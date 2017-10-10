Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Mindy Kaling, and others speak out about Weinstein

FUCK YOU BEN AFFLECK.



killing stories about your brother so he could get his Oscar and now this? fuck that. you knew. the only surprise is that he is actually getting blamed now.



and all the support to women. they are all victims of the industry,

MTE Reply

what stories did ben kill about casey? the stories about casey are all out there and ben has never publicly alluded to the allegations. beyond people speculating that those in the industry wouldn't want to upset ben, no one has implied that he pressured anyone. Reply

THIS. like, what about the women who accused your piece of shit brother, drunkfleck? Reply

Said it perfectly.



I don't believe anything he says he was complicit in covering for his brother, and even on a much lesser level he tried to hide his family history because he didn't like what it said. He knows all about crafting the narrative for when it suits him. Reply

John Oliver brought that up on Sunday. About his family owning slaves and trying to cover it up. Reply

Mte! His statement was good but it doesn't make up for his past behavior. Reply

Can't stop thinking about this, from a 2001 NYMag profile of Weinstein. This source clearly wanted to speak out. But they didn't/couldn't. pic.twitter.com/aPPkz4nMrE — Ej Dickson (@ejdickson) October 10, 2017



ugh i want to know who this was shut the FUCK up, ben, you fucking hypocritical weaselugh i want to know who this was Reply

same i am dying to know Reply

“Lionizations of this fat fuck”



Go in. Reply

OMG, "the lionization of that fat fuck" is such an amazing turn of phrase. Reply

Right! One of the best I've heard in a while Reply

I need names now. Reply

yo, somebody was not fucking around Reply

Damn Reply

damnnnnn Reply

Omg I wonder who this was Reply

Ben Affleck doesn't get to say shit when he aided his brother when he got similar allegations. Reply

it feels so gross to find any picture they can of these women with harvey next to them Reply

yeah like i get why they're doing it obv but it just feels so demeaning like the subtext of it ugh Reply

this! jessica chastian called THR out for doing it with her, they cropped out megan ellison in the photo. they apologized lmao. Reply

Ikr.



It’s trying to paint them as complicit in image form. Fuck whoever is doing this. Reply

mte and it’s so blatant what they’re trying to do. Reply

Yep, even worse for people like Rose and Asia, especially when Rose tweeted how traumatizing to see a pic of her, near that ugly ogre. Reply

ben affleck is probably busy day drinking rn. the statement his PR person wrote is weak AF. great to see people drag him about casey though lmao Reply

Still waiting on Colin Firth and Joseph Fiennes... you e let me down many times before, come thru this time. Reply

Joseph ain't shit though. Remember Michael Jackson? Reply

That’s why I said they’ve let me down before. Reply

Didn't Firth work with woody Allen or am I thinking of someone else Reply

Colin Firth, the Woody Allen supporter? Reply

Men who talk about Harvey keep mentioning their daughters like it finally gives them skin in this game pic.twitter.com/WA4yWk94Np — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) 10 de octubre de 2017

"dragged into this maelstrom" like he wasn't already involved by his covering up for these shitstains! Reply

Having a daughter does not mean that a guy isn't capable of being or supporting sexist bs. Reply

damon can choke Reply

Translation: I wasn't really much of a fan of women being raped by people who made me famous and now that I have daughters I am actually against it.



Edited at 2017-10-10 07:09 pm (UTC)

I am actually against slightly more opposed to it.

fixed it for ya :S

shut up about your daughters Reply

ugh it's like straight from the republican rhetoric playbook when the trump pussy video came out.



the fact that men can't have any empathy for women without having to connect it to their own life/family is disturbing. Reply

All I can think of is in Kill Bill when Vernita Green's like "I beseech you on behalf of my daughter!" and Beatrix is like "Parading your daughter in front of me doesn't mean I won't kill you" Reply

Having a daughter doesn’t make them more empathetic towards women, it just ignites a type of protectiveness towards girls like their daughter that they didn’t have before. Reply

"But now, as the father of four daughters..."



