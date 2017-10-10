Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, and others speak out about Weinstein
Nicole Kidman Applauds Women Speaking Out Against Harvey Weinstein https://t.co/CgwbQ8ujmM via @people— Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) October 10, 2017
- Nicole Kidman released a statement: "As I’ve stated before publicly, I support and applaud all women and these women who speak out against any abuse and misuse of power — be it domestic violence or sexual harassment in the workforce. We need to eradicate this behavior.”
Actor Ben Affleck releases statement condemning Harvey Weinstein rape allegations, doesn't mention his name even once. pic.twitter.com/pJgZH4sBRF— Wired Sources (@WiredSources) October 10, 2017
- Ben Affleck's statement. Basically says he is "saddened and angry" in regards to the harassment claims. Notice that he doesn't say "I didn't know this was happening."
Jennifer Lawrence Condemns Harvey Weinstein: “My Heart Goes Out To All of the Women” https://t.co/rFrFayVSBl— Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2017
- JLaw: "This kind of abuse is inexcusable." Says “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting. My heart goes out to all of the women affected by these gross actions. And I want to thank them for their bravery to come forward.”
There is no incentive for women in Hollywood to come forward to tell lies of a powerful producer sexually harassing them. I believe them.— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) October 10, 2017
I'm as appalled and repulsed by the Weinstein news as anyone with a beating heart. And forever in awe of the bravery of those who spoke out.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 10, 2017
killing stories about your brother so he could get his Oscar and now this? fuck that. you knew. the only surprise is that he is actually getting blamed now.
and all the support to women. they are all victims of the industry,
I don't believe anything he says he was complicit in covering for his brother, and even on a much lesser level he tried to hide his family history because he didn't like what it said. He knows all about crafting the narrative for when it suits him.
ugh i want to know who this was
Go in.
spike lee apparently
It’s trying to paint them as complicit in image form. Fuck whoever is doing this.
againstslightly more opposed to it.
fixed it for ya :S
the fact that men can't have any empathy for women without having to connect it to their own life/family is disturbing.
GO FUCK YOURSELF YOU SPINELESS, WORTHLESS PIECE OF SHIT.
sorry i got more thoughts on this
I really hate the "I have a daughter" line because what that says to me is that men see their daughter's as extensions of themselves. And if their daughter is victimized, it really is, for them, about their personal failing as a man. They failed to keep a part of them safe and that their masculinity is at stake. When you're talking about sexual assault and your response is "I have daughters" what that means is you don't think of women as human beings.
Fuck Ben Affleck.
This fraud.
Gee, I don't know... Maybe speak up when you know shit like this happening?
What an asshat