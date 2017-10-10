"Insecure" actress Amanda Seales sparks fierce debate about classism after tweet about passports

I agree with her.



Your iPhone X is a down payment on a car.

gotta by gas for a car, got payments, potential car repairs, gotta buy tires, maybe my credit isn't great, got a hole in the tire, wheel misalines, suddenly the tire blows



ALSO need reliable communication to get hired for a job that MIGHT call me and expect me to return said call ASAP 🤷‍♀️

all of this

You also need a license and a lot of people don't have that. Also, some people don't NEED a car if they live somewhere with good public transportation. People need to stop worrying how others choose to spend their money.

Don't forget insurance and depending on where you live/driving record its about half the down payment for a car.

but why is a car more worthy of an investment than a multipurpose smartphone...

yes, but just the once. and no one's buying the x up front but people who have the money - people are going to buy it on contract.



cars aren't just a downpayment - monthly / bi-weekly payments, insurance, gas, tires and storage if you live somewhere that has a real winter, repairs and maintenance, more gas. Reply

jason chaffetz pls log off

These phone arguments are incredibly short-sighted because not every person who is low-income or even middle class for that matter has the latest phone. You can also get payment plans for phones that fit into a limited budget. I attend uni with a lot of students whose phone outside of the computer labs is the only way they can access the internet.



Cars entail credit checks, insurance, gas, gap insurance, monthly maintenance, oil changes, changing tires. Not everyone needs a car, especially if they live in the city where parking can be a hell scape. Reply

bitch my ass is better off paying for the bus than paying for gas/insurance/monthly car payments/sitting in traffic



no thank you Reply

Lol no.



You can get a phone & cell service mad cheap nowadays and unlike cars you dont have to pax taxes and insurance and gas and maintainence and all the $$ that having a car entails



And if you live in a big city just parking for a month will cost you more than your cell phone bill Reply

whose white grandpa is this?

an iphone x is a week vacation all inclusive lmao

your assuming that's what poor people do with their money. Not to mention smartphones damn near work as computers for lots of people who cant afford them and extra internet service etc.



you sound like this idiot



Reply

Not everyone even needs a car. wtf? I love having my car, but it's also wasting me a shit ton of money every year in paying for parking and insurance at city prices.



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:29 am (UTC) Reply

How about we mind our business on what ppl do with THEIR money 🤔

Nah, make a down payment on your phone and then you pay $10 a month until you pay it off.



Also some people have plans that include free upgrades.



I also see people make this argument about homeless people who have cell phones. First of all, most of them don’t have iPhones — usually a cheap go phone but even those are smart phones too. And you need a phone to get a job too. There aren’t pay phones around anymore. Reply

Buuuut I live two blocks from the bus stop? And for 60 bucks a month, far less than a monthly car payment+gas, I can get an unlimited pass?

A smartphone means calls, the internet, social media. In this day and age, you need these things

why are so many first comments so dumb

It's gonna take me 5 years to pay off my car... and I have to pay insurance to drive it. I also live in VA and I'm dreading the day I have to get my cracked windshield replaced so my car doesn't get rejected for state inspection. I can pay off an iPhone and not have to worry about anything else in 2 years or less 😒

yeah because a one time payment/a $20 dollar a month payment attached to your phone bill is the same as a car, insurance, months of paying a car note, gas, years of maintenance, and all the shit that comes with it



also i'm sure most people buying the newest iphones as soon as they come out are the people who can easily drop $1000 on a phone. iphones that aren't 100% current aren't a luxury lmao jesus



you already got clocked but i'm piling on bc i can





Reply

My phone payment is $50 a month. My roommate's car payments, after the lease, the insurance, the gas, the parking, the repairs, is $500. Shush.

Yep. You don't even that stuff most of the time.

Fuck off

an iphone, leased or not, does not compare to a car lease + maintainance + gas + everything else a car needs...

