Matt Damon denies burying earlier Harvey Weinstein story
Matt Damon Denies He Helped Bury Earlier Expose About Harvey Weinstein: 'I Am Not the Story' https://t.co/VIIFg2r26q— People (@people) October 10, 2017
Matt Damon denies trying to kill a 2004 story exposing Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual assault and rape.
Says he “would never, ever, ever try to kill a story like that. I just wouldn’t do that. It’s not something I would do, for anybody.”
Says Weinstein told him the story was a hit piece on the head of Miramax Italy Fabrizio Lombado
"Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley. He has organized our premiere in Italy and so I knew him in a professional capacity and I’d had dinner at his house,” said Damon. “Harvey said, ‘Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was.’ So I did, and that’s what I said to her.”
Says he knew nothing about Weinstein's 'sexual misconduct', and added "I am not the story here. The story is these women and what happened to them."
ETA: The author of the earlier story Sharon Waxman is corroborating Damon's account
I endorse Matt Damon's statement. He called me briefly,wasn't informed - nor shld he have been - abt investigative aspect of piece. @thewrap https://t.co/kTbOdYY7C8— Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) October 10, 2017
SOURCE 2
Liar.
I hope he takes other predators and those who are complicit in this down with him. Because there is no way some of this activity happened in isolation. What about all that locker-room talk they always claim is just boys being boys.
I hope this is the beginning for the end for Hollywood as we know it.
I want to see the industry, as we know it, burn to the ground.
Especially after Gwyneth Paltrow said she told Brad.
Paltrow gets harassed. She’s upset. She tells her bf Pitt. He stands up for her. Harvey calls later and yells at her to never speak of it. Ostensibly threatens Pitt also. If Pitt had any respect for Paltrow, he wouldn’t have told anyone, then or ever. It would’ve been really shitty if he did, betraying her like that by gossiping to others. Do you know other people who have ever been a victim of an assault. Do they or their SO randomly gossip about that person’s experience to others not involved, like it’s water cooler chit chat.
It’s also very different to think about the two dynamics. To think that someone who’s married chases women but in a consenting environment well unfortunately that’s kinda common. But it’s a big leap to then conclude that someone unfaithful is actually a serial harasser and possible rapist. When people say they didn’t know, this latter point is what they’re talking about.
With his own staff orchestrating his modus operandi, him only going after women as up and comers (not already established actresses), being on his best behavior with the power elite, men like him know how to hide their behavior. How would they know?
Whether it's right or not ,you have to apply real life logic to these things. I remember being in high school working at this store with lots of other teenage girls and a 23ish, male assistant manager who was known for being creepy - whispered ALL the time about how he was gross, a weirdo, whatever. People would roll their eyes and complain about opening or closing with him. I worked there for two years and NO ONE ever went further than that - not even "well, my older sister once worked here and her friend's cousin was groped" by the dude. Nothing. After the fact I learned that at least 10 girls I worked with over those years were physically grabbed, groped, etc. by this guy. We all "knew" but no one ever revealed how far it went with them.
Same thing in corporate situations I've been in as I've gotten older. I like to think I'm as feminist as they come, but there were a couple situations I was in while at a former job (as a corporate event planner) where I had to briefly interact with an older dude who wanted to flirt with me, or come on to me, but I knew I'd never have to see again one-on-one. Did I want to complain? Did I want to get this guy in trouble? Or course. But reality is...I knew that MY LIFE would be harder, and worse, and more difficult if I caused a stir about something that a) wasn't literally assault, and b) was a he said she said and he had the upper hand.
I dunno. I like to think now that I'm older, I'd speak up every time, I'd ask the hard questions every time. I think we all want to believe we'd do that, which is part of why people get so outraged when people who seemingly would have known said nothing.
But when I think of actual, individual scenarios...I don't think you can paint it with broad strokes. Gwyneth may not have wanted Brad to say anything. Brad may have been respecting her wishes. Or maybe not - not trying to give him the benefit of the doubt over anyone else, just considering that we don't know what this looked like in specific situations and using this as an example - but I understand why people (most notably the VICTIMS) kept their silence to keep the peace in a very risky situation, or as their own form of self-protection.
This is a gossip blog but the fucked up misinformation seems on purpose it’s not that hard, she released her confirmation hours ago that Damon told the truth. All this started because of a wank post yesterday smh 🤦🏼♀️
Him and Ben are cancelled forever
men don't care, it's always ~bros before hoes with them
apparently no lol
Also this:
You son name is Roman .
that fucking logic of 'oh, he was so nice to me' as if that shit is even relevant in the bigger picture.
spineless little weasel.
How can you take anything someone like Matt Damon says seriously, knowing who he is, who he surrounds himself with, who assured his success in Hollywood?
Like write him off already.
This racist douchebag WOULD nitpick on the details rather than focus on the fact that when H***** asked him to intervene, he did.
I love how quickly he and his lawyers got the reporter who initially broke the story and Jessica to fall back real quick.
And yeah, you are apart of the story whether you want to be or not. Especially due to your relationship with the Afflecks and the overall theme of covering up sexual abuse to protect a mans “reputation”