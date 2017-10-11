Matt Damon denies burying earlier Harvey Weinstein story

He's a flop waste. Fuck you. Reply

Thread

Link

The Weinstein brothers are officially AT WAR and Harvey is saying the entire board, including his brother (whom he accuses of being behind all of this), has known for YEARS and that this was all common knowledge within the industry. Hoo boy! Reply

Thread

Link

glad hes taking them all to hell with him



Edited at 2017-10-11 12:55 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nice to see he's fixing seats for all of them in hell. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm glad harvey is being taken down but i'm sad that his brother is doing it to get rid of him, not for any genuine concern for the many victims



Edited at 2017-10-11 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





The entire ship is sinking and I'm loving it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Burn it all to the ground.



I hope he takes other predators and those who are complicit in this down with him. Because there is no way some of this activity happened in isolation. What about all that locker-room talk they always claim is just boys being boys.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Let them tear each other apart!!!! And give me ring side seats while they're at it!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

weinsteins are nothing if not vindictive assholes. BYE forever! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take every enabler down with you Harvey! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dead @ harvey whining about bob being "responsible for his demise". maybe ya shouldn't have been a sexual predator ya creep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was hoping it would go down like this!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





the only good thing to come out of this Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

So if he's saying everyone knew about it, he's admitting to it all? That doesn't seem like a smart strategy, in terms of lawsuits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

May they all burn together Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I find it hard to believe the brother wasn't a sexual predator as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They can all burn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lying shit stain, just like his buddy Affleck. Reply

Thread

Link

k Reply

Thread

Link

hes not a rapist, just a rape apologist! got it! now i can stan for him again, really loved him in Transformers. Reply

Thread

Link

Thank you! They are basically the same person... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bullshit





I want to see the industry, as we know it, burn to the ground.



Edited at 2017-10-11 12:57 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I don’t believe Matt, George, or Ben knew nothing.



Especially after Gwyneth Paltrow said she told Brad. Reply

Thread

Link

Not to mention Angelina’s story too. I fucking can’t with these lying, cowardly assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Woah, there is too much for me to keep up with, what happened with Gwyneth? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is strange to me. It’s like people aren’t applying this to real life.



Paltrow gets harassed. She’s upset. She tells her bf Pitt. He stands up for her. Harvey calls later and yells at her to never speak of it. Ostensibly threatens Pitt also. If Pitt had any respect for Paltrow, he wouldn’t have told anyone, then or ever. It would’ve been really shitty if he did, betraying her like that by gossiping to others. Do you know other people who have ever been a victim of an assault. Do they or their SO randomly gossip about that person’s experience to others not involved, like it’s water cooler chit chat.



It’s also very different to think about the two dynamics. To think that someone who’s married chases women but in a consenting environment well unfortunately that’s kinda common. But it’s a big leap to then conclude that someone unfaithful is actually a serial harasser and possible rapist. When people say they didn’t know, this latter point is what they’re talking about.



With his own staff orchestrating his modus operandi, him only going after women as up and comers (not already established actresses), being on his best behavior with the power elite, men like him know how to hide their behavior. How would they know? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA. Like, Weinstein is a creepy piece of shit, and that was obvious to a lot of people. But knowing someone is a creep is not the same as *knowing* they have raped or assaulted people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I completely agree.



Whether it's right or not ,you have to apply real life logic to these things. I remember being in high school working at this store with lots of other teenage girls and a 23ish, male assistant manager who was known for being creepy - whispered ALL the time about how he was gross, a weirdo, whatever. People would roll their eyes and complain about opening or closing with him. I worked there for two years and NO ONE ever went further than that - not even "well, my older sister once worked here and her friend's cousin was groped" by the dude. Nothing. After the fact I learned that at least 10 girls I worked with over those years were physically grabbed, groped, etc. by this guy. We all "knew" but no one ever revealed how far it went with them.



Same thing in corporate situations I've been in as I've gotten older. I like to think I'm as feminist as they come, but there were a couple situations I was in while at a former job (as a corporate event planner) where I had to briefly interact with an older dude who wanted to flirt with me, or come on to me, but I knew I'd never have to see again one-on-one. Did I want to complain? Did I want to get this guy in trouble? Or course. But reality is...I knew that MY LIFE would be harder, and worse, and more difficult if I caused a stir about something that a) wasn't literally assault, and b) was a he said she said and he had the upper hand.