GO FUCK YOURSELF YOU SPINELESS, WORTHLESS PIECE OF SHIT. Reply

i love how men act like somehow their misogynistic blueprint is magically rewritten when they marry and/or have daughters. more likely that you just serve up some cognitive dissonance (e.g. all women are whores except MY wife/daughters who are perfect) and raise your daughters under the implicit specter of your sexist viewpoints. Reply

I do hope someone has the sense to keep his daughters away from Casey. That someone probably won't be Matt, though.



I really hate the "I have a daughter" line because what that says to me is that men see their daughter's as extensions of themselves. And if their daughter is victimized, it really is, for them, about their personal failing as a man. They failed to keep a part of them safe and that their masculinity is at stake. When you're talking about sexual assault and your response is "I have daughters" what that means is you don't think of women as human beings.







Edited at 2017-10-10 07:24 pm (UTC)

numbedtoe omg(if i'm remembering the user who said it correctly; sorry if not) he said exactly what you predicted. he talked about his four daughters. Reply

Oh well shit thank god he has daughters or else this isn't nearly as serious. Reply

the man who sexually abused me also had daughters Reply

If you are a man, you can only be concerned about sexual assault of women if you have a mother, a sister or a daughter in your life. Otherwise, how could you relate? Reply

wait, did damon finally speak out or is this old? Reply

"I can relate it back to me so now I think it's terrible!!"



Fuck Ben Affleck. Reply

Were you not a father of four daughters when you went around threatening to withhold access if people mentioned that one of your best friends had allegedly sexually harassed co-workers?



This fraud. Reply

Oh my God, I hate him so much Reply

There was an user here who predicted his statement almost verbatim. Reply

Someone on ONTD predicted his response almost verbatim. Amazing. Reply

OMG Lisa Bloom is Gloria Allred's daughter!!! I didn't know that, and their similar tactics make so much sense now.... I was calling Lisa a Gloria ripoff a couple posts ago.... turns out she's a ripoff the old block!! Reply

I was watching a bit of the press conference, the TMZ story mentioned she was Lisa Bloom's mother, and I was so shocked.... Reply

Hollywood men:playing dumb is not a good look. Also, I SEE ur silence. Don’t think we dont see it. Even from friends&colleagues. Especially. — Constance Wu (@ConstanceWu) October 10, 2017

i wonder if she was uncomfortable with michael bay on FOTB, considering there are similar stories of him being a dirtbag. (to make things clear, i am NOT blaming her for not saying anything, i think we've established in all these posts why actresses might be afraid to speak out.) Reply

Michael Bay was on FotB??????? Reply

god i love her Reply

She is my inspiration Reply

i fucking love her. Reply

Love her Reply

She is fucking amazing and fearless Reply

she's so great Reply

End them, Constance! Reply

"I find myself asking what I can do to make sure this doesn't happen to others"



Gee, I don't know... Maybe speak up when you know shit like this happening?



What an asshat Reply

And don't work with/produce films for sexual predators. Like Casey. Ben can just go away forever now. Reply

Normally the waiting room outside of my office is on a news channel but we didn't even bother putting it on today bc obviously to do with triggering. It's pretty remarkable how fast this is all moving now. Almost hour by hour some new horrific story is out :( Reply

my hope is that it doesn't just focus on Harvey, and more pieces of shit get dragged out of the shadows and have their careers and lives ruined! Bryan Singer is probably shaking in his boots right now, I predict he's soon gonna get his "time to shine" Reply

lol at Lin-Manuel not mentioning his upcoming movie being produced by Weinstein Reply

Supposedly he's trying to shop it off to someone else. IDK though. Reply

according to stans or actual sources? Reply

Yes because that's what's most important right this second, announcing what is going on with his movie. Like, y'all at the biggest nitpickers when the focus should remain on Weinstein and what he's done, not what Lin hasn't had the time to do yet. Reply

The men in the industry should have to own up to whether they knew or not. They can keep their empty words. Hollywood is a boys' club and they do nothing to change the culture if they don't hold themselves accountable. Reply

