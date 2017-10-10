Rachel Bilson Reportedly Split From Hayden Christensen For Flirting With Emma Roberts

“Hayden and Emma co-starred in a new film called Little Italy where they “navigate a blossoming romance, amidst a war between their families’ competing pizza restaurants.”



Did Reese Witherspoon produce it Reply

I keep seeing comments on here bout Reese Witherspoon and Hallmark. ...What did I miss? Reply

dead Reply

lmao ikr its directed by the guy who did miss congeniality, how to lose a guy in 10 days and just my luck so that should tell you the vibe of the film



this guy is stuck in the 2000s where shitty romcoms made bank 🙄 Reply

lol the hallmark channel had a movie on the other night called murder she baked: a peach cobbler mystery 😂 Reply

this sounds like that one story in what to expect when you're expecting, where they have rival food trucks lol Reply

This movie was already made This movie was already made Reply

It's the same plot as this awful ABC Family original movie Pizza My Heart (it had Shiri Appleby in it). Reply

the most surprising part of this post is that hayden has a new movie coming out. Reply

Isn't she still with Evan? If so, I don't want to be at their dinner tonight (or maybe I do). Reply

yeah i think they're still together Reply

they're engaged i think Reply

Evan is in dire need of the "look at your life, look at your choices" lecture. Reply

shit, isn't she abusive? :/ Reply

Yeah she beat his ass and got arrested. Poor bb Evan. Reply

bless him. so proud of him for speaking out. <3 Reply

Wait, did you mean to put this in the Terry Crews post or are you being sarcastic about this one?



yep. totally did ugh.



but fuck hayden and emma, they're both annoying af. Reply

Wrong post? Reply

Lmao i know this was a wrong-post comment but this is still killing me Reply

lol



sorry Reply

i'm crying omg Reply

lmao aw Reply

lolol Reply

omg Reply

i'm leaving this comment up so we can have something funny today. i think we need a laugh after this awful, triggering shitstorm. Reply

This makes it sound like she broke up with him over nothing, but nah. Emotional affairs are just as devastating and just as much as a betrayal as a physical one. If you’re married you got no business sleeping or being amorous with other people, full stop. Reply

IA. Years ago when I was pregnant I found out that my husband had been sending flirty messages to his ex through Facebook. It just about destroyed me and made me question everything about him and our relationship. Reply

Damn, that sucks.I’m sorry he did you like that, especially when you were pregnant?? Men are dogs tbh Reply

yeah and so many people find out about their s/o cheating on them after having believed their lies re: inappropriate messages just being "flirting" and nothing more



where there is smoke there is fire~ Reply

Yikes Hayden.....I don't think you want your child to have Emma Roberts as her stepmom.

Emma and Evan beat the crap out of each other don't they? Yikes to everyone except Rachel Reply

oh, i thought she hit him, from what i'd read here in the past?



regardless, their relationship sounds seems toxic af Reply

She's the abuser. Reply

She's the abuser but she tried to pretend otherwise to cover up her shit. Reply

Flop taste Hayden. Emma is a damn mess. Reply

IKR Reply

ia. she seems like the worst Reply

Total downgrade. Reply

I always assumed she literally IS her Ryan Murphy characters so idg why anyone would go for her unless they hated themselves. Reply

Every dude that gets into her gets so into her it's like her pussys pure dicknip. Alex pettyfer got like a tattoo as a teenager? They're all neavau trash. Reply

Ahh yes...first there were Romeo and Juliet, then there were Tina and Jimmy Jr., and now, Hayden and Emma. A love for the ages. Reply

lol what a stale ass cheating scandal. could these 3 be more boring or irrelevant Reply

mfte Reply

MTE!



we deserve better Reply

competing pizza restaurants Reply

Hollywood Life and Radar Online should be banned from the internet. I don't even waste my time reading anything that comes outta there. Reply

This is so 2005 that I can't wrap my mind around the headline. Reply

so true lol Reply

yawn Reply

