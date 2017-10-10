St. Vincent releases a new single "Pills" feat. Cara Delevingne, Jenny Lewis and Kamasi Washington

It's a BOP!



Jack Antonoff's sound is everywhere on Taylors shit, but it's not nearly as obvious and in your face with St. Vincent and Lorde. Reply

ia re: it being a bop but i think it sounds very antonoff (tho i love him so that's not a bad thing) Reply

it's PERFECT.



also you should add that she just announced more tour dates!! Reply

She didn't announce any near me, so I'm bitter and pretending she isn't touring. Reply

I like this and cara doesn't sound too bad tbh Reply

which part is cara? help i'm dumb this all sounds like the same beautiful robot voice Reply

pills pills pills etc Reply

are annie and cara back together? Reply

no bc the gay god isn't real :( Reply

no but they both speak very kindly of each other Reply

I'm really digging her stuff this era Reply

i dig it Reply

I'll keep saying it until she gives it up, but her look for this album is truly fucking ugly. Reply

ia Reply

I hate it. Reply

lol me too. I hated New York even more though. Los Ageless has grown on me a lot. Reply

Out out the 3 I'd say LA is the best out of those. idk I'm just not feeling the music or the aesthetic Reply

I'm not feeling her new stuff at all this time around. :( Reply

it's terrible Reply

i just realized that this album is all about how she’s a transplant living in echo park lmao Reply

I really like her music but her vocals are so damn uninspired.... Reply

she always sounds vaguely dead inside but i like it Reply

Wow, deep Reply

i feel like this song's been written 50x before Reply

so far i've felt really meh about everything she's released this era. it all sounds familiar and kind of stale. Reply

I know nothing about St. Vincent tbh but this is really catchy. Reply

wtf is this shit the second half is lit but the first half is terrible... Reply

this was mediocre, yet ultimately boring. Uninspired & overproduced. Reply

Idk her music at all but I thought this was Marina when I heard it earlier.



It also gives me Lily Allen vibes?



Idk, I like the verses but hate the chorus so much. It's catchy but in an extremely grating way. Reply

I know her from the BBC Kate Bush documentary. They'll probably get her to perform when Kate gets inducted into the Rock and Roll HOF because I seriously doubt Kate will come here, since she hates flying. They might get her, Tori Amos (ugh), Bat for Lashes, Florence Welch, and Lily Allen. Reply

I still cackle that she got caught in a lie or made some shit up bc in a Pitchfork interview once she talked about recently just discovering her but in the BBC doc she says how she discovered her when she was young and ~forever changed~. What_Is_The_Truth.gif Reply

omg...hmmm...she mentions buying The Sensual World as one of her very first albums....



Margot Robbie age realness Reply

this was from 2007 lol "And I also-- this may sound really silly-- but I just discovered Kate Bush, probably six months ago, and I think she's so great. I know I'm very late to the party here [ * laughs * ], I know this is old news, but I got a Kate Bush record, and I forget-- I think "The Dreaming" is on it, though I'm spacing on the name of the record. [The Dreaming * --Ed.] * It has Kate Bush in this totally miraculous ascot, too, on the back [ * laughs * ]. She just went for it. It's so great. She totally went for it."this was from 2007 lol https://pitchfork.com/features/guest-lists/6680-st-vincent/ Reply

lol the way she talks about TSW in the doc makes it sound like she bought it when it was first released and I was like "lol aren't you like 27?" Reply

i never actually listen to her music but never miss a chance to see her live. she puts on an amazing show. Reply

I wonder if jack will win producer of the year at grammy's.. he's been everywhere Reply

los ageless is a song i want to do a dramatic and acrobatic stripping routine to Reply

I like New York the most but I’ve felt very meh about everything she’s released so far. Maybe seeing her live will change my mind, but I still haven’t decided whether I want to do that. Reply

Same. I love a ton of her old stuff, but this isn't doing it for me. Reply

it’s a fun enough song, but i feel like hearing it more than once a week would drive me insane.



this whole era is a disappointment, tbh. Reply

oh there's actually guitar for a few seconds at the end there, that's nice. i hate the first 3 minutes. Reply

both los ageless and new york needed to grow on me but i came around eventually, lets see about this one. Reply

The first part is... interesting, but I can see why ppl would think it's a bop, it's pretty catchy.

I loved the outro, but that's because she took tit from an old song she composed for Comtemporary color.

This era tho, not feeling it at all. Reply

