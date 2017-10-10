For being arguably the original alt-r&b girl it's interesting to see how SZA, Kehlani, and I guess Tinashe have kinda surpassed her in success.



Although none of them have done anything as iconic as bring rimming to the heteros. Reply

All three women you mentioned can perform live tho.....Jhene cannot...



I like some of her tunes but she continually embarrasses herself with her low energy whisper performances....it just ain't for her. Reply

LMAO! I mean, Jhene never meant to be anything else than a whisper rapper tho? All her tracks in Sail Out and Souled Out she's been doing this spoken word rapping. Reply

Ok but like how many other chicks in the game serve whisper vocals and lazy ass performances? Reply

Hi sis! 👋🏾 Reply

Tinashe? now sis...



she didn't really capitalize on her success back in 2013 when she first popped, but i think she's okay w being lowkey anyway Reply

jhene is the cassie of the group and i say that as someone who thinks cassie serves bops Reply

Tinashe is an insane stretch sis lol



IA though, SZA and Kehlani have surpassed her in success Reply

i think she lays low on purpose tbh. she has a lot of issues and you can tell shes still super affected by her brothers death, i think she is content in her lane Reply

Op failed to mentioned that tattoo she got of Big Sean's face! Why would anyone do that to themselves? Reply

LMFAO omg Reply

WHAT?? jhene wyd?



it's gonna be really awkward when they break up and she goes all knew_better.mp3 on him w his mug on her arm :/ Reply

Jhené Aiko has tattooed her arm with Big Sean’s face! What do you guys think? 👀 pic.twitter.com/nkkSdm4gX5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) 10. oktober 2017

its SO bad, why would anyone ever do this to themselves Reply

Omg what. I rebuke it. Reply

a messy pisces would Reply

IKR, way to 500% guarantee you'll be broken up by Christmas. He's a known fuckboy! Why would she...????? Reply

Yeah that shit is tragic. Reply

I only came in here to say: lawls no to the OP's question and to also roast this idiot for tattooing Sean's face on her. Reply

I love “Overstimulated”, “Only Lovers Left Alive” and “While We’re Young” Reply

OLLA is the only bop I spotted in the album, but even then the song felt dragged out tbh Reply

best deal you can pick up from the clearance-bin, that's for sure Reply

that's not the 5h album cover, hon Reply

Lol no Reply

h8rs are stuck being sidechicks listening to CTRL Sorry, but album of the year goes to Kelela's Take Me Apart:h8rs are stuck being sidechicks listening to CTRL Reply

Idk how I feel about this album yet but Frontline is a bop! Reply

Listen to it from beginning to end, and you'll find the TRUTH, sis! Reply

No Reply

I love this album! Reply

letdown of the year tbh, it's like an album of janet interludes Reply

h8rs are stuck being sidechicks listening to CTRL



nnnnnnnnn binch Reply

I fucking love Sativa!!



Swae is gonna be a force. Boy, he can write. Watch out for him and Quavo. Reply

I believe that! Poor Fool is also a gem because of Swae. Reply

i love everything about her music. whenever i listen to it i feel like it describes my mood in that moment. idk



i like the album, a little long but not bad. shrug Reply

