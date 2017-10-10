October 10th, 2017, 01:55 pm mistqueens Jhene Aiko Performs "Moments" (ft. Big Sean) on The Tonight Show Off her new album, TRIP. She also announced a headlining a tour in support of the album this November.SourceTRIP post tbh. is this the album of 2017, ONTD? Tagged: asian celebrities, black celebrities, music / musician (r&b and soul) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 5757 comments Add comment
Although none of them have done anything as iconic as bring rimming to the heteros.
I like some of her tunes but she continually embarrasses herself with her low energy whisper performances....it just ain't for her.
she didn't really capitalize on her success back in 2013 when she first popped, but i think she's okay w being lowkey anyway
IA though, SZA and Kehlani have surpassed her in success
it's gonna be really awkward when they break up and she goes all knew_better.mp3 on him w his mug on her arm :/
did someone say, "album of 2017"?
h8rs are stuck being sidechicks listening to CTRL
nnnnnnnnn binch
YOU CAME THROUGH WITH THAT SATIVA, INDICA BE HAVING ME STUCK
Re: YOU CAME THROUGH WITH THAT SATIVA, INDICA BE HAVING ME STUCK
Re: YOU CAME THROUGH WITH THAT SATIVA, INDICA BE HAVING ME STUCK
i like the album, a little long but not bad. shrug