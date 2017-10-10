Colin Firth: Harvey Weinstein 'a frightening man to stand up to'
Colin Firth: “It’s with a feeling of nausea that I read what was going on while I was benefiting from his support." https://t.co/anYruMZvxj pic.twitter.com/h8mBwqODdj— Sam Levin (@SamTLevin) October 10, 2017
Colin Firth who starred in Weinstein's The King's Speech condemned the movie producer by providing the following statement:
“It’s with a feeling of nausea that I read what was going on while I was benefiting from Harvey Weinstein’s support. He was a powerful and frightening man to stand up to. It must have been terrifying for these women to step up and call him out. And horrifying to be subjected to that kind of harassment. I applaud their courage"
between this, affleck, damon, etc. it's just exhausting.
Men(especially white ones) are almost incapable of empathy for disenfranchised women since they're typically the ones benefitting the most from the inequality.
honestly i dont care what men have to say about harvey at this point. its empty platitudes and PR approved statements.
this thread really got to me today and it speaks to this idea.
About Woody Allen tho?
i wish a celeb that has worked with woody would address that in a statement tbh