Gretchen Mol calls out the Blind Item about her

http://www.laineygossip.com/Casting-Couch-blind-item/15504



Edited at 2017-10-10 08:00 pm (UTC)

ah, perfect. Thank you! Reply

She can burn in fucking hell for this one in particular. Reply

I've never liked the way she talks about female celebs. Obviously she makes up unflattering shit about plenty of men too, but with the women there's always a little extra tinge of "she's SOOOO CRAZY!!" or "this ho bangs EVERYONE" and it's always rubbed me the wrong way. Not to mention, you know, making shit up. Reply

It was Lainey. Tbh she should address this on her site in some manner. Reply

damn, sucks that she had those BIs floating around forever Reply

So now I guess she didn’t get parts because she was a shitty actress. Reply

She was amazing on Boardwalk Empire imo Reply

OP the headline is confusing and the tweet has since been taken down can you please include her last name in the subject line? Reply

done Reply

Blind items are fucking disgusting and a majority of the time fake, I really don't get why some people take them as proof or fact Reply

Yep, that post has been recirculating the past couple days. Reply

This whole article is a fucking joke and whoever wrote it, needs to apologize to every single women they mention in that article.



"Harvey's Girls" make me itch. Reply

This seemed so over the line Reply

I wish more ppl were critical about the blind items that crop up. I still see ppl bring up blind items about Chloe Moretz being a racist to justify not liking her. Reply

Same thing with that blind item that everyone uses as proof that Reese Witherspoon is racist, when it was really so vague it could've literally been any white actress under 50 Reply

or that awful blind about hayden panettiere. it's disgusting how people here take it as fact. Reply

That post was a fucking trip! Reply

Diana Jenkins? That shit was ridiculous lol. Reply

That post was CRAZY. That gross shit about Hayden and then some people were genuinely scared for themselves bc ~someone would see their comments in the post like...crazy. Reply

That may have been the first ONTD post I ever saw. Either that or some big celebrity death. Reply

What was the blind item and what happened in that post? Reply

mte Reply

Blind items are really confusing. I think there was a period of time in the early 00s and earlier when a lot of them WERE true. Then CDAN and BlindGossip sprung up and they seem to just make stuff up, or create blind items out of breaking news stories. Reply

Hell, they don't even need to be BIs. People pretended to believe that Sophie Turner non-n-word "controversy" for a while. Reply

Same, but I really loathe these types of blind items. The rumors about a celeb's behavior is one thing, but it's so gross when you get rumors about what an actress did for a role or an award. Reply

Isn't the Chloe Moretz one bc it came from Doutzen herself? Or am I misremembering? Reply

Honestly WHEW



The shameless behavior of this powerful man found shameless co-conspirators in people hiding behind screen handles, who then tried to push their foulness onto women who are blameless," the actress writes.



^ So good



Edited at 2017-10-10 08:06 pm (UTC)

SO very good! Reply

Drag us all and all internet forums too!!! Reply

YES Reply

she clocked us Reply

I may have missed a post or two but at Matt Damon denied the cover up story? Reply

his statements were mentioned in the comments of the last two posts



he didn't deny talking to the reporter for the 2004 piece, but he said he spoke to her for a minute about another miramax executive in italy, about his professionalism, etc., and nothing having to do with harvey (and he claims that did not know what her piece was actually on)



harvey called him and asked him to call the reporter, to vouch for this other exec Reply

EXCLUSIVE: Matt Damon denies trying to kill 2004 NYT #HarveyWeinstein story https://t.co/mbZIxpA2Li — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) 10 October 2017





Also, the NYT responded to Waxman's claims. Essentially they deny the story was squashed by anyone, and that it didn't get published because it wasn't nailed.



NYT Executive Editor Dean Baquet

I wasn’t here in 2004. But it is unimaginable to me that The Times killed a story because of pressure from Harvey Weinstein, who was and is an advertiser. After all, The Times is an institution that has published investigative reporting that caused our Chinese-language website to be blocked in China. The top two editors at the time, Bill Keller and Jill Abramson, say they have no recollection of being pressured over Ms. Waxman’s story. And her direct editor, Jonathan Landman, suggested she didn’t have it nailed. The story we published last week took months of work by two experienced investigative reporters. It included the on-the-record accounts of numerous women who were harassed by Mr. Weinstein. It also included the fact that Mr. Weinstein paid settlements to keep women from talking. I’m sure Ms. Waxman believes she had a story. But if you read her own description, she did not have anything near what was revealed in our story. Mainly, she had an off-the-record account from one woman.



Edited at 2017-10-10 08:31 pm (UTC) Short version: I haven't included his thoughts about Weinstein because it's the same as others. As for the 2004 article, he says that Weinstein told him (and ostensibly Crowe) that they were doing a hatchet piece on Lombardo. Damon called Waxman, they had ~1 minute conversation, he provided comments to Lombardo's professional credibility. He said that was the extent of the call, and that nothing ever came of it. He said Waxman never mentioned the broader context of her article. Then, recently, Waxman called him to apologize about this piece coming out. He said they talked for about 30 seconds and she had her kids in the car, and that was that.Also, the NYT responded to Waxman's claims. Essentially they deny the story was squashed by anyone, and that it didn't get published because it wasn't nailed. Reply

I wasn’t here in 2004. But it is unimaginable to me that The Times killed a story because of pressure from Harvey Weinstein, who was and is an advertiser. After all, The Times is an institution that has published investigative reporting that caused our Chinese-language website to be blocked in China.



lol, okay. An institution that helped lie us into Iraq. AND DON'T GET ME STARTED ON THE 2016 ELECTION, YOU FUCKS. Reply

You're such a cape, it's almost scary.



All these guys deny claims against them.



Stop. Reply

Fuck off, Matt Damon. Reply

I endorse Matt Damon's statement. He called me briefly,wasn't informed - nor shld he have been - abt investigative aspect of piece. @thewrap https://t.co/kTbOdYY7C8 — Sharon Waxman (@sharonwaxman) October 10, 2017 The reporter Waxman confirms Damon’s remarks that he didn’t try to squash her story and he didn’t know the context of her article. Reply

Ugh, I feel for her. Reply

Can the people who do so stop putting any credit into Blind Items now? Reply

It's so annoying when people use them as some sort of proof against a celebrity they dislike. Reply

Gossip about how women trade sex for career advancement is always gross. It's often untrue and just started by someone who wants to degrade the woman and her accomplishments, but even when it's true, it paints the woman as a conniver when the blame should always be on the man who used his power to grant career advancement in a disgusting and damaging way. Reply

I always thought that Lainey was shit for posting this comment. Because it only harmed Gretchen and she could do nothing about it. Reply

Relieved to know those blinds and rumors aren't true Reply

yall have been bringing this woman up and acting like this shit was gospel for years. every time she was mentioned here it was somehow in conjunction with his name. Reply

Right. Now they're bothered. Reply

mte Reply

Word Reply

Ikr, I've only ever heard her name on here pertaining to that Reply

