Eminem trashes Trump and all his supporters even his fans during Cypher
Mods, can you ignore my previous submission? This one has the whole verse! Sorry about that
Em blasts Trump and his supporters during the BET cypher
get him boo!
https://twitter.com/BET/status/917918947017666561
The FULL verse that EVERYBODY is talking about! @eminem BODIED THIS! #HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/zoS0wEwjQF— BET (@BET) October 11, 2017
Em blasts Trump and his supporters during the BET cypher
get him boo!
https://twitter.com/BET/status/917918947017666561
Yassss bb yassssss!!!!
The best parts were when he outlined this country/Trumps hypocrisy with regards to the troops AND when he dragged his own potential fans and said there's a line in the sand---fuck you if you're with him LOL
he doesn't care about losing fans. He speaks his truth
"the soldier that's black and comes back from Iraq and is told to go back to Africa"
This line made me say DAMN! He really went all the way in.
its so good
hmm @ the fist part
Edited at 2017-10-11 01:33 am (UTC)
glad to see he's not afraid of pissing them off unlike sssssssssome people
his fanbase is very diverse.
he's still Trash tho.
Had to watch it twice though because his facial hair was too distracting the first time around.