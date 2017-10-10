hand

Harvey Weinstein Flying to Europe for Sex Addiction Rehab


- Weinstein is reportedly boarding a private jet tonight to Europe to enter a sex addiction rehab center
- A source close to Weinstein shared, "He needs his peace. He’s been hounded all week. He lost his company and his wife. What more can you lose? He’s got to go find peace."
- The source also shares that Weinstein believes he can get help and then "come back with fresh, new ideas."

Source
aka avoiding arrest?
Tagged: , ,