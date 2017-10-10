movies: little accident

Colin Firth: Harvey Weinstein 'a frightening man to stand up to'



Colin Firth who starred in Weinstein's The King's Speech condemned the movie producer by providing the following statement:

“It’s with a feeling of nausea that I read what was going on while I was benefiting from Harvey Weinstein’s support. He was a powerful and frightening man to stand up to. It must have been terrifying for these women to step up and call him out. And horrifying to be subjected to that kind of harassment. I applaud their courage"

