The Flash 4x02 Promo, Description & Images - Mixed Signals

"My name is Iris West...



THE VOICEOVER THAT ALWAYS SHOULD HAVE BEEN. I HAVE MISSED YOU, QUEEN IRIS CANDICE PATTON-WEST. 💖💖💖



Some beautiful visuals this ep, loved the comedy, loved the team back together (minus a Harry-shaped hole :(((), but as per usual for their season premiers it could have done with being spread over two episodes for a satisfactory resolution and set up for the rest of the season.



But i'm just glad to have the show back, so whatevs!







It was a pretty good premiere!



Some things were eye roll worthy like Cisco making a brand new suit as soon as Barry gets out or Samurai guy being all "you can't be Flash cause I kicked your ass" as if Barry never got his ass kicked.



But I enjoyed it. Right now it tops Supergirl.



BUT I laughed that Error spent 5 months pretending everyone is dead and Flash spoils that Felicity and Curtis are alive lol. Reply

bb you KNOW everything tops Supergirl ever since Season 1 ended! Like it doesn't even take effort.



(I feel like Cisco was working on that suit whilst Barry was gone, because he planned on bringing him back somehow, but otherwise yes like lmao Barry got his ass beat plenty, The Thinker's Samadroid needs to check himself) Reply

Are they really going to be playing with this dr jekyll and mr hyde with Caitlin? Just let her the two merge and be one HBIC! Have her go a bit blonder and be a nice medium. Reply

Haven't watched yet, but these pics of Wally's hair...🤔😒 Reply

I feel like it is more Keiynan than Wally. Doesn't fit him.



I remember watching Keiynan stories when he went back to filming and he was with his hair dyed red and pumped to be 'redhead Wally' and than he posted another when dying black 'because the producers didn't like the red.'



at least now the top part of the suit makes more sense, because at first, showing his shaved hair wasn't a good look. Reply

I think I somehow missed the season finale. I thought it ended with Iris’ death. Reply

Iris never died! They couldn't possibly kill off Iris, lbr, she's the female lead lead.



At the end of last season HR used his appearance changing tech to pretend to be Iris, swapped places with her, and sacrificed himself to save her. She was safe all along. Reply

I enjoyed! Iris remains amazing as hell and I do love that she is forever Barry's center. The villain looks cool and I'm here for more humor. Don't really care about Caitlin though oop. Reply

Even if everything else had sucked, just having Iris back in our lives made it 💖 Reply

Barry's sudden "cure" was way too fast. I don't think everything should have been solved in one episode like that. Reply

Like with Flashpoint, they could do with taking their time a bit on these major season opener plots. Reply

it was good. Reply

Did Keiynan get a relaxer or something...? Reply

I gave this up early last season. Should I pick it up again? Reply

Yes! It's back to being optimistic and positive and fun again this season. Reply

I liked the episode, but everything was resolved way too fast. And I wasn't feeling the whole Wally will never be as good as Barry theme. That was annoying af. I was hoping no killer frost and just bad ass Caitlin, but I guess that's too much to ask for. Reply

I was enjoying badass Caitlin so the whole back to struggling against KF thing was like meh, I agree. I was enjoying her new personality as she was!



I feel like they're constantly trying to remind us that Barry is THE Flash and Wally will never be as food (FALSE), like they did all last season and the theme continues. Really he needs to get out from under Barry's shadow and go off and have adventures of his own, which the show then follows and we stop remembering Barry lmao. But in all seriousness I liked how last season when Jesse was like... ERM EXCUSE ME ON MY EARTH I AM THE REAL FLASH. Tell it sis!



They always resolve things too fast in the season opener. Last season Flashpoint should have been minimum two eps. Reply

Why did Keiynan relax his hair? Why?!? Reply

I actually like it, it looks good on him. Reply

Listen. I missed Cisco Ramon so damn much. My loyal bae being a superhero and still finding the time to design suits for missing superheroes AND figuring out how to rescue Barry and stabilize an entire force of nature.



I hate that the show acts like Vibe and Kid Flash together couldn't do what Barry alone could do, when Barry has been stumbling his way through three seasons only with the help of a whole squad of people.



But whatever, it's cheerful again and that's like half my whole S4 wishlist. If they finally start calling Cindy by name and drop the frigging slur that's 2/3. Reply

Watching now...Iris telling Wally she programmed a new sim and it'll only take 4 hours....SHE DID NOT COME TO PLAY WITH YALL BROS.



I am not feeling the new Kid Flash mask. I am also not feeling his hair.



Was it just me or was this episode very heavy handed with the Barry Allen is so great? It was like Oliver Queen levels of Barry being the best thing ever.



Still don't know how he got his mind back in order, but ok...



Caitlin Snow continues to be my fave. Reply

