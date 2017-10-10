bflow2

Carly Rae Jepsen Officiates Friends Wedding


Is there anything Carly Rae Jepsen can't do? Add Queen of officiating weddings to the long list. Over the weekend, Carly Rae Jepsen married two of her best friends in a beautiful ceromony. The "Roses" singer shared a picture of the wedding via Twitter. Her friend Alexis shared on Instagram, "@carlyraejepsen gave us the most beautiful ceremony it could not have been more perfect ❤️." Carly will kick off her tour with Katy Perry on The Witness Tour The Witness: Starring Carly Rae Jepsen on January 5th, 2018 in New Orleans, LA at the Smoothie King Center and ends on February 5, 2018 in Vancouver Canada at Rogers Arena.


alexjillian: I had the best bridesmaids a girl could ask for ❤️




ONTD, will you be seeing Carly on Tour with Katy?


