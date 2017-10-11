flash tomcav givingFACE

The Flash 4x02 Promo, Description & Images - Mixed Signals

4x02 Mixed Signals - Episode Description, Review & Promo Pics

The first two episodes of Season 4 were released to press for reviews, and Flash TV News has said whilst the first episode was about the team getting their ducks back into a row, stick around for next week because the optimism and comedy is back!

BARRY AND IRIS GO TO COUPLES THERAPYBarry has his hands full when he takes on a dangerous guest starring meta who can control technology, while also confronting an obstacle in his personal life: the ramifications of abandoning Iris for six months to balance the Speed Force.
Meanwhile, Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) breaches in for a hot date with Cisco, but she gets annoyed when his work keeps them apart.
Airing 17th October.

