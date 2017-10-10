bflow2

YouTuber Jake Paul Sued For Prank That Left a Man with Damaged Hearing


Professional nobody and YouTube trash, Jake Paul, continues his reign of terror - this time leaving an unsuspecting pedestrian with hearing damage after a prank. In the video, Paul blasts a real load car horn and captures reactions of people on the street.

According to the suit, "Paul and crew rolled up on the guy as he was leaving a store in WeHo and the obnoxiously loud horn ended up damaging his hearing. He says his encounter with Jake’s crew is included in a video posted on Paul’s YouTube channel.”

Jake Paul and his company are being sued by the plaintiff for damages for the injury and emotional distress.







