's celebrate that 👏👏
originality in film is dead :(
The next two Pixar films after Coco are sequels as well. The Incredibles 2 and Toy Story 4.
Mte. Disney is really trying to be edgy it seems.
The one-word title formula failed them.