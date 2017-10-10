audrey2

"Insecure" actress Amanda Seales sparks fierce debate about classism after tweet about passports



Amanda Seales, who plays Tiffany on HBO's Insecure, decided to post a few tweets yesterday telling black people that if they're spending money on Jordans instead of getting a passport, they're "losing." She was then called out by a shit ton of people for being classist, telling black people how to do poverty "properly," and for apparently not realizing that there's no point in getting a passport if you can't afford to travel.

Amanda spent the day doubling down and later released a statement: “I make it very clear in my following tweets that the point was to say that if you can afford a surplus of material things and value them more than gaining economic growth and security — i.e. attaining a passport, credit, a practical living space for wellness, etc. — you’re being short-sighted in what you consider to be success/maturity. Per usual, people added contexts that weren’t intended or implied and the spirit of love intended was misinterpreted as elitist, bourghie [sic], classist, etc. Three things I only play on TV. Nonetheless, I stand by my comments and those that get it, got it, and those that don’t, don’t. All love. I’m not for everyone but I am for everyone winning.”





Thread:







Thread




Doubling down:






