Banana Republic fires racist manager who told employee her box braid were "too urban and unkempt"
Banana Republic Employee Reprimanded For Box Braids; Store Manager Terminated https://t.co/fvKzDKLbWL pic.twitter.com/F7OTX5Slnv— BallerAlert (@balleralert) October 10, 2017
Last week, 19-year old Destiny Tompkins took to her Facebook page to expose her manager at Banana Republic, who told her he would not schedule her for work shifts until she took her box braids out.
From Tompkins Facebook:
so today I went into work at Banana Republic at the Westchester Mall and after the district manager (a white woman) popped in for a visit, I was told to go to the office to speak with my manager, Michael (Mike), who is a white man. I came in and he questioned me about the dress code and immediately, I thought there was something wrong with my outfit but he sat me down and questioned my hair instead. He told me that my braids were not Banana Republic appropriate and that they were too “urban” and “unkempt” for their image. He said that if I didn’t take them out then he couldn’t schedule me for shifts until I did. When I tried to explain to him that it was a protective style for my hair bc it tends to become really brittle in the cold, he recommended that I use shea butter for it instead. I have never been so humiliated and degraded in my life by a white person. In that moment, I felt so uncomfortable and overwhelmed that I didn’t even finish my work shift and ended up leaving. When my friend’s mom called the store to find out my manager’s last name (only been working there a month so idk it), he refused to give it to her. Box braids are not a matter of unprofessionalism, they are protective styles black women have used for their hair and to be discriminated against because of it is truly disgusting and unacceptable. Make this public bc they need to be exposed for their blatant racism and discrimination. There’s no reason why a white person should feel allowed to tell me that I can’t wear my hair the way that I want bc it’s too black for their store image. Banana Republic
After her story went viral, Banana Republic released a statement, noting that the manager had been fired for being a racist shitbag:
"This week, one of our store managers questioned an African American employee’s braided hair style. Our team began an immediate investigation and the manager involved was promptly removed from the store. Today we concluded the investigation and can confirm that the manager has been terminated from the company. Banana Republic has zero tolerance for discrimination. This situation was completely unacceptable, counter to our policies, and in no way reflects our company’s beliefs and values."
Tompkins has not clarified if she will be returning to her job at the clothing store.
source/source
It's just a hairstyle, right?
We've had similar posts for LuluLemon, Alexander McQueen, Barneys, Hollister, etc.
Except in this rare case, the fashion company actually did something about it instead of sweeping it under the rug.
Any further questions?
Edited at 2017-10-10 10:49 pm (UTC)
Plus with the heavy emphasis on Harvey and the brutal sexual assaults being detailed in posts below, people might want to blow off steam in another unrelated topic.
Plus considering the amount of times a celeb without melanin masquerades around in a hairstyle that’s a part of the black culture/community and its rightly called out for cultural appropriation, the troll gang comes out the wood work(again people typically without melanin) go off on “sjw’s” about being “sensitive” and that it’s just hairstyles. This new story is great reminder why this is a hot button issue that has more layers than a lot of y’all care to look into.
Edited at 2017-10-10 11:06 pm (UTC)
good for her for speaking up
http://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/article176431471.html
Edited at 2017-10-10 10:50 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-10 10:59 pm (UTC)
What the...
this is why yt folks don't need to know our shit
The audacity!
I mean she might as well be African American but these idiot whites should know the difference
I'm not sure what they think black people who live outside the US are called.
and "the country of africa"
Still, there was a hilarious nightly newscast with one of the famous anchormen about twenty years ago when he referred to Nelson Mandela as "African American".
If you're black you're African American. They don't care.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banana_republic
basically a country (usually latin america) that has been fucked by US imperialism and depends on typically the exporting of one or two resources.
Edited at 2017-10-10 11:04 pm (UTC)
https://catapult.co/stories/the-forgotten-history-of-banana-republic
The original founders sold it to Gap and even said they wish the name had been changed but Gap didn't change it.