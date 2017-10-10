Jenelle Evans threatens to quit 'Teen Mom 2
Jenelle Evans threatens to quit 'Teen Mom 2,' claims MTV treats stars like they're 'in a freak show and in cages'
After six years on "Teen Mom 2," Jenelle Evans is ready to send MTV's crew packing amid concerns of misrepresentations and exploitation of her marriage and abilities as a parent.
"Yes, me and David (Eason) have our ups and downs but yesterday's episode was uncalled for," the mother of three said in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.
"I have decided I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan (Freeman, a producer on the show) it's getting to (SIC) out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally," Evans continued. "They treat us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @MTV what-so-ever."
-Claims the network is editing it to make it look like she's being physically abused
-Says they're adding incorrect subtitles to things her 3 year old son, Kaiser, is saying to make her look bad
-Evans and Eason share 9-month-old daughter Ensley. She is also the mother of sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, the latter of whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.
more sketch at the source
he freaked me the freak out on last nights episode! i wouldnt be surprised if he made her make this announcement after seeing how creepy he came across. i hope she and all dem bbs are okay...
Girl, you're on Teen Mom, there doesn't need to be a tv show for people to question your abilities.
I used to RME when ppl would bitch about their salaries but at this point, it is kinda OTT that they get paid $150,000 - $250,000 per season to argue with their boyfriends and drive to the local McDonalds parking lot in Idaho or West Virginia to drop their kids off with their father, like the whole TM franchise has become a joke.
I think their must be an "I agree to sacrifice my humanity" clause in the contract she signed with them in exchange for money.
I like to be able to look my partner in the eyes.
It’s not MTV making it look that way. It’s probably true. As someone who encountered abuse as a child, Jace’s demeanor says everything I need to know. It’s all too familiar.
so you haven't decided anything at all.