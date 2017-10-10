Gretchen Mol calls out the Blind Item about her
"I hope women who have been affected by this abuse can put this poison aside. We have no reason to feel ashamed" https://t.co/Wml9znNa0s— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 10, 2017
"For 10 years or so, I’ve been aware of rumors that I had some kind of transactional relationship with Harvey Weinstein. They seemed to start on a gossip website that made money by peddling ‘blind’ items. A few facts had been taken from my Wikipedia page, were combined with stories about a movie mogul who was known for harassing women, quotes from “reliable sources” were added and a malicious, viral rumor was born."
"No. I did not exchange sexual favors with Harvey Weinstein, or anyone, for advancement in my career. I was never paid any settlement. The truth is that I have never been alone in a room with Harvey Weinstein. The extent of my interactions with him has been a handful of polite hellos at various premieres and award shows. This is in no way a defense of this person, it is merely a statement of fact."
Blind Items are crap and hurtful imo
http://www.laineygossip.com/Casting-Couch-blind-item/15504
I read this article about "Harvey's Girls" a while ago and it mentions Gretchen Mol by name
The shameless behavior of this powerful man found shameless co-conspirators in people hiding behind screen handles, who then tried to push their foulness onto women who are blameless," the actress writes.
^ So good
he didn't deny talking to the reporter for the 2004 piece, but he said he spoke to her for a minute about another miramax executive in italy, about his professionalism, etc., and nothing having to do with harvey (and he claims that did not know what her piece was actually on)
harvey called him and asked him to call the reporter, to vouch for this other exec
Damon and NYT Response
Also, the NYT responded to Waxman's claims. Essentially they deny the story was squashed by anyone, and that it didn't get published because it wasn't nailed.
NYT Executive Editor Dean Baquet
I wasn’t here in 2004. But it is unimaginable to me that The Times killed a story because of pressure from Harvey Weinstein, who was and is an advertiser. After all, The Times is an institution that has published investigative reporting that caused our Chinese-language website to be blocked in China. The top two editors at the time, Bill Keller and Jill Abramson, say they have no recollection of being pressured over Ms. Waxman’s story. And her direct editor, Jonathan Landman, suggested she didn’t have it nailed. The story we published last week took months of work by two experienced investigative reporters. It included the on-the-record accounts of numerous women who were harassed by Mr. Weinstein. It also included the fact that Mr. Weinstein paid settlements to keep women from talking. I’m sure Ms. Waxman believes she had a story. But if you read her own description, she did not have anything near what was revealed in our story. Mainly, she had an off-the-record account from one woman.
lol, okay. An institution that helped lie us into Iraq. AND DON'T GET ME STARTED ON THE 2016 ELECTION, YOU FUCKS.
All these guys deny claims against them.
Stop.
