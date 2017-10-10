Pink Tweets Hopeful Message at Tr**p & Gets Backlash

I think he's a lost cause, but w/e girl if that's what keeps you going lol Reply

of all the things to try and tweet pixie fart dust over, a grown man being intentionally awful?



white people are like clockwork jfc Reply

I'm so tired of the give him a chance bullshit no person of color or woman in the world would get away with ALL the shit this man does on a daily basis. I'm so fucking tired of it. Reply

love, not hate!!!!! Reply

He's 71 years old, he will never change. Reply

This is only worth the amount of energy it takes to scroll past the tweets. Reply

He's 71 yrs old. He and Keebler Elf Jeff Sessions are set in their racist ways. Reply

Anyone that comes for that orange nut sack is ok in my book. Keep up the good work Reply

yeah no girl. Reply

he's only good for the pit now Reply

Edited at 2017-10-11 01:13 am (UTC) let it go. our big rowdy tangerine boy is never changing. Reply

lol what is this from and who is on the far left? Reply

A panel on podcasters where a white dude asked some dumb questions. The guy is Desus Reply

Why is she always so holier than thou? It's sf unbearable



Also no he's a man in his 70's and has and always will be like this, I'm tired of people still parroting give him a chance and he's still learning while my people are dying in Puerto Rico because this asshole doesn't care about them. He can burn in hell and all his supporters and sympathizers can go right along with him. I wouldn't spit on them if they were on fire Reply

P!nk is the epitome of well meaning but clueless wealthy privileged liberal woman. They are fucking tiring with their bullshit. Reply

white ppl probz Reply

this is some hippie liberal nonsense. Reply

she clearly spend way too much time in that fucking ropes. penelope nova would navah Reply

lol all that midlife-crisis dancing is going to her head. Reply

Lets not forget that he's also been accused of sexual assault and harassment by at least 15 women.



Edited at 2017-10-11 01:15 am (UTC) Reply

And is a friend of accused pedophile and human trafficker jeffrey epstein, and spent time on his jet and private island. Reply

