Tinder is a cesspit. Reply

Thread

Link

It really is. I’ve given up on dating apps. My 30’s are about meeting people irl or just not at all.



And I feel such less pressure/weight on my shoulders it’s actually very freeing! And inspires me to get out more. Or not at all! It’s great! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly the same bb!! I love being free of the pressure to look through an endless menu of shitty guys, put time + effort into talking to them and building up a rapport only to have them ghost me/turn out to be completely different irl



And since I've stopped using it I've found myself getting more attention tbh! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it really is omg literally every guy ive met from there is a legitimately terrible piece of shit



maybe im terrible too oop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's awful Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it isn't even fun anymore Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mostly agree.



I met my BF on Tinder over a year ago tho-- so I guess he was the one exception. lol. I still laugh when I remember that's how we met. Like how in the world?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hahaha I love these so much!



No one ever matches with me on Tinder anymore :(



Reply

Thread

Link

my theme song Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still laughing at Amy Schumers opener: "U a baby?" Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao at that teenager having a crisis because of the scrapbooking.



i love megan. it's amazing how much different she looks out of costume/make-up for karen (in a good way). Reply

Thread

Link

She looks so much older as Karen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

every time I watch these I laugh and cringe at the same time bc I just remember all the messages I used to get while on tinder and how anxiety inducing it was Reply

Thread

Link

My last two grindr hookups have sucked. The first had an attitude and was pushy, the second I invited over last night. First time fucking in my dorm and it was sooo lackluster. He couldn't stop talking about how he wanted to fuck me/cum in me/etc via messages but when I give the green light, he can't get a full erection because "he feels rushed."



Glad I'm getting properly fucked tomorrow bc these guys are a trip... Reply

Thread

Link

“grindr hookups”



welp I think I found the problem 🕵️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I started off really well so I decided to tempt fate Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Grindr makes me want to die and yet I keep coming back every few weeks or so. I rarely ever meet up with people anymore though. In my town it's always the same guys every time I log on. Ugh they like practically live on that app. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm not on tinder, but my experience with HER has been matching with multiple people daily but having no one ever message first or message back smh Reply

Thread

Link

omg daaamn. How does anyone even interact then? That makes sense though, I feel like as girls are so used to being wanted and pursued that we can be so lazy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This actually made me laugh and I’m surprised.



Tinder is a cesspool...it’s like searching for an eyelash in a bucket of feces Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao at the beginning of 2017 I told myself that I'd legitimately give Tinder a chance and I did! I went on several dates and briefly even saw a guy I met on Tinder and yeah...no. I really do wonder how some people find their awesome partners on this app lmfao, it's a cesspool!



But to widen this discussion: WHY is it so hard to date? Its hard not to wonder what the fuck is going on outchea cuz I dont think it's ME, niggas really be into fucking around exclusively! Reply

Thread

Link

honestly I think if you have any kind of standards unless you get really lucky it's hard for most people to date. it doesn't matter how beautiful/successful/desirable you are, men are just generally a mess. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mhm just look at all the countless pretty girls whose love lives are a mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m on OkCupid and it’s killing me. I really want to try Tinder. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I've never used Tinder, so I'm living vicariously through one of my friends that has matched with 4 hotties. I'm just like hoping they aren't fuckboys because my friend is super sweet. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Uh. What? And why? Reply

Thread

Link

I deleted Tinder over a year ago. Same with Bumble. It's all just trash, trash, and more trash.



It was also awkward running into people I know lol Reply

Thread

Link

Tinder tried to match me with my fucking brother once. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can’t use Tinder because I don’t have FB.



I died laughing at this. Her nonchalant voice made it even more hilarious. She looks amazing btw. Reply

Thread

Link

you can register with your phone number now i think its a recent change Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh shit. Lemme go try. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Did she lose a lot of weight or something recently? I'm having a hard time even recognizing her Reply

Thread

Link

I’ve noticed how much smaller she looks on W&G. It’s really apparent in her face here. I also think it’s the makeup or lack of. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link