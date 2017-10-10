The CW blesses us with amazing Riverdale ads
[the weird one]
[idek]
[what does this even mean]
[the only decent one]
[huh]
[what are you doing Kev]
[season premiere review from EW]
Riverdale season 2 is exactly the campy teen horror you want it to be: EW review https://t.co/kNtYWiK97R— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 9. Oktober 2017
- praises KJ's acting
- Cheryl tortures her bedridden mother
- sees "strange psychosexual BDSM elements" in every child/parent relationship
- Betty tells her mom about her [Betty's] "would-be sexual exploits"
'Praises KJ's acting'
You literally need to do the bare minimum on those CW shows though. You could be on a green screen answering a phone call and you become embraced by the fans.
sees "strange psychosexual BDSM elements" in every child/parents relationship...oh my.
What gets me is that I"m sure they were going to tie it into the murder mystery and make it a season long thing but they got really negative feedback (they were so shocked that male viewers didn't find it as ~sexy or ~forbidden as TPTB did) when they would show the pilot which caused them to sunset it earlier than planned.
I wish the fallout out of it was addressed better since I thought they were setting up something about "loss of innocence" in regards to Archie and maybe why his current relationships are all weird
I think she's coming back though. One of the crew members posted a picture of a car that looked like hers on the set
And Kevin is just trying his "bad boy" look on, ok, lol. Though his Teen Vogue interview made me feel like he's going cruising
Whoever put this together was on something. They had to be. These are horrible.
lmao
