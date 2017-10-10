Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Hilarie Burton had to laugh so she wouldn't cry when Ben Affleck groped her on TRL




A fan recalled that Ben Affleck had once groped Hilarie Burton on Total Request Live. This appears to have happened in early 2003 (possibly 2001?) Affleck is ten years older than Burton and their ages would have been 18/28 or 20/30 at the time of the assault.




She posted this video which includes a brief clip of her talking about Affleck grabbing her breast.




