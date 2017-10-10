Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Say Weinstein Harassed Them

FUCK

ANYONE

WHO

SAYS

THEY

DIDN'T

honestly fuck you for applying guilt to the women around him. they could very well be victims not wanting to come forward, they could very well be used to this type of behavior so they didn't recognize the signs as red flags, he could have very well hidden it from uber famous individuals.





i was thinking more fucking CLOONEY and BEN AFFLECK but I realize I said anyone so i'll take this Reply

Mte Reply

I was thinking the same thing. Its clearly hard for women to talk about, as most of these instances took place years ago and they are just now getting the courage to come forward.



You have a history of being sexist against women.. Reply

Can't believe I'm agreeing with you Reply

lol wtf I got what you meant



Clearly your comment wasn't directed to victims living in fear ffs Reply

Some ppl deadass didn’t know...why are they to blame ??????



Edited at 2017-10-10 06:57 pm (UTC)

Jesus Christ he went after everyone.....its revolting. Reply

So everyone knew and anyone who said they didn't can fuck off really Reply

I think folks (here and elsewhere) are underestimating the extent to which Weinstein's behavior may have been normalized in Hollywood. AFAICR the rumors about Weinstein that I've read over the years have always been framed as "garden variety" casting couch shenanigans - like, bitchy misogynistic not-so-blind items about young women who'd agreed to sleep with Weinstein in exchange for a career boost. I don't think it has ever been acknowledged as serial assault or rape. I'm not making excuses for anyone, but if people like me treated the Weinstein rumors as "fun" gossip fodder, I think it stands to reason that folks in Hollywood did as well. Reply

Jennifer Lawrence on Harvey Weinstein: "This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting" https://t.co/rFrFazdtsT pic.twitter.com/yM75sYVPzs — Variety (@Variety) 10 octobre 2017





Okay Okay Reply

im really tired of reading comment after comment dragging women for a man's behavior. Reply

“I was deeply disturbed to hear the news about Harvey Weinstein’s behavior,” Lawrence said in a statement to Variety. “I worked with Harvey five years ago and I did not experience any form of harassment personally, nor did I know about any of these allegations. This kind of abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting.”



She says she ~didn't know about it. It's relevant Reply

YES! It’s gotten really OTT. Reply

Same. And I know actors are the faces of the industry for the public, but idk about them being the main targets of everyone's ire. Seems that should land more on the Hollywood system and people bts. Asking for statements from actors and then yelling at them doesn't achieve much. Reply

Same it's exhausting Reply

She really dragged her feet with that one...but considering what people have said for years about her relationship with Harvey I'm not gonna put any kind of pressure on her here. Reply

"Abuse is inexcusable and absolutely upsetting." would make more sense Reply

can we stop with this shit



gwyneth paltrow was getting dragged on instagram for not commenting too and then she came out with this shit. we don't know what trauma these women have been through



can ontd just cool the fuck off and stop using this as an excuse to attack women they already dont like Reply

ofc you guys are gross about this Reply

come on, maybe she is a victim herself - either way she is a victim of the industry as a woman - and felt scared and like she couldnt say anything.



Edited at 2017-10-10 05:46 pm (UTC)

after that phone hack everyone need to leave her the fuck alone about this stuff Reply

she may very well be a victim, and w the amount of bullshit casting couch comments made at her expense i don't blame her for how she is choosing to address this at all Reply

It's very possible she's a victim herself, I'm willing to give her pass on this one, honestly. Reply

Even if she’s not a victim (pointing it out because that is also important) what the else did you need her to say to not get an “okay” response? Reply

There's literally nothing she could have said that would please some people. People want to hate her and drag her for everything. Reply

delete it Reply

What do people really expect her to say? Do you really think she is going to publicly admit to having a sexual relationship with him in order to advance her career and get awards? Or that those pictures that got leaked were really being sent to him and not her boyfriend? That would ruin her.



