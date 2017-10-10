gurrrrrl

Jenelle Evans threatens to quit 'Teen Mom 2,' claims MTV treats stars like they're 'in a freak show and in cages'



After six years on "Teen Mom 2," Jenelle Evans is ready to send MTV's crew packing amid concerns of misrepresentations and exploitation of her marriage and abilities as a parent.

"Yes, me and David (Eason) have our ups and downs but yesterday's episode was uncalled for," the mother of three said in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.

"I have decided I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show. I told Morgan (Freeman, a producer on the show) it's getting to (SIC) out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally," Evans continued. "They treat us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @MTV what-so-ever."

-Claims the network is editing it to make it look like she's being physically abused

-Says they're adding incorrect subtitles to things her 3 year old son, Kaiser, is saying to make her look bad

-Evans and Eason share 9-month-old daughter Ensley. She is also the mother of sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, the latter of whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.

he freaked me the freak out on last nights episode! i wouldnt be surprised if he made her make this announcement after seeing how creepy he came across. i hope she and all dem bbs are okay...