I dunno. I like to think now that I'm older, I'd speak up every time, I'd ask the hard questions every time. I think we all want to believe we'd do that, which is part of why people get so outraged when people who seemingly would have known said nothing.



But when I think of actual, individual scenarios...I don't think you can paint it with broad strokes. Gwyneth may not have wanted Brad to say anything. Brad may have been respecting her wishes. Or maybe not - not trying to give him the benefit of the doubt over anyone else, just considering that we don't know what this looked like in specific situations and using this as an example - but I understand why people (most notably the VICTIMS) kept their silence to keep the peace in a very risky situation, or as their own form of self-protection. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Angelina was with Brad for over a decade and she said in her declaration that she spread the message. Even if Brad didn’t say shit, you really think Angelina wouldn’t be like, ew you’re working with that piece of shit? There are two kinds of people and Angelina really does not seem like the kind that would shy away from saying something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

didn't waxman confirm his story? i have no doubt he knew how gross weinstein was but he didn't address harvey's misconduct, just the italian guy's professionalism Reply

Thread

Link

Interesting if true, but also he's best friends with Ben Affleck and doesn't gaf about diversity in film so he can eat a bag of dicks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh, matt damon is trash don't get me wrong. not defending him or saying that he didn't know (he did) but this particular inaccurate story should not overshadow the rest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think Waxman may have had to walk back a lot of this due to legal repercussions, I mean its pretty clear Matt Damon is doing damage control and where there is smoke... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, Matt Damon seems like a POS but I've read this elsewhere... Even in that original post and I found a link to the article that was "buried" or a version of it.. and it was about that guy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This is a gossip blog but the fucked up misinformation seems on purpose it’s not that hard, she released her confirmation hours ago that Damon told the truth. All this started because of a wank post yesterday smh 🤦🏼‍♀️



I endorse Matt Damon's statement. He called me briefly,wasn't informed - nor shld he have been - abt investigative aspect of piece. @thewrap https://t.co/kTbOdYY7C8 — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) October 10, 2017 YesThis is a gossip blog but the fucked up misinformation seems on purpose it’s not that hard, she released her confirmation hours ago that Damon told the truth. All this started because of a wank post yesterday smh 🤦🏼‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't believe that IMO I'm definitely thinking Matt's team threatened her with legal action. If that's true I feel she would have clarified earlier, not after Damon made a statement Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm sorry I just don't buy it lol There's no way in hell he didn't know what was going on, also wouldn't you ask someone for further details about what the negative piece was about before defending them?



Him and Ben are cancelled forever Reply

Thread

Link

wouldn't you ask someone for further details about what the negative piece was about before defending them?



men don't care, it's always ~bros before hoes with them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, Harvey whistled, Matt jumped Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link



apparently no lol



I endorse Matt Damon's statement. He called me briefly,wasn't informed - nor shld he have been - abt investigative aspect of piece. @thewrap https://t.co/kTbOdYY7C8 — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) October 10, 2017

wouldn't you ask someone for further details about what the negative piece was about before defending them?apparently no lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





Also this:



Cate Blanchett Responds to Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Scandal (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/B206j5DUv9 — Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2017

I'm not buying it either.Also this: Reply

Thread

Link

She works with woody, so not even clicking on the link. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What about Woody sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok Cate. Like you didn't win an Oscar for a Woody Allen film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





You son name is Roman . Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg yikes, i always forget about that. imagine being named after a rapist... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nooo she named him after roman? Yikes. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that was a joke tbh. she's garbage but we don't have to make stuff up. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sleep tight with your oscar from your woody allen film you asshole Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was waiting PATIENTLY for this false prophet to say something. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but you weren't saying this about Woody Allen when that Oscar was in reach. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

love her so much. glad she said something too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

‘Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was.’ So I did, and that’s what I said to her.”



that fucking logic of 'oh, he was so nice to me' as if that shit is even relevant in the bigger picture.



spineless little weasel. Reply

Thread

Link

no questions about what negative thing? or why is it negative? just, oh? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why do we have to make it about the victims and not the abuser and what he did? Reply

Thread

Link





Edited at 2017-10-11 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

A+ user, A+ GIF, A+ content Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Veronica. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand how his stans can continue to defend him. We KNOW he is a POS.

How can you take anything someone like Matt Damon says seriously, knowing who he is, who he surrounds himself with, who assured his success in Hollywood?

Like write him off already.

This racist douchebag WOULD nitpick on the details rather than focus on the fact that when H***** asked him to intervene, he did.







Reply

Thread

Link