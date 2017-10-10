Megan Mullally Hijacks a Stranger's Tinder
She took over the tinder account of one of the employees at Vanity Fair.
- Messaged a guy who had a pic of him at the gym with "I need protein"
- Tells a kid to f off cause he doesn't scrapbook
Source
How are your tinder experiences?
And I feel such less pressure/weight on my shoulders it’s actually very freeing! And inspires me to get out more. Or not at all! It’s great! lol
And since I've stopped using it I've found myself getting more attention tbh!
maybe im terrible too oop
I met my BF on Tinder over a year ago tho-- so I guess he was the one exception. lol. I still laugh when I remember that's how we met. Like how in the world??
No one ever matches with me on Tinder anymore :(
i love megan. it's amazing how much different she looks out of costume/make-up for karen (in a good way).
Glad I'm getting properly fucked tomorrow bc these guys are a trip...
welp I think I found the problem 🕵️
Tinder is a cesspool...it’s like searching for an eyelash in a bucket of feces
But to widen this discussion: WHY is it so hard to date? Its hard not to wonder what the fuck is going on outchea cuz I dont think it's ME, niggas really be into fucking around exclusively!
It was also awkward running into people I know lol
I died laughing at this. Her nonchalant voice made it even more hilarious. She looks amazing btw.
Its like once I made the decision to be done frantically looking the universe was like "ok cool, here you go."