Unlike Paltrow and Jolie, she had no family in showbiz or even close friends. No one was going to protect her if she said no. She was a complete nobody when she came to Hollywood. She couldn't just turn down the most powerful man there is and escape with her career. It must have been a horrible decision. Reply

You're being gross. Stop. Reply

The floodgates have truly opened. Much respect to all of the women in this article speaking out. Reply

i feel like there's so much shit coming out that there should just be a big masterthread. it's hard to keep up.



i swear to god if his career doesn't go down the fucking toilet i will be enraged. he, along with many other men that are in positions of power (ahem, the president), all deserve to have their dicks cut off. Reply

Can you start the petition? I'll sign. Reply

I’m prob gonna do a masterpost tonight Reply

IA I feel like there's been 90% Weinstein posts over the last few days. There should be a pinned post that gets updates when necessary, or something. Also agree with the career bit, I'd like to see this piece of shit suffer. Reply

there is no fucking way everybody didn’t know. the article talks about all the ways in which his company and associated actively covered it up



i hope he falls dick-first into a blender Reply

God, and Gwyneth was part of a Hollywood family, even if she was up-and-coming at the time, so literally no woman was safe in any capacity when it came to him. I can't begin to imagine how many women he's inflicted these horrors on and destroyed over 30some years. It's unimaginable.



Fuck anyone in Hollywood who willfully turned a blind eye to this and said/did nothing to stop him because he was a friend if they had enough power to do so. They're all responsible.



Edited at 2017-10-10 05:39 pm (UTC)

MTE. he did not care at all. Gwyneth is Steven Speilberg's goddaughter ffs Reply

Even with her family background she was still scared to say anything. I hope it reminds people of the power abusers often have. Reply

MFTE Reply

mte Reply

mte Reply

SERIOUSLY.

She's part of a famous family and had a lot of pull / influence in Hollywood and was STILL threatened to keep silent.



I can't even imagine. Reply

seriously, i was just saying yesterday that actresses like her and angelina were most likely safe from him but he truly didn't give a fuck Reply

Seriously. If her and AJ weren't safe, and they were from Hollywood families, how the fuck was anyone else? Reply

mte Gwyneth was Spielberg's goddaughter, Angelina was the daughter of an Oscar winner and even that didn't protect them or give them the safe harbour to think they'd be heard.



Fuck everyone who dares to put this on the actresses for not being perfect victims or perfect bystanders who knew what to do. Reply

I read the whole story and they said they confirmed with Brad Pitt that this happened, so I further call BS that his buddies didn’t know. Reply

I don’t know. There are certain things I don’t gossip about not to protect the abuser but to protect the abused. I could definitely see Brad not saying a word to people out of respect to Gwyneth.



A couple I work with just broke up. The guy was abusing her and eventually fractured/broke her arm. He no longer works with us. This is a tight-lipped secret for those who know. I’ve had people ask me and I’m just like “not my place. They broke up.” It’s just not our place to tell, ya know? Reply

I agree. In a case like the Brad Pitt scenerio it's putting Gwyneth's abuse in a conversation that she may not want it in. At the end of the day she needs to tell her story when she feels she is able to.



Edited at 2017-10-10 06:18 pm (UTC)

Hollywood is sexist as FUCK. If she was traumatized or worried about being seen as a liar / someone who couldn't hack it Hollywood, she very well could have asked him to keep it private. Reply

God, this is heartbreaking. My heart hurts for all the women who've been abused by this shitstain. Reply

A lot of the actresses coming forward seem to come from nepotism, which I guess proves he's never been worried about being blacklisted for a long time and knew he could get away with anything. Awful. I hope everyone who gave Gwyn crap about winning that Oscar shuts up now. Reply

I know Clooney said he wasn't aware but I wonder if Pitt ever mentioned it to him?? Anyways I'm already seeing people ask why they waited so long or why Brad didn't say anything/when he was with Angelina - but the onus shouldn't have been on Paltrow or Jolie as victims. And Angelina did say she told people not to work with him. Reply

Clooney knew. I dont believe for one second he didnt know about it. Reply

I'm sure Clooney knew but I wouldn't be surprised if Brad didn't saying anything especially since Gwyneth said she was scared to tell anyone. He'd probably respect her privacy right? Reply

plus I think the article says weinstein threatened him too Reply

Yeah my be knows about my abuse but he would never tell anyone, as did my cousin, who I know only told his wife but because the predator was in our family and at their parties. Reply

Angi saying she straight up would warn people makes it clear as day she told her husband and the father of her children to me.



