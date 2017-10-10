Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch for Cosmopolitan (Pics + Interview)

she's beautiful



I know she's still wearing a lot of makeup but she looks fresher in these pics than on riverdale Reply

prob bc they didn't over line her lips into oblivion with #covergirl Reply

I feel like on Riverdale sometimes her eyebrows are waaaaay too light but here they look perfect. I also really like the bronze eyeshadow and the neutral lip on her. Take notes, CW! Reply

Cheryl gets an unexpected love interest



i hope it's veronica and that they team up to murder archie Reply

i WISH. i do think it'll be a girl tho Reply

lmao you should be a riverdale writer imo Reply

I fucking wish they'd hook Veronica up with a girl since she's had way more chemistry with all the women she's shared screentime with than Archie.



As for Cheryl, I'm holding out hope that it's with Toni. Reply

her hustle/thirst 4 fame makes me think she's gonna be the most popular of the cast once the show is over. either that or end up on a reality show.



she looks v pretty Reply

I'm okay with that! Reply

She has such a great wig... Reply

She will fade away just like the red head from Teen Wolf lol. Reply

"unexpected love interest" lmao you know what that means



so, what's the toni / cheryl shipname, y'all? Reply

i thought he was going 2 make out with himself but this is somehow worse Reply

I'm so nervous for KJ's ~acting this season. It almost worked when Archie was clueless and stupid but now that he's all serious and dark I'm afraid he's gonna suck miserably. Reply

yeahhhhh based on this promo i'd have to agree. it works when he's doofy. Reply

Lol, the EW review of the premier was so complimentary of him that it weirded me out. The reviewer said he's more endearing in the premiere with more weight on his shoulders than he ever was in the entire first season Reply

This honestly cracks me the fuck up, it's so bad. Reply

serving Benedict in that profile shot. Reply

ok but why does this legit look like two different people tho lmao Reply

LMAO, YES. Fucking Kermit realness



Are you going to do a post of all the mirror promos? Could you throw in EW's review? They had the fucking weirdest line about all the parent-child relationships giving off "psychosexual BDSM" vibes Reply

Parent

Do you think Bella Thorne has a hit out on her yet? Reply

I'd so be down for a Netflix original Single White Female movie starring the two of them. I honestly don't know which one of them could play the crazy one better lmao. Reply

I watched the first season of this show in two days and hate how much I actually like it. None of them can cry well, though. Except Betty's mom. Reply

Crying Kween since 1990! Reply

she was/is so unbelievably stunning. Reply

Parent

she's still beautiful ofc, but she was so stunning on TP, like wow Reply

Ha, I think it's funny you say that since I see so many people who compliment Betty's crying abilities (I have to look away from the screen because it annoys me) Reply

dead @ travis mills auditioning for judghead omg Reply

Like what kind of iteration of Jughead was he thinking they were gonna do?



"Jughead is now a tattoo'd, misunderstood weirdo writing an epic concept rap album about the murder of Jason Blossom, with dope ass features from Archie and Josie & the Pussycats."



Edited at 2017-10-10 07:01 pm (UTC) Reply

I would....watch the hell out of that lol Reply

also prayer circle that archie won't bore us to death with his music crap Reply

I think he'll be too playing dark avenger (lol) to whip out his guitar. Unless this whole experience somehow ~~fuels his angsty "creative" side



I'm hoping he tries to use his guitar as a weapon on an intruder and fucks it up Reply

she looks really good in that second pic, I just don't like that mesh part of the bra? lol, I think it should be plastic Reply

Hope she burns down the school. Reply

I hope she's a pyromaniac weirdo now, like always flicking a lighter. That'd be fucking epic lol. Reply

with a red leather jacket. yes tbh Reply

There's speculation that Southside High is getting burned down so maybe Reply

Oh this is one of her better shoots. Looks really really good Reply

she looks so old and plastic to me Reply

i need to make an icon out of this shoot asap 😍😍😍 she is soooooo gorgeous! this bitch is ready 2 stan not only cheryl but also madelaine Reply

Cheryl was an awesome character. Mad's delivery was really funny. Reply

My favorite line lmao: Reply

I got a laugh out of her saying that she'd rather be in a love triangle with Veronica and Archie than with Betty and Jughead. And yeah, she looks great.



I found out that my cousin who's staying with me is really into the show so I have a viewing partner, lol Reply

Are you gonna make a viewing post tomorrow, bb?! You're the kween of Riverdale posts <3 Reply

I wish. Because I'm on the West Coast, I'm the worst at viewing posts (both making and commenting in them). I'll be commuting home while the episode is airing. Hopefully someone else does though!



And lol, thank you for this title Reply

