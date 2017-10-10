Carly Rae Jepsen Officiates Friends Wedding

I wish I could be discounted tickets to just see Carly so I would not have wasted money to go see Katherine. Reply

lmao mte. Reply

Oh that is not a good hair color on her. The one in the gif is way better. Reply

her hair has been a mess for a while now, idk what's going on... Reply

I wish Carly was opening for Katy in my city. Reply

She is beyond precious.



Apparently Call Me Maybe hit 1 billion views on Youtube haha. Reply

Bless <3



It was so precious when everyone sang along to Call Me Maybe at her show. Like everyone can hate on that song all they want-- but you know every damn word and it makes you feel happy to sing along to. Reply

Queen! I was going to make a post. She's the bright spot on this dark day. Reply

It’s a simple, adorable song. It’s so completely harmless yet catchy, I still love it Reply

QUEEN <3



I'm seeing Katy Perry just to see Carly again. haha. I got tickets from a discount vendor for $50 that are pretty decent seats at the Staples Center. MUCH better than I had for Adele. haha.



I HOPE SHE DOES CUT TO THE FEELING AND SOME OF HER BSIDE STUFFFFFF cause none of that stuff was out when I saw her on her lil tour. Reply

Her friend looks just like Carly. I had to look twice at the photo to realize she wasn't the bride Reply

Same Reply

Same Reply

Same. What kind of Tay Swift realness Reply

Omfg lmao thank you for clarifying this. I was confused like she got married to her two best friends!!! I was like shit I gotta get some really good sleep jfc lmao Reply

I think it's weird when friends or family officiate weddings. It just seems less official Reply

Queen of officiating weddings Reply

i didn’t recognize her at first and thought she was the bride Reply

katy should b opening for her Reply

IA.



Pretty sure half the crowd for Katy at the Staples Center will be there solely to see Carly. lol. Reply

That heart booby dress is cute. Reply

its from topshop! Reply

Aw wish they still sold it. Reply

that's the guy who met me in front of the venue to lead me to my $75 CRJ meet and greet haha Reply

LMAO Reply

It's my friend Tony- he's her TM! Reply

he was really nice! also hack his laptop and send me Emotion Side C through Z plz, you know he has all the outtakes!! Reply

I love that wedding dress Reply

I've heard so many of her tracks from her B-Side album when I've been in various stores in the last few months. I always get way too excited when they come on. rofl. Reply

lol same. i think it's cause spotify stans ha...i remember the day side b dropped i got my hair cut and they were already playing 'higher' in the salon Reply

The b side is just such feel good pop.

To think that she still has so many unreleased tracks collecting dust (plus all the region specific tracks), I would honestly pay for 2.0 B side ep Reply

I would honestly pay for Side C ep



fixed. Reply