Clooney KNEW! Reply

Clooney was apart of those BIs for that madame that published a book with pictures of celebs for sale, that ONTD found Hayden P. apart of. I don't remember the lady's name, but it was a pretty big ONTD post. Clooney knows, he is on the side of evil. Reply

That fool had to know. He just KNEW. Brad knew this for YEARS and didn't even keep it down low with his male friends so George would've been aware of it/this fucked up situation. Dude was like oh I've heard rumors but didn't know if it's true if for allegations!!!~~~. I mean, other than rumors going around and like, Brad was like "hey dude you know, Weinstein is so fucked up. I dont think that's cool at all u know? I was gonna kick his ass for doing this to my girlfriend." Reply

DAMN.



If Gwen & Angie are telling their stories, no one else can pretend/hide now. Reply

this is why people need to wait and understand the silence. sometimes you are talking about victims. it is not easy talking about it, and feeling like you have no support in the industry. feeling like you need to shut up and keep the secret because people want to end your career if you say anything.



I dont believe when people say they didnt know anything, because I knew and I'm miles away. I just think the women saying that are also victims of this system and dont want to be blamed because they never felt like they could speak out.

This is where I'm at, I don't believe people saying they didn't know but I can figure some people have good reason to say it. Reply

yeah i can't imagine being famous and having all eyes on you to make a statement abt something traumatic. Reply

this is exactly it



it's so frustrating to see such a huge cover-up and to see people you might respect have been complicit in that. but with these women, harvey's power was just so much more overwhelming. i can't imagine how many women in hollywood are thinking about what they should say, or if they can say anything at all. Reply

kudos to these actresses for speaking out. but when they were successful and untouchable, why didn't they say anything then? is this a victim-blaming question to ask? did he still really have power over them when they became A-list Oscar-winning stars? Reply

Eh, I totally understand if they didn't want to reveal private trauma, from an emotional/personal perspective.

Reply

They could still be afraid to speak out, uncomfortable with addressing it publicly, worried about their careers and what he might do to them/know about their personal lives. He might not be able to entirely blacklist someone like Angelina Jolie from getting jobs or work, but he can (or could) leak details about her private life that she may not want out there. Or cause damage to the people around her to "punish" her for her actions. Reply

no person in the industry is untouchable. every statement made could effect their next role or next article and that could spin out. Reply

i mean they might have had power/influence but lbr harvey as a top male film exec had even more, and he had equally powerful friends who helped run the patriarchy show.



i'm rolling my eyes at people who say they totally didn't know~, but i don't blame actresses, even a-listers, for not naming and shaming him.



eta: oh and you're referring specifically to his victims. in that case, yeah, there's an added layer of emotional trauma/turmoil that they might not have wanted to deal with, and that's perfectly understandable.



Edited at 2017-10-10 05:47 pm (UTC)

I'd have a lot more respect for people if they said 'I heard things' because there's so many levels and nuance to it.



Like, there's hearing gossip but you've got no proof and haven't seen it so there's nothing you can do, there's verifiable rumours like Brad Pitt could have said "Look, man, I can't tell you how I know, but those rumours are true" to his buddies, and then there's flat out knowing. Suck it up, Clooney, we know you've had to have heard something. Reply

Parent

Gwyneth’s story is an indication that no actress is really untouchable... Reply

Is any actress untouchable though? Reply

Even as Ms. Paltrow became known as the “first lady of Miramax” and won an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love” in 1999, very few people knew about Mr. Weinstein’s advances. “I was expected to keep the secret,” she said.



