Colin Firth: Harvey Weinstein 'a frightening man to stand up to'

I like this one a lot Reply

I take it back, not up to date on who gets Woody Allen top billing Reply

ugh mte that was like whiplash. Reply

Is Woody Allen also frightening to stand up to then? Reply

It blows my mind that people still work with him even after all the pieces about him also being a sexual predator like is getting some award attention that much more important? For fucks sake. Reply

Whoop, there it is. Reply

MTE Reply

Bloop! Doo bee doop! Reply

Good that this is on the front page. Reply

End the post right here. Reply

Yup. Dylan Farrow stood up to Woody Allen. It was probably terrifying for her too yet she had the courage to do it. And pretty much everyone brushed it off because they want Oscars and money. So fuck Colin Firth. Reply

god, poor dylan. to go public with your abuse and have so many people not care and continue to support your abuser... when people ask "why didn't they come forward??" they should remember how society treats a lot of the people who do. :(



Edited at 2017-10-10 09:08 pm (UTC)

yeah, pretty much no one besides Mia Farrow and Ronan (so...her family) backed her up. Everyone just ignores it and acts like people just hate Woody Allen for Soon-Yi and 'it's not like that's a crime' etc. Reply

it just....astonishes me and yet does not surprise me all at once how that POS gets away with everything Reply

Boop Reply

END HIM Reply

Was Woody Allen? This statement is empty when he (and other men) continues to willingly work with other known abusers. Reply

mte Reply

I read this as Colin Farrell at first and was like o. wow.



Makes more sense to be Firth Reply

colin farrell worked with woody allen too so... Reply

At this point, who in Hollywood hasn't worked with Woody Allen. I hope his time comes, as long with the other abusers hiding in closets as well. Reply

Colin Farrell's worked with Polanski so...



Edited at 2017-10-10 08:40 pm (UTC)

I see Lisa Bloom hasn't tweeted recently. hmmmT Reply

She's busy burning her notes about 'underminding' Harvey's victims. Reply

I'm glad The Guardian publicly named all of these men who worked with Weinstein that they had contacted for comments on this, and who had never responded. For once at least, a media publication demanded that the men speak up instead of just demanding it of every woman he ever worked with. Reply

i want all these men to be called out, but i wish they weren't all such wild hypocrites



between this, affleck, damon, etc. it's just exhausting. Reply

yeah I feel really ambivalent about this because it's men's responsibility to step up. on the other hand it's not like harvey had the monopoly on sexual assault in hollywood and they're all still gonna work together so.. Reply

this. predatory assholes exist beyond weinstein and some of them are the same pieces of garbage giving statements. Reply

I'm so tired of men and their performative empathy. Reply

Same, it's so transparent Reply

mte Reply

ia Reply

True empathy comes from a shared or similar experience; the ability that gives a person to relate and connect to others.



Men(especially white ones) are almost incapable of empathy for disenfranchised women since they're typically the ones benefitting the most from the inequality. Reply

this is so disturbingly true and it's why I honestly don't trust 99% of men Reply

Wow I can’t even find anything to say because this is so true it physically hurts Reply

mte



honestly i dont care what men have to say about harvey at this point. its empty platitudes and PR approved statements. Reply

"Performative empathy". This is exactly what it is. Stop insulting our intelligence. Reply

you've summed up my feeling about the males who've waded into this Reply

That's a great way to put it Reply

that's exactly what all of this is Reply

spot on. Reply

but that's what some people here want? they want men to speak up, but when they do it's ~performative~. like.. you can't have both. Reply

Ia, put your money where your mouth is. Reply

this thread really got to me today and it speaks to this idea.



I want to talk about a really frustrating conversation I had today with a really good man. — jay, riotous (@jaythenerdkid) October 10, 2017

same.this thread really got to me today and it speaks to this idea.

Yup Reply

It reads as disingenuous with shades of a PR move too. Reply

same Reply

Agreed Reply

I like this Reply

This is a good statement, but...



About Woody Allen tho? Reply

2017 is wild, never thought I'd see these hypocrites and leeches in hollywood turn on this evil fuck like this Reply

yeah sorry colin but this rings pretty fucking hollow when you work with known pedophile woody allen.



Colin happily praised Woody Allen a few months after Dylan wrote her op-ed about his alleged abuse. Reply

that's not a bad statement but it doesn't mean shit after working with woody allen



i wish a celeb that has worked with woody would address that in a statement tbh Reply

can ronan farrow go after woody allen again? or will hollywood once again act like "not everybody knew"? Reply

i stg there needs to be a new article or something monthly that's just like HEY REMEMBER THAT WOODY ALLEN IS A (n alleged) RAPIST



Reply

absolutely. woody allen is dangerous and they need to keep him away from young girls and children. no one believed ronan's sister, dylan, a few years ago. will they now? Reply

Everyone will be even more silent than they are about this, men and women Reply

as soon as he does we can expect to see more shitty articles implying mia farrow is ~jealous and crazy~ smdh Reply

