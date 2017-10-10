Nicole Kidman the Beguiled Halloween

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, and others speak out about Weinstein











  • JLaw: "This kind of abuse is inexcusable." Says “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”








