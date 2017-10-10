YouTuber Jake Paul Sued For Prank That Left a Man with Damaged Hearing
Jake Paul is being sued because of one of his prankshttps://t.co/iu843HTFPr— Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) October 11, 2017
Professional nobody and YouTube trash, Jake Paul, continues his reign of terror - this time leaving an unsuspecting pedestrian with hearing damage after a prank. In the video, Paul blasts a real load car horn and captures reactions of people on the street.
According to the suit, "Paul and crew rolled up on the guy as he was leaving a store in WeHo and the obnoxiously loud horn ended up damaging his hearing. He says his encounter with Jake’s crew is included in a video posted on Paul’s YouTube channel.”
Jake Paul and his company are being sued by the plaintiff for damages for the injury and emotional distress.
Sources: 1 | 2
Also why do YouTube "prankers" suck?