Usually you make monthly payments on a new phone though. Like maybe 20 a month.

I mean my car was like 12k, 2k extend warranty, and I've paid 5k in insurance and that doesn't include repairs, gas, new tires and fees/taxes. So around 20k in 3 years.



I don't have a computer so my cell phone is what I use. So 1k for 3 years is more than fine. Though literally who is paying that upfront? Reply

you gone trippin. I can't with this post lol

Cars are overrated. I laugh at suckers stuck in traffic every morning as my Express bus drives on the shoulder and drops me off right outside my office building.

there are very few people out there buying an iphone x who are struggling lol stop. theyre gonna get the iphone 8 if that, or the older models now that they will be cheaper

What are the odds of Issa firing her?

Then she won't have Jordan or travel money. Reply

fired for having a somewhat dumb opinion? c'mon

this is not even close enough to controversial to fire someone for.

People love telling poor people what they can and cannot do with their money.

it's always people who have no idea what it's like to be poor or actually have virtually no disposable income and literally no savings

Yep and their bodies

bougie black folk looooove to look down on other black people and lecture them about bullshit

this. likkkke why does she care if people have a passport? I have one and can't afford to travel lol

huh



huh

i listened to her on lovett or leave it a few months ago she had a lot of good things to add to the convo

Scrolling through her twitter and she seems like one of those critically uneducated people who thinks they're next-level enlightened. Blech.

Just say you hate poor people and go.

gonna go with the masses on this one. what's a passport gonna do for me, can i wear it? LOL do i need shoes, can i get the ones i LIKE, or do i guess a passport that i can look at until i can afford a plane ticket to go somewhere where I'm still broke?

"I hate when people dictate how poor people should be poor with no psychological analysis *or* analysis on economic or property access"



pretty sure you don't need a phd to know you shouldn't buy expensive useless shit if you're poor Reply

lol poor ppl have notoriously low financial literacy and poor money management skills, and i say this as someone who spent her 20s blowing money on forever 21 and takeout. i cry thinking about what i could have done with all that money, i wish someone had shook my ass and introduced the concept of budgeting way earlier

Reply

Anywhoo, the point is priorities.



Anywhoo, the point is priorities.

Yeah. Namely, how you feel like others should adhere to yours.

nah she means just prioritize not being poor! it's that easy, poor people! just will yourself into a higher socioeconomic caste.

lmao!



the enlightened sis needs to release her secrets on meditating student loan debt away Reply

Parent

Damn, she's really like Tiffany. lol You can save up for the passport but actually leaving the country is difficult. And not to mention, if the country you want to travel to requires you to have a visa.



And when did all this passport stuff start? I remember seeing ppl argue about it yesterday. There was a pic of, I am assuming HS students, standing in a circle and holding passports.



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:14 am (UTC) Reply

https://www.theatlantic.com/business/archive/2014/01/it-is-expensive-to-be-poor/282979/



The bullshit about poor people owning a smartphone has gotta stop too. Aside from minding your fucking business on what they spend money on or having even 1% of joy in their life - you pretty much need the internet to apply for most jobs these days. And people need to get in touch with you.



https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-switch/wp/2017/03/08/the-luxury-of-telling-poor-people-that-iphones-are-a-luxury/ friendly reminder that it's expensive to be poor https://t.co/i5HjH77PUk The bullshit about poor people owning a smartphone has gotta stop too. Aside from minding your fucking business on what they spend money on or having even 1% of joy in their life - you pretty much need the internet to apply for most jobs these days. And people need to get in touch with you. Reply

lol oh so the idea that ~poor people buy pricey phones cuz they can see the world without having to travel must not make any sense?

Who says you can't save and plan for both...



Who says you can't save and plan for both...

At first I thought she meant "instead of sticking around in a country that hates you, have a passport ready so you can bounce" which...you still need money and off-site resources when you reach your destination.

Gurl what? Excuse me??? Is she serious with this stupid shit lmao

