"Insecure" actress Amanda Seales sparks fierce debate about classism after tweet about passports
If you're buying Jordans and Nike Suits but you don't have a PASSPORT, YOU'RE LOSING.— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017
Amanda Seales, who plays Tiffany on HBO's Insecure, decided to post a few tweets yesterday telling black people that if they're spending money on Jordans instead of getting a passport, they're "losing." She was then called out by a shit ton of people for being classist, telling black people how to do poverty "properly," and for apparently not realizing that there's no point in getting a passport if you can't afford to travel.
Amanda spent the day doubling down and later released a statement: “I make it very clear in my following tweets that the point was to say that if you can afford a surplus of material things and value them more than gaining economic growth and security — i.e. attaining a passport, credit, a practical living space for wellness, etc. — you’re being short-sighted in what you consider to be success/maturity. Per usual, people added contexts that weren’t intended or implied and the spirit of love intended was misinterpreted as elitist, bourghie [sic], classist, etc. Three things I only play on TV. Nonetheless, I stand by my comments and those that get it, got it, and those that don’t, don’t. All love. I’m not for everyone but I am for everyone winning.”
I love amanda, but I hate when people dictate how poor people should be poor with no psychological analysis *or* analysis on economic or property access https://t.co/sdhqRKJvTH— Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) October 9, 2017
I read the whole thread. my reading comprehension is excellent. you’re shaming how people, usually poor, spend their money. I need to skip out on clothes/shoes I like to get a passport with no access to money to travel? just say you hate how some people do poverty and go. https://t.co/ssLvqK15PL— Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) October 9, 2017
Thread:
I see "don't buy Jordans, travel" has been resurrected & if you can't figure out Jordans are the price of a passport & not a plane ticket...— Mikki Kendall (@Karnythia) October 9, 2017
Jordans cost $150. Where can you travel with your passport for $150?— Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) October 9, 2017
A passport is just a form of ID required for international travel. Idk who turned it into a status symbol, but it isn’t one.— Fancy Black (@DanaeLovesYou) October 9, 2017
Thread
Anyone that wonders why someone has Jordans but not a passport needs to check how classist that is.— Venus Selenite (@venusselenite) October 9, 2017
“Be poor. But travel” pic.twitter.com/wr9BvT88GQ— George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 9, 2017
Doubling down:
Goodnight. Shine on y'all! Shout to the #sealessquad for rockin 😂 pic.twitter.com/amrUVJCiUI— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017
Anywhoo, the point is priorities. Lotta folks is Flossin Fraudulance. Happy Monday ya'll! Glow up!— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017
Now, since y'all wanna say I'm boughie, lemme head to this Eiffel Tower for dinner 💅🏾— Amanda Seales 🇬🇩 (@amandaseales) October 9, 2017
Your iPhone X is a down payment on a car.
ALSO need reliable communication to get hired for a job that MIGHT call me and expect me to return said call ASAP 🤷♀️
cars aren't just a downpayment - monthly / bi-weekly payments, insurance, gas, tires and storage if you live somewhere that has a real winter, repairs and maintenance, more gas.
Cars entail credit checks, insurance, gas, gap insurance, monthly maintenance, oil changes, changing tires. Not everyone needs a car, especially if they live in the city where parking can be a hell scape.
no thank you
You can get a phone & cell service mad cheap nowadays and unlike cars you dont have to pax taxes and insurance and gas and maintainence and all the $$ that having a car entails
And if you live in a big city just parking for a month will cost you more than your cell phone bill
you sound like this idiot
Also some people have plans that include free upgrades.
I also see people make this argument about homeless people who have cell phones. First of all, most of them don’t have iPhones — usually a cheap go phone but even those are smart phones too. And you need a phone to get a job too. There aren’t pay phones around anymore.
also i'm sure most people buying the newest iphones as soon as they come out are the people who can easily drop $1000 on a phone. iphones that aren't 100% current aren't a luxury lmao jesus
you already got clocked but i'm piling on bc i can
Usually you make monthly payments on a new phone though. Like maybe 20 a month.
I don't have a computer so my cell phone is what I use. So 1k for 3 years is more than fine. Though literally who is paying that upfront?
Then she won't have Jordan or travel money.
i listened to her on lovett or leave it a few months ago she had a lot of good things to add to the convo
pretty sure you don't need a phd to know you shouldn't buy expensive useless shit if you're poor
Yeah. Namely, how you feel like others should adhere to yours.
the enlightened sis needs to release her secrets on meditating student loan debt away
And when did all this passport stuff start? I remember seeing ppl argue about it yesterday. There was a pic of, I am assuming HS students, standing in a circle and holding passports.
The bullshit about poor people owning a smartphone has gotta stop too. Aside from minding your fucking business on what they spend money on or having even 1% of joy in their life - you pretty much need the internet to apply for most jobs these days. And people need to get in touch with you.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/03/08/the-luxury-of-telling-poor-people-that-iphones-are-a-luxury/
At first I thought she meant "instead of sticking around in a country that hates you, have a passport ready so you can bounce" which...you still need money and off-site resources when you reach your destination.