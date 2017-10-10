Georgina Chapman is leaving Harvey Weinstein

I'm happy that his ship is sinking fast. I'd like him 10.000 feet under water. Reply

does this statement satisfy you enough, ontd? Reply

LOL you know it won't, *it didn't come fast enough and she probably knew years ago so this makes her just as guilty as harvey*



I'm sure its coming before page 2 Reply

most of the people here are kind of unreal Reply

Yep. Who knows the kind of shit she’s had to put up with / endure herself Reply

do y'all feel bad for melania too? like literally who is saying she's "just as guilty as harvey" Reply

She’s gonna get dragged like everyone else because reasons! Reply

Lol of course it won't! Reply

Nope. Not nearly good enough for ONTD. She is an enabler. Reply

good for her





I hope she and the kids are okay. Before people come in here talking shit about her, let's remember that Weinstein had a long and open history not only of sexual harassing women but also openly physically assaulting and threatening people as well and there's no way to know whether she and their children were immune to that or not. Reply

I have no doubt his wife likely suffered Reply

Yes, dont be disgusting people and try to keep it cute. Reply

You have too much faith in ONTD, I fear. Reply

People prob think she lived a blissful lavish life off the backs of suffering women all while being treated like a princess by her beloved husband. He's a PREDATOR. Her life was most likely awful. Reply

ita. I saw a tweet saying something like "I'm sure it was hard for her but the women he abused take precedent." Of course their stories and voices should be front and center but as you said there's a possibility she may also be a victim. idk much about their marriage but maybe he was also good at leading a double life.



Edited at 2017-10-10 11:51 pm (UTC)

Yeah, it's just a drop of water to the bucket of shit that's out there, but I just read that story about Weinstein fucking shoving Nathan Lane into a wall at Clinton's birthday just because he made fun of Guiliani's combover. Like what the fuck!? Reply

this tbh



business relationship or not, she still had two children with him Reply

I completely agree, and I hope they're okay too. :( Reply

people assume that she knew and didn't care because of money. we don't really know at all. Reply

mhm.



she might've known, but who's to say she hasn't experienced his abuse herself?



even if she herself didn't suffer any abuse at his hands (hard to believe, but let's just say) and she knew about what he did to others-- she was still probably very intimidated by him. she probably felt that if she did say something, he could ruin her life.



everyone else was scared and they weren't even that intimately connected to him.



it's easy for people to cast stones of judgement-- but i think if you look at his cycle of abuse, it's not hard to see that she might've suffered herself as well in some capacity.



she might only now feel safe enough to get away, now that everyone is going after him. Reply

Yes. She and her kids are better away from his toxicity Reply

Yes, I'm pretty sure she is a victim as well. Reply

mte. only now does she have the relative safety in numbers. still, she’s brave to make a statement like that with their lives still so intertwined. Reply

I'm sure she and the kids were abused. She probably feels safe enough to have an out now Reply

Can you say SUICIDE WATCH Reply

I was thinking this but didn't want to say it Reply

it crossed my mind as well. Reply

Me too. Reply

Same Reply

mfte Reply

the thought crossed my mind. I wonder what kind of stories would come out then Reply

He's off to rehab in Europe for sex addiction! Reply

I hope not. I want this fucker to suffer. Him offing himself would be too easy. Reply

Yup i was like i hate thinking that Reply

With all his money? I doubt it. He could just leave the country and go live in France with Polanski. Reply

Honestly this dawned on me. And while he fucking sucks, I wouldn't exactly feel good cheering for that or w/e Reply

And allow someone to stop him? No thank you. Reply

Let's set out a trail of Diet Coke cans that lead straight off a cliff. Reply

Mte Reply

I GASPED I didn't think she would Reply

This is the right decision. Reply

Well damn, okay. Reply

I hope she and her kids are okay. Reply

I love you’re icon so cute! Reply

I agree but I also love your icon



Smg is the first person I ever stanned way back in 97. I still love her even if I don’t care about her cookie empire. Buffy is still my fav show because it helped me through so much as a young gay guy in the closet who felt super alone in a small town in the South. Watching Buffy made me feel like I wasn’t so alone and that someone out there understood how I felt.



Sorry — rant over !



Edited at 2017-10-11 12:01 am (UTC)

Thank you! I love corgis and their butts. Reply

I had no idea they have kids. I hope this isn't messy for their sake.



Edited at 2017-10-10 11:41 pm (UTC)

she was married to him for 10 years and didn't notice anything? how did he manage to hide this stuff? Reply

her disgusting dresses always had some poor actress in them. Reply

lol irl Reply

She knew and could overlook it while he wasn't the current posterboy for rape. But lol she knew. Reply

I think she should test for STDs. And maybe she knew and just now has the means to leave him. A predator like him must not stop at home and he could easily control her over the children. Reply

I think it was a marriage of convenience tbh Reply

She could have been an abuse victim too... Reply

umm people hide shit. my dad knocked up some ho all while my parents were married and they stayed married for another 10 years after that. all the while my dad lead two lives. men are scum.



I should clarify that my mom found out a few weeks after the baby was born. my mom felt like she could not leave him and it took me and my siblings to push her to divorce. my parents are just normal middle-class americans, I can't even imagine how helpless someone could feel leaving someone this powerful.



Edited at 2017-10-10 11:47 pm (UTC)

Lol she knew but he helped her business so she didn't care until now Reply

Idk a lot of men manage to live double lives. Like, bigamy is a thing that exists too. Reply

Heather Graham revealed Tuesday that Harvey Weinstein once pressured her to trade sex for a movie role, claiming he had an “agreement” with his wife about sleeping with other women. Reply

idk enough about her to say whether she knew or didn't, but so many men lead double lives/hide cheating from their spouses for YEARS. my friend's dad legit had another family while still married to her mom. Reply

sis, there are serial killers out there with wives and kids, i'm not saying it's her case but it's absolutely possible for a woman not to know she's married to an abuser. Reply

I hope he's miserable for the rest of his life Reply

why did people think she’d stay with him? Reply

His first response to this last week was to lie about how she was "sticking" with him and she fully supported him, that their marriage was perfect. Reply

because people liked to think she was ~in on it~ and complicit in his abuse Reply

the wives of these rich abuser men usually do (tramps, ailes, clintons, etc)



Edited at 2017-10-11 12:44 am (UTC)

