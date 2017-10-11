Rih BBall

Matt Damon denies burying earlier Harvey Weinstein story




Matt Damon denies trying to kill a 2004 story exposing Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual assault and rape.

Says he “would never, ever, ever try to kill a story like that. I just wouldn’t do that. It’s not something I would do, for anybody.”

Says Weinstein told him the story was a hit piece on the head of Miramax Italy Fabrizio Lombado

"Harvey had called me and said, they’re writing a story about Fabrizio, who I knew from The Talented Mr. Ripley. He has organized our premiere in Italy and so I knew him in a professional capacity and I’d had dinner at his house,” said Damon. “Harvey said, ‘Sharon Waxman is writing a story about Fabrizio and it’s really negative. Can you just call and tell her what your experience with Fabrizio was.’ So I did, and that’s what I said to her.”

Says he knew nothing about Weinstein's 'sexual misconduct', and added "I am not the story here. The story is these women and what happened to them."

ETA: The author of the earlier story Sharon Waxman is corroborating Damon's account




