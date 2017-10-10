October 10th, 2017, 10:07 pm ilouboutin "This Is Us" 2x04 Promo 2x04 "Still There" - Randall and Beth adjust to a new family dynamic. Kate books her first big gig. Kevin suffers a setback on his movie. Jack and Rebecca are visited by an unwelcome guest. Source: YouTube Tagged: black celebrities, mandy moore, milo ventimiglia, sterling k. brown, television - nbc, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1313 comments Add comment
Idk there was something about their relationship where he came off looking like an ass.
i like kevin. his storylines are boring, but i think justin does a good job/has good comic timing and i like his dynamic with randall's family