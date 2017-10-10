Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch for Cosmopolitan (Pics + Interview)

Madelaine

Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch for Cosmopolitan





-Cheryl takes the reins in her relationship with her mother, gains back control over her life and confronts her for her abuse
-Cheryl gets an unexpected love interest
-Cheryl becomes more integrated into the gang, shows a much softer side in season two
-Met her boyfriend rapper Travis Mills through auditioning for Riverdale (he originally auditioned for Jughead lmfao)
-Once again, ha lips are real


I'm obsessed with this shoot. She looks amazing.
