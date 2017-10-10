Riverdale's Madelaine Petsch for Cosmopolitan (Pics + Interview)
Madelaine Petsch photographed by Ruben Chamorro for Cosmopolitan - https://t.co/cpTTB5QYZf pic.twitter.com/jI2Ygyl8vC— Madelaine P Source (@madelainesource) October 9, 2017
-Cheryl takes the reins in her relationship with her mother, gains back control over her life and confronts her for her abuse
-Cheryl gets an unexpected love interest
-Cheryl becomes more integrated into the gang, shows a much softer side in season two
-Met her boyfriend rapper Travis Mills through auditioning for Riverdale (he originally auditioned for Jughead lmfao)
-Once again, ha lips are real
Pics and video at the source:
SOURCE 1SOURCE 2
I'm obsessed with this shoot. She looks amazing.
I know she's still wearing a lot of makeup but she looks fresher in these pics than on riverdale
i hope it's veronica and that they team up to murder archie
As for Cheryl, I'm holding out hope that it's with Toni.
she looks v pretty
so, what's the toni / cheryl shipname, y'all?
i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Re: i'm screaming
Are you going to do a post of all the mirror promos? Could you throw in EW's review? They had the fucking weirdest line about all the parent-child relationships giving off "psychosexual BDSM" vibes
"Jughead is now a tattoo'd, misunderstood weirdo writing an epic concept rap album about the murder of Jason Blossom, with dope ass features from Archie and Josie & the Pussycats."
Edited at 2017-10-10 07:01 pm (UTC)
I'm hoping he tries to use his guitar as a weapon on an intruder and fucks it up
I found out that my cousin who's staying with me is really into the show so I have a viewing partner, lol
And lol, thank you for this title