The CW blesses us with amazing Riverdale ads

'Praises KJ's acting'

You literally need to do the bare minimum on those CW shows though. You could be on a green screen answering a phone call and you become embraced by the fans. Reply

Thread

Link

TVD also had really terrible ads and made me groan.



sees "strange psychosexual BDSM elements" in every child/parents relationship...oh my. Reply

Thread

Link

I've only made it through the KJ and Cole ones and all I could think during the former was "is he going to kiss himself?!" and then the later, "thank you Jesus for another reason to laugh at Cole Sprouse!" Reply

Thread

Link

I think KJ is cute lol :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol, come to my family events. I have lots of cousins that KJ reminds me of Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





these ads are cheap and embarrassing, like b-footage mixed with film student lightning... so they're fitting for the show. Reply

Thread

Link

I lol'ed so hard @ this and that weird face Veronica makes in hers. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm sure it's been talked to death or at least I hope it has but the way this show handled Archie and the music teacher molesting him was really blergh. I feel like it happened and then she got run out of town and then it was just like washed away. I'm so tired of the high schooler & teacher/mentor plotline. Reply

Thread

Link

I kept expecting her to serve some sort of purpose in the Jason Blossom saga aside from assaulting Archie at the exact moment Jason left town. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She served no purpose I literally don't understand her existence or why that storyline was necessary. They could've easily found another way to write that that didn't involve a minor having sex with an adult. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked that theory about Grundy's ex being Jason's killer because he thought it was Archie since it was just about the only thing that storyline would've been good for Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's also allowed fans to call Archie a slut or a fuckboy, when he's severely damaged kid who was molested and has had TWO flings. Which is effed up Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Not really. People wanted that storyline to get wrapped the fuck up, and it was brought up how gross and uncomfortable the whole thing was, but really most people want to delete it from their mind



What gets me is that I"m sure they were going to tie it into the murder mystery and make it a season long thing but they got really negative feedback (they were so shocked that male viewers didn't find it as ~sexy or ~forbidden as TPTB did) when they would show the pilot which caused them to sunset it earlier than planned.



I wish the fallout out of it was addressed better since I thought they were setting up something about "loss of innocence" in regards to Archie and maybe why his current relationships are all weird



I think she's coming back though. One of the crew members posted a picture of a car that looked like hers on the set



Edited at 2017-10-10 10:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The writing on this show is often laughable but ngl I was hooked on the first season Reply

Thread

Link

lol fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Copy my homework but change it up a bit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg im mad at myself for even knowing what mackenzie falls is LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I can't waaaaait! Reply

Thread

Link

LOL @ Cheryls. Is her secret that she's an otherkin cat? Idg Veronicas or Betty. Shamefully, I sort of like Archies though. Reply

Thread

Link

I fucking can't at invoking Kermit and leaning into "I'm weird"



And Kevin is just trying his "bad boy" look on, ok, lol. Though his Teen Vogue interview made me feel like he's going cruising Reply

Thread

Link

ofc he'll go cruising. they'll put as many stereotypes into him as they can while occasionally commenting on the style of boots Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

As long as the guys he hooks up with are hot I'm here for the cruising trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Whoever put this together was on something. They had to be. These are horrible. Whoever put this together was on something. They had to be. These are horrible. Reply

Thread

Link













Edited at 2017-10-10 10:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

They fucking knew what they were doing with that Kermit shit I swear lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol those two girls who fucking haaaated it lmao they read it to filth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.facebook.com/events/177268456181754??ti=ia they're putting $$$ into the advertising for this show, though. starting a pop-up diner in buttfuck edmonton alberta? impressive. Reply

Thread

Link

They're doing 2 in Toronto, too! I'm shocked that this type of stuff is happening in Canada. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i need this near me! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link