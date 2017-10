Blindfolded Makeup Challenge | Jordyn Does Kylie's Makeup While Blindfolded

Hey subscribers!! just uploaded a new YT vid "Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Challenge (FAIL!)" Reply

Isn't she already wearing make-up before they even started?? Reply

Mte. It looks like she is. Reply

she laughs like it hurts to laugh Reply

it prob hurts to move her face Reply

that sucks. Reply

So young and so plastic.



I feel stupid just by looking at her. Reply

I read that it literally takes SEVEN vials of Juvederm to get her lips like that. Her lips are crying out for mercy Reply

I misread french vanilla kylighter as french vagina kylighter Reply

that's from next spring's kollection Reply

anything skincare stuff from Julep worth trying? Reply

In the thumbnail with her eyes closed and her lips not pouted outward I almost can see her old self shining through. Reply

omfg literally just a bunch of prolapsed anuses. i can't Reply

The ones who had bruises and had to walk around with bruises on their upper lips for weeks... they deserved it Reply

this reminds me of when i sucked on a snapple cap for too long when i was 10 and ended up with a circular bruise on my bottom lip. Reply

When I was little, maybe 6 or 7, I used to drink out of those little Martinelli apple juices that were in those apple shaped glass bottles and the rim got stuck to my upper lip when I was drinking and my upper lip was all red and bruised Reply

I can kinda see her old face on the video still. Reply

this pufferfish already has 20 layers of makeup on prior to the dumbass challenge. xannied up AF Reply

Jordyn reminds me of Dakota Johnson. Kylie actually seemed genuine in this video, it was cute. Reply

Dakota Johnson from 50SOG?



HOW Reply

Lmao, I don't know. Her mannerisms and they way she was speaking? Lol Reply

Kylie seems genuine in videos like these + the one with Gigi Gorgeous tbh Reply

i've been sucked down the youtube MUA abyss and that includes trash human jefree starr and i h8 that i find his tutorials and reviews pretty honest.



i like nyma tang a lot. she just had her first sponsored post by mac and i am v proud of her. Reply

he's so hideous though. he's literally repulsive to watch that's the thing, it's not even very helpful watching him apply makeup to a super hideous face :( Reply

i know and he's a garbage can but sometimes i need an honest opinion about a product D: Reply

Stephanie Nicole is good for giving honest reviews Reply

Nyma is so cute and she seems like such a sweetheart. Reply

i feel that way about tati, because for some reason we have the same opinion on 90% of the products she reviews (the ones i've used, i mean). so i actually check out her reviews before i buy something. Reply

does this mean we can get another kylie jenner/jordyn woods annoying each other cut??? 🙏 Reply

Whatever happened to her and that cancer dude / singer? He used to be all over her social media but its been like a year?



Also how does Jordyn earn money? Rich family? kyle payroll? Reply

I think she's rich/family money plus probably gets endorsements now for fit tea, fashion nova, hair growth gummy bears Reply

PR unboxing videos make me sick and jealous Reply

I wonder if her face/body will look the same after her pregnancy..everything looks like it hurts Reply

without the fillers and highlighter she could pass for a 20-year-old. oh well Reply

Also, Laura Lee is annoying Reply

Her voice is sooo grating Reply

I'm loving It Cosmetics CC cream and Bye Bye Undereye concealer right now. They finally came out with more colors for different skintones! Reply

