Harvey Weinstein Flying to Europe for Sex Addiction Rehab

I posted this in the matt damon post but emily osment (hannah montana, young & hungry) spoke about her interaction w weinstein







emilyosment: The worst part about this Harvey Weinstein news is that it isn't surprising. I have come across so many men like this in my life, in my career, and while pumping gas at Chevron. This isn't just an industry thing, it's an everywhere thing. When I was 19 I was pushing my guitar through the x-ray machine at LAX when a huge man reached across security and slapped his hand on the case, "Let me carry that to your gate for you" he said smiling. "No thanks, I got it" I said to Mr. Weinstein. He persisted. I declined. He asked me where I was traveling to. He asked me again if he could escort me to my gate. I declined again. I was 19. My own encounter with Harvey is so inconsequential it seems ridiculous to even write about because small fear and an icky feeling in your belly is nothing compared to the stories I'm reading, but I still want to share because small or very, very large, he deserves to have his actions exposed. To all the women coming forward about their sexual abuse, I hear you, I believe you, and I got you. One in five women are sexually assaulted during their time in college, and only 43% of all sexual assaults are ever reported, but that number rises every year. If you see something say something, but most of all, be a friend, listen without judgment and don't pressure someone to come forward if they're not ready. I also want to mention that today is world mental health day so be kind yourself and be kind to others because you never know the shape of the demon someone else is fighting. Who knows, it might look just like the one pictured above.