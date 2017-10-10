Eyebrow Lady

St. Vincent releases a new single "Pills" feat. Cara Delevingne, Jenny Lewis and Kamasi Washington



- Album comes out on Friday.
- Cara sings the hook, Jenny does I don't know what cause I don't hear her, and Kamasi is the sax at the end. St. Vincent, Soundwave, and Jack Antonoff produced.


