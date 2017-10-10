Georgina Chapman is leaving Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Is Leaving Him: 'My Heart Breaks for All the Women Who Have Suffered' https://t.co/4XWZfG97Xr— People (@people) October 10, 2017
In a statement to People Magazine, the designer said, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."
The couple have been married since 2007 and have two children.
business relationship or not, she still had two children with him
she might've known, but who's to say she hasn't experienced his abuse herself?
even if she herself didn't suffer any abuse at his hands (hard to believe, but let's just say) and she knew about what he did to others-- she was still probably very intimidated by him. she probably felt that if she did say something, he could ruin her life.
everyone else was scared and they weren't even that intimately connected to him.
it's easy for people to cast stones of judgement-- but i think if you look at his cycle of abuse, it's not hard to see that she might've suffered herself as well in some capacity.
she might only now feel safe enough to get away, now that everyone is going after him.
I should clarify that my mom found out a few weeks after the baby was born. my mom felt like she could not leave him and it took me and my siblings to push her to divorce. my parents are just normal middle-class americans, I can't even imagine how helpless someone could feel leaving someone this powerful.
