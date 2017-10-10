Hilarie Burton had to laugh so she wouldn't cry when Ben Affleck groped her on TRL

Of course Ben's an asshole. Reply

Being a woman is so fucking exhausting. I can't even find anymore words to say at this point :( Reply

My thoughts exactly. :( Reply

Yep Reply

yeah i feel so tired. a construction manager twice my age touched me on the back yesterday after i asked if i'd be able to get my car out of the driveway in half an hour and i wanted to crawl out of my skin Reply

An Apple Genius guy did that to me at one of my appointments there a couple of years ago. Ew. The guys there always get inappropriate. Reply

Mte Reply

It really is. Reply

It sure is Reply

color me shocked. Reply

Gross asshole. Reply

Blacklist both Affleck bros and their BFF Matt Reply

For real and it needs to happen NOW Reply

Seriously Reply

tea Reply

Go one step further and bleach the Affleck DNA out of the human fabric. Reply

Seriously Reply

goddess <3 Reply

bb Reply

Whenever I see your icon I think it's Ben lmao Reply

Please. I don't ever want to see their bloated faces again. I need a "turn this white man into kittens" chrome extension for them. Reply

I hope so. And ugh, Matt is at the Thor Ragnarok premiere. Reply

i feel like the time is right for another a ben affleck/dicaprio expose. there's been talk about both of their predatory ways for years Reply

but but but they have daughters now so its different Reply

Seriously Reply

FUCKING YIKES Reply

That's fucked up 😡 Reply

whaaaat. i did not know this. wow. Reply

Also now would be a good time for Buzzfeed to rip us off.



Blow this up, there's no way she was the only one. It deserves to be known. Reply

Especially since this is the second time he's been caught inappropriate with a female reporter Reply

I know Jezebel writers regularly link us in their celeb gossip roundup, hopefully this makes it in there or something. Reply

I just emailed a friend who works at Huffington Post. Also I linked her to your post if that's ok!

Edited at 2017-10-11 02:23 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:23 am (UTC)

Hell yes, I don't own the tweets!



Thanks for spreading the word, there are a few peeps I'm gonna try to contact to spread this too. Reply

like this one post:

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/94673823.html



e! the day after:

http://www.eonline.com/news/636015/does-ariana-grande-care-that-big-sean-raps-about-her-billion-dollar-p-y yeah i sometimes post shit here hoping other sites will steal it because it's happened more than once that a site used practically the same title of my shit lmao.like this one post:e! the day after: Reply

Didn't Ben insist on casting Emily Ratajkowski in Gone Girl just so he could feel her up? I guess it was consensual, but it wouldn't surprise me if he also took advantage of his status and tried to make things about the role. Reply

wasnt there another video once of ben during a junket interview in the early 2000s and groping a female interviewer?? she was like sitting in his lap and i think she was hispanic Reply

IA. I hope that her being married to JDM helps this get blown up too bc he has a ton of fans from TWD right? everyone needs to make a shitstorm, fuck the afflecks Reply

i hope this gets out there too. i think since its a reply to another tweet and doesn't appear on her main twitter page, it might go unseen otherwise. Reply

Hopefully they can find the video. It is definitely out there somewhere.



He was inappropriately "flirting" throughout the entire interview. It was a cringey, second-hand embarrassment watch, with Burton just trying to laugh and act like it was no big deal, while clearly being uncomfortable. I feel like every woman has been in that position. EVERY woman. Reply

Yeah, god I hope this is one of the stories that actually blows up on other social media sites. Reply

It's starting to blow up, thanks to you and this post, no doubt! Just Jared just posted it, and lots of sites pick up stuff from JJ. Good work, OP! Reply

Somebody from VOX is lurking on ONTD because they sourced one of our blind items posts from August in regards to the Lainey Blind Item that was about Harvey Weinstein, Blake Lively and Gretchen Mol. Reply

Yes! Excellent post OP, I hope it gets shared.



I hope that more people read these stories and feel courageous enough to SPEAK OUT! And if they aren’t ready for that, I hope people who read these stores can find comfort in the fact that they are not alone.

Reply

Holy shit. Reply

I'd say WHOA EVEN MORE REASON to replace Affleck with JDM was Flashpoint Batman but JDM's loser police lives matter politics turned me off. Reply

JFC





Also

If this is triggering due to personal experiences this is the Nat'l Sexual Assault hotline:1-800-656-4673

Don't forget to take a break if you need it and practice self care too. I know I need to. Reply

Please take care of yourself. This shit is draining.

Thanks and same to you guys <3 Reply

Thank you for posting this 💖 Reply

I need to take a break from this shit too cuz it's making me relive past abuse but I just can't stop reading about it. It's so draining and I'm exhausted. Reply

honestly, i realize this info is important but the sheer volume of posts is daunting Reply

thank you so so much <333 as a csa victim, this has been really draining for me personally and at this point, this is just too much. Reply

Just like his brother.... Reply

Poor Ben, last week his biggest worry was pretending to care about getting sober. Now this. Womp, womp! Reply

LOL, I regret feeling a slight tinge of pity during those posts now Reply

Oh I definitely have pity for him when it comes to addiction - that's a hellish reality no one should have to endure but he's disgusting trash who literally thought he could save his career by upgrading his mistress to girlfriend while taking selfies in liquor stores while his kids kids are at home with their one responsible parent. Reply

same. i thought good luck to him, but now he can choke. Reply

I felt pity for him when he seemed to be making an effort to get sober, for Jennifer and his kids, but LOL that didn't happen and then it came out he was fucking someone else...fuck him. Reply

that pity party was hilarious Reply

Lemme get that tiny violin to play the world's saddest song for him... Reply

