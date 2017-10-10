Pink Tweets Hopeful Message at Tr**p & Gets Backlash
Singer Pink or P!nk took to her social media to say a few things about politics...
I've seen people change and turn their lives around. There's still hope for you @POTUS. It's what the world needs.— P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017
@POTUS you are doing a terrible job. Worse than every other job you've done terrible at. Do you seriously have time to worry about the NFL?— P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017
Wait- wtf are you talking about? I'm attempting positivity and motivation b/c I'm hopeless. And now youre mad at ME? https://t.co/x6LedGrGZU— P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017
I think this world needs HOPE and LOVE and POSITIVITY and we all need some inspiration to not be SHITTY ALL THE TIME— P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017
Hahah you're sniffing fucking glue https://t.co/gd2qllFMpu— P!nk (@Pink) October 10, 2017
white people are like clockwork jfc
Edited at 2017-10-11 01:13 am (UTC)
Also no he's a man in his 70's and has and always will be like this, I'm tired of people still parroting give him a chance and he's still learning while my people are dying in Puerto Rico because this asshole doesn't care about them. He can burn in hell and all his supporters and sympathizers can go right along with him. I wouldn't spit on them if they were on fire
Edited at 2017-10-11 01:15 am (UTC)