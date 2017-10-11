The Flash 4x02 Promo, Description & Images - Mixed Signals
The Flash 4x02 Mixed Signals Promo
4x02 Mixed Signals - Episode Description, Review & Promo Pics
The first two episodes of Season 4 were released to press for reviews, and Flash TV News has said whilst the first episode was about the team getting their ducks back into a row, stick around for next week because the optimism and comedy is back!
BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPY — Barry has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous guest starring meta who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris for six months to balance the Speed Force.
Meanwhile,
Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in for a hot date with Cisco, but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart.
Airing 17th October.
Airing 17th October.
Welcome back, ONTD FlashFam! ⚡️
BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPY — Barry has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous guest starring meta who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris for six months to balance the Speed Force.
Welcome back, ONTD FlashFam! ⚡️
THE VOICEOVER THAT ALWAYS SHOULD HAVE BEEN. I HAVE MISSED YOU, QUEEN IRIS CANDICE PATTON-WEST. 💖💖💖
Some beautiful visuals this ep, loved the comedy, loved the team back together (minus a Harry-shaped hole :(((), but as per usual for their season premiers it could have done with being spread over two episodes for a satisfactory resolution and set up for the rest of the season.
But i'm just glad to have the show back, so whatevs!
Some things were eye roll worthy like Cisco making a brand new suit as soon as Barry gets out or Samurai guy being all "you can't be Flash cause I kicked your ass" as if Barry never got his ass kicked.
But I enjoyed it. Right now it tops Supergirl.
BUT I laughed that Error spent 5 months pretending everyone is dead and Flash spoils that Felicity and Curtis are alive lol.
(I feel like Cisco was working on that suit whilst Barry was gone, because he planned on bringing him back somehow, but otherwise yes like lmao Barry got his ass beat plenty, The Thinker's Samadroid needs to check himself)
at least now the top part of the suit makes more sense, because at first, showing his shaved hair wasn't a good look.
female leadlead.
At the end of last season HR used his appearance changing tech to pretend to be Iris, swapped places with her, and sacrificed himself to save her. She was safe all along.
I liked the episode, but everything was resolved way too fast. And I wasn't feeling the whole Wally will never be as good as Barry theme. That was annoying af. I was hoping no killer frost and just bad ass Caitlin, but I guess that's too much to ask for.
I feel like they're constantly trying to remind us that Barry is THE Flash and Wally will never be as food (FALSE), like they did all last season and the theme continues. Really he needs to get out from under Barry's shadow and go off and have adventures of his own, which the show then follows and we stop remembering Barry lmao. But in all seriousness I liked how last season when Jesse was like... ERM EXCUSE ME ON MY EARTH I AM THE REAL FLASH. Tell it sis!
They always resolve things too fast in the season opener. Last season Flashpoint should have been minimum two eps.
Why did Keiynan relax his hair? Why?!?
I hate that the show acts like Vibe and Kid Flash together couldn't do what Barry alone could do, when Barry has been stumbling his way through three seasons only with the help of a whole squad of people.
But whatever, it's cheerful again and that's like half my whole S4 wishlist. If they finally start calling Cindy by name and drop the frigging slur that's 2/3.
I am not feeling the new Kid Flash mask. I am also not feeling his hair.
Still don't know how he got his mind back in order, but ok...
Caitlin Snow continues to be my fave.
I only watch this show for Iris/Candice Patton so an episode full of her is all I need!