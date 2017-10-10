mariano ontanon beer can

Rachel Bilson Reportedly Split From Hayden Christensen For Flirting With Emma Roberts



- A source close the couple says Rachel found inappropriate texts from Emma on her husband's phone.
- Hayden and Emma co-starred in a new film called Little Italy where they “navigate a blossoming romance, amidst a war between their families’ competing pizza restaurants.”
- Rachel and Hayden have a 2 year old daughter together.

Source
