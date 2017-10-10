Rachel Bilson Reportedly Split From Hayden Christensen For Flirting With Emma Roberts
Rachel Bilson reportedly split from Hayden Christensen after finding flirty texts between him and Emma Roberts. https://t.co/OfrOg4BVpD— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) October 10, 2017
- A source close the couple says Rachel found inappropriate texts from Emma on her husband's phone.
- Hayden and Emma co-starred in a new film called Little Italy where they “navigate a blossoming romance, amidst a war between their families’ competing pizza restaurants.”
- Rachel and Hayden have a 2 year old daughter together.
... for the Hallmark channel?
Did Reese Witherspoon produce it
this guy is stuck in the 2000s where shitty romcoms made bank 🙄
This movie was already made
but fuck hayden and emma, they're both annoying af.
sorry
where there is smoke there is fire~
Yikes Hayden.....I don't think you want your child to have Emma Roberts as her stepmom.
Emma and Evan beat the crap out of each other don't they? Yikes to everyone except Rachel
regardless, their relationship sounds seems toxic af
Ahh yes...first there were Romeo and Juliet, then there were Tina and Jimmy Jr., and now, Hayden and Emma. A love for the ages.
we deserve better