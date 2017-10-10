Rose McGowan calls out Ben Affleck for his Weinstein statement

Good for her for calling people out on their bullshit. I don't know if I would have the courage. Reply

I gasped when I saw this. It's Ben fucking Affleck and he's a professional POS but the fact Rose clocked him so hard. DAMN. Reply

MTE i love it Reply

ditto. i applaud her Reply

Same. Like holy shit at her second tweet Reply

That 2nd tweet is amazing..get him! Reply

I love her for coming at him. Reply

SLAY on another whole level Reply

Oh, shit Reply

Oh shit Reply

The amount of likes on his BS tweet is nauseating



Fall into a cave of bats and get eaten alive, or at least pooped on a LOT, Ben. Reply

End ha Reply

I hope he feels this way about his brother too oh wait... Reply

I swear I've retweeted everything she's been saying the past few days. Everything is so on point. Affleck deserves to be exposed like this. Complicit fake asshole. Reply

ben affleck ain't shit. Reply

mhm.



plus i don't really wanna hear from a man who cheated on his wife. he's guilty of power tripping & manipulation tbh. Reply

Oop I missed this somehow. What a turd. Reply

I just listened to that audio of Harvey and that model. Omg so disgusting. I hate this man.



Also fuck Ben Affleck. His last good movie was literally last century. Reply

Is there a transcript Reply

I could have sworn Gigli came out in 2003 Reply

i just listened to it as well. It's incredibly disgusting. textbook serial abuser. He is SO manipulative, effortlessly sociopathic. He transitions in literally seconds from being incredibly aggressive to "reassuring" her, that "I’m not gonna do anything. I swear on my children". And with all his screaming and yelling, HE tells her and turns it around on her, saying, "Don’t embarrass me in the hotel." and to not make a scene with her quietly asserting her boundaries. Reply

Gone Girl was a few years ago but then again he plays wonderfully pathetic well Reply

I heard the audio this morning. It made my blood boil. The entitlement and aggression were scary, tbh. I'm glad it was made public. More people need to hear shit like that to understand what women go through. Reply

kinda the same topic but didn’t mila kunis last year write an open later saying a producer told her she never work in this town again, wonder who that producer was Reply

here's the letter for anyone wondering: http://aplus.com/a/mila-kunis-sexism-gender-bias-workplace-producer

omw...Honestly wouldn't be shocked if it was Weinstein, he compared two of the actresses mentioned in the new yorker piece to Mila Reply

I don't think it's him, but that's exactly what Jon Peters did to Cindy Morgan during the press tour for Caddyshack and after she refused, she was out of work for 2 years. Reply

Oh wow, I never knew she had to go through that. Good for her that she stood her ground. Reply

whoever produced Max Payne Reply

it's like so funny to me, people who say that shit. they have no real ground in reality, but they'll say that to try to intimate you to make you do what they want. Reply

This isn't meant as an attack, but its really uncomfortable the way some of us here are speculating about who else could possibly be a victim. Unless they come forward themselves, can we leave the speculation to the more benign sections of Blind Items that deal with on-set tantrums and juicy affairs? Reply

also, he seemed to have a weird fixation for her. in the new yorker piece, he told two women something in relation to mila. to the model, he commented on her "resemblance" to mila. to a woman named jessica barth, it was (paraphrasing), "you need to lose weight to compete with mils kunis." creep. Reply

call him out, sis! Reply

Like... when your response to someone confiding in you that they had been raped was to act frustrated someone committed said rape after you asked him to pinky promise not to... WWWWWWWWWWWOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWwWWWW. Reply

