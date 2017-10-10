Carly Rae Jepsen Officiates Friends Wedding
That time I got to marry my two best friends. It was a good day. Yas!!! 🙌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/gO10COUvvC— Carly Rae Jepsen (@carlyraejepsen) October 4, 2017
Is there anything Carly Rae Jepsen can't do? Add Queen of officiating weddings to the long list. Over the weekend, Carly Rae Jepsen married two of her best friends in a beautiful ceromony. The "Roses" singer shared a picture of the wedding via Twitter. Her friend Alexis shared on Instagram, "@carlyraejepsen gave us the most beautiful ceremony it could not have been more perfect ❤️." Carly will kick off her tour
alexjillian: I had the best bridesmaids a girl could ask for ❤️
ONTD, will you be seeing Carly on Tour
Sources: 1 | 2 | 3
Apparently Call Me Maybe hit 1 billion views on Youtube haha.
It was so precious when everyone sang along to Call Me Maybe at her show. Like everyone can hate on that song all they want-- but you know every damn word and it makes you feel happy to sing along to.
I'm seeing Katy Perry just to see Carly again. haha. I got tickets from a discount vendor for $50 that are pretty decent seats at the Staples Center. MUCH better than I had for Adele. haha.
I HOPE SHE DOES CUT TO THE FEELING AND SOME OF HER BSIDE STUFFFFFF cause none of that stuff was out when I saw her on her lil tour.
Pretty sure half the crowd for Katy at the Staples Center will be there solely to see Carly. lol.
To think that she still has so many unreleased tracks collecting dust (plus all the region specific tracks), I would honestly pay for 2.0 B side ep
fixed.
Is she opening for Katy?