Like several of the other women interviewed for this article, she felt she had to suppress the experience. She praised Mr. Weinstein publicly, posed for pictures with him and played the glowing star to his powerful producer. Yet their work relationship grew rockier over the years, she said, and she distanced herself. “He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying,” she said. Reply

The point is women in Hollywood are NEVER untouchable. But you all keep on with attacking the women involved. Reply

prob the same reasons any victim chooses to stay quiet? fear? shame? he still had power over them/their careers? Reply

sometimes when people don't believe you, you move on and walk away. women did speak up. nothing happened until now. Reply

they probably thought they were alone in their experience Reply

I was playing devil’s advocate with Emma Thompson’s story. She could’ve kept Hayley’s name out of it, but exposed Harvey after it happened. Granted, this was low on the bar of shit he’s pulled, but it could’ve came out earlier.



I think people often forget that society has only been “woke” for just a few years now. The internet and tumblr (not even on it much but you can’t deny its impact) have done a good job of making people consider different things. Parents are now trying to raise boys with more responsibility when it comes to rape instead of telling girls not to dress or behave a certain way. We’re realizing what bullshit and how sexist dress codes are. This stuff was not questioned 10 years ago.

Blah, blah, blah... There are a lot of factors to it. Reply

There are still libel laws to contend with, and it would be incredibly isolating to pursue it where women who aren’t cool with whatever get labeled “difficult” and can’t get work. Just think of that tweet from a couple years ago that said something like “at some point, all the women he’s harrassed are gonna have to hold hands and jump.”



I don’t think any actresses owe us statements, and I hope people think twice before issuing any more credulous “I’m shocked, shocked to find there’s gambling going on in here!” statements. Weinstein and his company are the people who need to respond first. Reply

ugh jfc stop holding women accountable for men's actions. Reply

yeah it is kind of a victim blaming question tbh, we don't know what kind of effect experiencing that might have had on them, gwyneth said that he threatened her, it might be traumatic to talk about it publicly and relive it and have tons of people inevitably accuse them of lying. Reply

yes its a victim blamey question, its up to a victim when and if they speak. Its not when you or anyone else think they could or should. Reply

There are now dozens of on the record account so of Weinstein's behavior, and an admission of partial guilt from Weinstein himself. But these women are still having their stories questioned. They are still dealing with people mocking their careers as being founded on sexual favors. They are being attacked on their social media accounts. And they are being accused of not doing enough, of not speaking up earlier, of continuing to work with known abusers. The list goes on and on.



So yeah - I see how, even when at the peak of their stardom, thee women didn't speak out. They would have been a lone voice. Their stories would not have been immediately believed, and chances are strong that Weinstein would have sailed right through their accusation. Leaving the only one damaged by the accusation the victim. Yet again.



Being part of a crowd doesn't guarantee that your voice will be heard and believed. But it sure as hell makes it a lot more possible.

is this a victim-blaming question to ask?







yes it is.







And no matter how famous they became, none of them were at the same level as Weinstein in terms of power in Hollywood. Reply

Because that worked out so well for Kesha. Being established in your career doesn't mean you will be believed. Reply

This was my question for about a second. Then I got mad all over again at the A++-lister men who are about as untouchable as Harvey was and yet stayed quiet. Like if Brad knew circa Seven, why not speak out years later - even if he didn't reveal he knew about it from Gwyneth? Especially if Angelina later told him the same thing happened to her? At the end of the day, I think the A+-lister women (specifically his past victims) feel they have more to lose by speaking out. And maybe they don't want to rehash the past trauma. But the men. The Brad's, the George's, the Leo's - you know they've heard that "locker room talk", you know they heard his "jokes", you know they heard the stories. And yet. When THAT MANY women have the same damn story about the same damn creep, it's time to speak up. Warn young actresses, help them, expose the other monsters, etc. Reply

No actress is really untouchable. If it was just Angelina or Gweyneth's word against Harvey's, even at the height of their fame, they would have been far more likely to suffer than him. Reply

because talking about rape and assault is humiliating and sometimes puts you in further danger (not just career-related danger) and can ruin your reputation among not just colleagues but your family, your friends? maybe you don't want people to see you that way? maybe you don't want your life to be controlled by a shitty thing one person did to you? and also, it's a really, really hard thing to talk about and sometimes, you just don't want to because you know it won't do any good and also, you just don't want to? being a victim of a bad thing doesn't suddenly mean you have extra special obligations. someone doing something shitty to you shouldn't put extra burdens on you. Reply

