Hilarie Burton had to laugh so she wouldn't cry when Ben Affleck groped her on TRL
I didn't forget.— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 10, 2017
A fan recalled that Ben Affleck had once groped Hilarie Burton on Total Request Live. This appears to have happened in early
Seriously, thank you for that. I was a kid.— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017
She posted this video which includes a brief clip of her talking about Affleck grabbing her breast.
https://t.co/wh2MpJVQzl— Hilarie Burton (@HilarieBurton) October 11, 2017
Girls. I'm so impressed with you brave ones. I had to laugh back then so I wouldn't cry. Sending love.
source 1 2 3
Blow this up, there's no way she was the only one. It deserves to be known.
Edited at 2017-10-11 02:23 am (UTC)
Thanks for spreading the word, there are a few peeps I'm gonna try to contact to spread this too.
like this one post:
https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/94673823.html
e! the day after:
http://www.eonline.com/news/636015/does-ariana-grande-care-that-big-sean-raps-about-her-billion-dollar-p-y
He was inappropriately "flirting" throughout the entire interview. It was a cringey, second-hand embarrassment watch, with Burton just trying to laugh and act like it was no big deal, while clearly being uncomfortable. I feel like every woman has been in that position. EVERY woman.
I hope that more people read these stories and feel courageous enough to SPEAK OUT! And if they aren’t ready for that, I hope people who read these stores can find comfort in the fact that they are not alone.
Also
If this is triggering due to personal experiences this is the Nat'l Sexual Assault hotline:1-800-656-4673
Don't forget to take a break if you need it and practice self care too. I know I need to.
Please take care of yourself. This shit is draining.
he's so scummy, he also won't care about this. I feel for his fam, though.