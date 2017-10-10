Banana Republic fires racist manager who told employee her box braid were "too urban and unkempt"

Are there celebrity reactions to this or something....? Because this is just a news story. Reply

Thread

Link

It's a news story involving a fashion chain who released an official statement regarding the incident.



We've had similar posts for LuluLemon, Alexander McQueen, Barneys, Hollister, etc.



Except in this rare case, the fashion company actually did something about it instead of sweeping it under the rug.



Any further questions?



Edited at 2017-10-10 10:49 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this Website has been more pop culture/social commentary focused along with celeb gossip for years. That amount of food posts alone should tell you that.

Plus with the heavy emphasis on Harvey and the brutal sexual assaults being detailed in posts below, people might want to blow off steam in another unrelated topic.

Plus considering the amount of times a celeb without melanin masquerades around in a hairstyle that’s a part of the black culture/community and its rightly called out for cultural appropriation, the troll gang comes out the wood work(again people typically without melanin) go off on “sjw’s” about being “sensitive” and that it’s just hairstyles. This new story is great reminder why this is a hot button issue that has more layers than a lot of y’all care to look into. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why are you hoes policing what's posted here when we can barely get 50 comments on a post on a good day Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we are all excited to see rape apologists make fake statements condemning harvey weinstein! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously.. I think you can get over this being posted here.



Edited at 2017-10-10 11:06 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good on BR for firing his ass right away but the fact that this fucking shit still happens... Reply

Thread

Link

I feel kinda bad for the manager, he was probably told by his superior to talk to the girl, I hope they fire the district manager who was supervising the store that day as well as Im sure she had something to do with it... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, I don't feel bad for his ass at all. He had a choice and he made it. The DM should face repercussions as well, but F giving this dude a pass. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was my first thought. This obviously came from the DM and she should be fired as well. I don't feel sorry for the manager, he could have thrown the DM under the bus and didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

honestly it sounds like its part of BR culture if this was his response to a corporate visit that prompted him to speak to the sales associate. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It's not just BR but it's fucking retail and sadly that happens a lot, that's a huge problem. Like, big time Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wtf



good for her for speaking up Reply

Thread

Link

Why is this here? Reply

Thread

Link

I ask the same whenever I see one of your many asinine comments. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Drag ha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Read ha Britney! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lolll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good on her for speaking out. Reply

Thread

Link





http://www.thenewstribune.com/news/local/article176431471.html



Edited at 2017-10-10 10:50 pm (UTC) In other fired racists news, a waitress at a Denny’s south of Seattle got fired after she tried to make some black customers pay before they could get their food because she assumed they’d skip out on their check. Reply

Thread

Link

glad she got fired! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wtf fuck that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao and at Denny's no less #trash Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte like yall lucky u still get customers Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was fired but not the manager too? The story i read implied it was his policy Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Racists are a trip. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I heard about that. I'm from Washington so it was all over my FB feed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

denny's stays on some racist fuckshit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's fucked up oh shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But what does it matter? Did you know that white people had dreads and braids for centuries? It's not that big of a deal. Reply

Thread

Link

BUT WHAT ABOUT THE VIKINGS? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, that's my fave flavor of dumbassery.



Edited at 2017-10-10 10:59 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

These dumbasses lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoo omfg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

indian people and jatas!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

everyone's hair dreads when it's dirty!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"it's not my fault black people get reprimanded or fired for their hair! it's just hair and nobody has a problem with my dreads!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I worked for Old Navy for 7 years and I can 100% say that most managers under Gap Inc are pos scumbags. Reply

Thread

Link

The comments already. I just want to shake some people. Reply

Thread

Link

I was absolutely not expecting the sudden questioning of the "purity" of posts being approved on here. o_O Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. we don't need a pre-screening process. posts like this have been a standard on ontd. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That manager sounds like a pos and I'm glad she got fired. Reply

Thread

Link

"When I tried to explain to him that it was a protective style for my hair bc it tends to become really brittle in the cold, he recommended that I use shea butter for it instead."

What the... Reply

Thread

Link

That was the best part. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm legit cackling like wtf



this is why yt folks don't need to know our shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this. he might as well have suggested a satin bonnet Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly. Just cause Shea Moisture is out here courting their dollars now, suddenly they know all our gotdamn business Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What the fresh hell indeed!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

for real. im still shocked at homeboy pretending he knows haircare Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tanner walked by a target beauty section once and thought he knew Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yo i screamed at that...the audacity Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hollered! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

peak caucasity lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This was my fave part!



The audacity!

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the whole entire fuck? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Typical ass Westchester, NY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GORL!!!! Asdfghjkl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did they fire the district manager though Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's the important question Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Literally what I came into this post to find out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I'm wondering. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s definitely black (seems to be Afrolatina judging by the flag) but Afrolatino or black doesn’t necessarily mean African American, banana republic



I mean she might as well be African American but these idiot whites should know the difference Reply

Thread

Link

A lot of white people think black is offensive and African American is the proper thing to say lol



I'm not sure what they think black people who live outside the US are called. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is assuming they think black people exist outside of america



and "the country of africa" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember a few years ago Pixiwoo was getting shit on in their youtube comments because they were referring to their model as black. One person seriously said, "you should call her African American" and they replied "...but she's not American..." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this is definitely what we were taught in school, tbf. I didn't know otherwise until my teens iirc Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It keeps changing. Wait another decade and black will be considered racist and another term will be in vogue.



Still, there was a hilarious nightly newscast with one of the famous anchormen about twenty years ago when he referred to Nelson Mandela as "African American". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know white people don't understand the concept of Afro Latino.



If you're black you're African American. They don't care. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not a single upper-level person i worked with when i was at old navy was a good person. could not have gotten out of there fast enough. terrible place to work. Reply

Thread

Link





‘Keep Calm and Gentrify Brooklyn’ tank now available online for $25 https://t.co/hT0nXR5FqY pic.twitter.com/OgmoYYN4eW — Brokelyn (@Brokelyn) September 7, 2017

can someone explain why this company is named banana republic? that shit always bugged me. especially since they have actual sweat shops. it strikes me like that annoying hipster racism bullshit. like this shit Reply

Thread

Link





https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banana_republic



basically a country (usually latin america) that has been fucked by US imperialism and depends on typically the exporting of one or two resources.



Edited at 2017-10-10 11:04 pm (UTC) if you don't know what a banana republic is:basically a country (usually latin america) that has been fucked by US imperialism and depends on typically the exporting of one or two resources. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the fuck. i hate people. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

In the late seventies and early eighties, Banana Republic sold safari clothing: pith helmets, safari jackets, photographers’ vests. The brand’s first store, in Beverly Hills, had a World War II army jeep in its front window, a salvaged bush plane suspended from its ceiling, and life-size model giraffes and elephants between the clothes on the sales floor. Its ceiling was painted to resemble a “blue Zimbabwean sky.” It also featured live tropical plants and a gurgling stream that ran down the middle of the sales floor. “A lot of people forget that there was a big safari craze in the mid-eighties,” Mike Madrid, Banana Republic’s production manager back then, told AdWeek.



https://catapult.co/stories/the-forgotten-history-of-banana-republic



The original founders sold it to Gap and even said they wish the name had been changed but Gap didn't change it. The original founders sold it to Gap and even said they wish the name had been changed but Gap didn't change it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Was always disturbed by the name of the store. Also, I’d totally forgotten about that 80s safari craze. LOL I blame Duran Duran. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't imagine anyone other than racists wearing this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow rl cute Reply

Parent

Thread



Link