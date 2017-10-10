From this point on every guest should bring up Wendy's husband whenever she says shit like this. Reply

Thread

Link

I wish moms weren't so obsessed with this show so it would get cancelled tbh Reply

Thread

Link

blame (us) gays instead tbh



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my 63 y/o persian father who couldn't even pick beyonce or britney spears out of a lineup watches wendy williams on a daily basis

i blame him 4 this tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



what the fuck Reply

Thread

Link

lol what is this from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't know, but it gives me the irrational urge to apologize to her every time I see it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gifs are the only good thing she's ever provided Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

National Treasure Debi Mazar* Reply

Thread

Link

when she says no she hasn't wendy then says "well that means that you put on a persona so guys aren't messing with you"?



Edited at 2017-10-11 02:04 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





NAGL from either of them NAGL from either of them Reply

Thread

Link

true, but omg this cutie pie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I haven't watched the video, but that's a pretty gross question, especially with everything going on right now. Reply

Thread

Link

and all proceeds go to... Reply

Thread

Link

God im sick of her ass Reply

Thread

Link

mte, we are way past the point of "that's enough" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t think that’s an appropriate question to ask someone but it’s Wendy so I’m not surprised Reply

Thread

Link

Wendy is seriously awful. I still cringe when she asked Chris Brown’s ex if he ever abused her and the poor woman had to fake laugh, say “what?” to act like she didn’t here the question then someone’s team (assuming both) shut Wendy up REAL quick because she didn’t press on it or follow up at all... Reply

Thread

Link

Uhhhhh wtf.



-They're not attracted to me- Reply

Thread

Link

Wel, she asked Karuueche if she was abused the other day. She is trash. Reply

Thread

Link

she getting so messy after that expose dropt about her huzbin's side chick/common law wife of ten years living down the block from her Reply

Thread

Link





if Whitney were still alive I would love a redux of her schooling Wendy on the radio if Whitney were still alive I would love a redux of her schooling Wendy on the radio Reply

Thread

Link

Someone needs to knock her down a few notches. Reply

Thread

Link

And yet she's pulled out the crocodile tears for "how dare people ask about my husband cheating." Fuck off, Wendy Reply

Thread

Link