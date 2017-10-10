Rose McGowan calls out Ben Affleck for his Weinstein statement
Ben Affleck fuck off— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
@benaffleck “GODDAMNIT! I TOLD HIM TO STOP DOING THAT” you said that to my face. The press conf I was made to go to after assault. You lie.— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 10, 2017
Fall into a cave of bats and get eaten alive, or at least pooped on a LOT, Ben.
plus i don't really wanna hear from a man who cheated on his wife. he's guilty of power tripping & manipulation tbh.
Also fuck Ben Affleck. His last good movie was literally last century.
