St. Vincent releases a new single "Pills" feat. Cara Delevingne, Jenny Lewis and Kamasi Washington
- Album comes out on Friday.
- Cara sings the hook, Jenny does I don't know what cause I don't hear her, and Kamasi is the sax at the end. St. Vincent, Soundwave, and Jack Antonoff produced.
SOURCE
Jack Antonoff's sound is everywhere on Taylors shit, but it's not nearly as obvious and in your face with St. Vincent and Lorde.
also you should add that she just announced more tour dates!!
It also gives me Lily Allen vibes?
Idk, I like the verses but hate the chorus so much. It's catchy but in an extremely grating way.
Margot Robbie age realness
this was from 2007 lol https://pitchfork.com/features/guest-lists/6680-st-vincent/
this whole era is a disappointment, tbh.
I loved the outro, but that's because she took tit from an old song she composed for Comtemporary color.
This era tho, not feeling it at all.