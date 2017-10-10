Top 20 Pics of Danny Devito's Feet
If you follow Danny Devito on twitter, you’ll notice that he regularly tweets out a picture of his foot at various locations. I’ve selected some of my personal favorites. Please enjoy! #trollfoot
Sandyfoot.
Peelfoot.
Stripes-are-slimming-foot.
Bowlingfoot.
Browsing-the-interweb-foot.
Catfoot.
Tranquil countryside.
Crowdfoot.
Dogfoot.
Eveningfoot.
Ginfoot.
Hardwoodfoot.
LAPridefoot.
Artfoot.
Pearfoot.
Fencefoot.
Moistfoot.
Ghostfoot.
Footshrine.
Feet.
ONTD, do you have a foot fetish?
I wasn't wearing any socks.
However, this is just the post I needed because all the Weinstein posts are disheartening. I need a good chuckle, thank you OP!