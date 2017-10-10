Terry Crews shares story of being sexually assaulted by Hollywood executive.

fucking awful Reply

Thread

Link

This has sooo many layers, from feeling ashamed as a victim to speak out to the sexualization of black bodies, poor Terry 💔 I'm glad he spoke out about this, it was very brave of him.



Women and POC are nothing but things and body parts to fetishize to these fucks



Edited at 2017-10-10 09:32 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yes to all of this! Its so many layers of awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mfte :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad he decided to speak out. I only wish other men (and some women) could empathize without the experience of victimization themselves and understand why victims don't come forward right away.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This so much. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this whole comment took the words out of my mouth 💚 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( Poor Terry. Glad he can talk about this now Reply

Thread

Link

It's really telling that the person who did this knew how little trouble he'd get in by doing it, because he had the motherfucking audacity to do this to TERRY FUCKING CREWS in front of the man's WIFE. Like Terry Crews does NOT look like someone you'd want to piss off, yet he did it anyway, because he straight up knew he could. So disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

mte 100% Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Holy, you and I had the exact thoughts and used almost the same words. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. Imagine being that psychotic and bold? Jfc. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and even now he still doesn't feel comfortable naming the assailant, cause he doesn't want to be ostracized and yet people are still giving actresses shit for not talking or 'speaking out' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Absolutely, this!



there is always a fucked up power dynamic at play with sexual assault Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MFTE. Doing it in plain fucking sight with a goddamn smile on his face. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I refuse to believe his abuser wasn't white and he didn't do it so brazenly because Terry is black, because he knows that by Terry being black in a racist industry that his credibility is already tainted.



IT'S SO FUCKED. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yup. it's such a power move. when you read the weinstein accounts, you'll see that he tried it with every woman who came his way. same m.o., same hotels, same script. the exec who groped terry was showing him who's the big man. it's sickening. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte, like it just really hammers home that it can happen to ANYONE. Like, it makes me feel really powerless :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly, really fucked up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep, it's really fucking disgusting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So sad that you’re so right. The news has been depressing the last few days but it’s good people feel empowered to speak up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like with men ppl see it as no big deal as long as u grab a guy in a "joking" manner Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

theres just something so disgusting about this. its awful because its assault but done in public infront of his wife? these hollywood executives have no humanity left in their bodies. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?! Terry Crews could snap someone in half. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking this, man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's a power thing, he wanted to emasculate him for sure :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think he's truly one of the few good male celebrities Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, the cast of Brooklyn 99 seems to be full of genuine good folk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly how are they all so flawless and earnest?! What's the catch?! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They genuinely seem to be delightful people, especially Terry. Why did I stop watching this flawless show? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously! I would be so heartbroken to hear something bad about any of them Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love them so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I adore him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love the whole b99 cast and would be sad to hear anything bad about them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah! check out his interview on “Hot Ones” Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia but DON'T JINX IT!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

anthony bourdain has been amazing throughout this whole thing as well. it's crazy how few good men there are. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i love him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I want to believe in Don Cheadle as well! Love him on twitter and in general. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That really sucks. I'm glad that he spoke out about it. A lot of men, especially POC don't really feel like they can talk about sexual assault when it happens to them. Reply

Thread

Link

Fuck everything. And the audacity of this assaulter to do this in full view of others. You know you think you're invincible and above repercussions when. Reply

Thread

Link

You just know he thought he could get away with it because he's a white man.



Poor Terry. Hope he's ok. Reply

Thread

Link

he has gotten away with it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never said otherwise? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Thank you for sharing this with us, Terry. </3 Reply

Thread

Link

Thats just awful. Who is the lunatic who did that to him, I wonder? Reply

Thread

Link

Well fuck....



Burn down the top brasses in Hollywood that have encouraged this culture...



Reply

Thread

Link

It's crazy that even he was afraid to speak up despite already being popular, wealthy and successful. It just goes to show how hard it actually is, for anyone. Even here, the exec still isn't named. I applaud him for speaking up and showing all these women coming forward that they're not alone, and for hopefully shutting up some of those assholes who keep crying "but what about men!" too. Reply

Thread

Link

So heartbreaking. I hope he's doing well :( So brave of him to disclose his story. Reply

Thread

Link

These hollyweird execs are just evil Reply

Thread

Link

Someone ask Donna Karan her thoughts. Reply

Thread

Link

Seriously. Fucking asshole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"It was Terry's fault. He was probably wearing nothing but a jockstrap that night. What a hobag tbh." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is not the post for me to laugh in but the jockstrap part made me snort. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Donna can't come to the phone right now, Anthony Bourdain ended her in one tweet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link