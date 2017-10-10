Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Others Say Weinstein Harassed Them
Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie said Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them when they were young actresses https://t.co/O9xBKp45Ye— The New York Times (@nytimes) 10 October 2017
-Gwyeth refused his advances, she said, and confided in Brad Pitt, her boyfriend at the time. Mr. Pitt confronted Mr. Weinstein, and soon after, the producer threatened her not to tell anyone else about his come-on. “I thought he was going to fire me,” she said.
- Angelina Jolie, who said that during the release of “Playing by Heart” in the late 1990s, he made unwanted advances on her in a hotel room, which she rejected.
“I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did,” Ms. Jolie said in an email. “This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”
- Rosanna Arquette, Judith Godrèche, Katherine Kendall,Dawn Dunning have also come forward with similar stories.
ANYONE
WHO
SAYS
THEY
DIDN'T
KNOW
so again, fuck you.
Clearly your comment wasn't directed to victims living in fear ffs
Okay
She says she ~didn't know about it. It's relevant
gwyneth paltrow was getting dragged on instagram for not commenting too and then she came out with this shit. we don't know what trauma these women have been through
can ontd just cool the fuck off and stop using this as an excuse to attack women they already dont like
Unlike Paltrow and Jolie, she had no family in showbiz or even close friends. No one was going to protect her if she said no. She was a complete nobody when she came to Hollywood. She couldn't just turn down the most powerful man there is and escape with her career. It must have been a horrible decision.
i swear to god if his career doesn't go down the fucking toilet i will be enraged. he, along with many other men that are in positions of power (ahem, the president), all deserve to have their dicks cut off.
i hope he falls dick-first into a blender
Fuck anyone in Hollywood who willfully turned a blind eye to this and said/did nothing to stop him because he was a friend if they had enough power to do so. They're all responsible.
She's part of a famous family and had a lot of pull / influence in Hollywood and was STILL threatened to keep silent.
I can't even imagine.
Fuck everyone who dares to put this on the actresses for not being perfect victims or perfect bystanders who knew what to do.
A couple I work with just broke up. The guy was abusing her and eventually fractured/broke her arm. He no longer works with us. This is a tight-lipped secret for those who know. I’ve had people ask me and I’m just like “not my place. They broke up.” It’s just not our place to tell, ya know?
Clooney KNEW!
If Gwen & Angie are telling their stories, no one else can pretend/hide now.
I dont believe when people say they didnt know anything, because I knew and I'm miles away. I just think the women saying that are also victims of this system and dont want to be blamed because they never felt like they could speak out.
it's so frustrating to see such a huge cover-up and to see people you might respect have been complicit in that. but with these women, harvey's power was just so much more overwhelming. i can't imagine how many women in hollywood are thinking about what they should say, or if they can say anything at all.
i'm rolling my eyes at people who say they totally didn't know~, but i don't blame actresses, even a-listers, for not naming and shaming him.
eta: oh and you're referring specifically to his victims. in that case, yeah, there's an added layer of emotional trauma/turmoil that they might not have wanted to deal with, and that's perfectly understandable.
Like, there's hearing gossip but you've got no proof and haven't seen it so there's nothing you can do, there's verifiable rumours like Brad Pitt could have said "Look, man, I can't tell you how I know, but those rumours are true" to his buddies, and then there's flat out knowing. Suck it up, Clooney, we know you've had to have heard something.
Like several of the other women interviewed for this article, she felt she had to suppress the experience. She praised Mr. Weinstein publicly, posed for pictures with him and played the glowing star to his powerful producer. Yet their work relationship grew rockier over the years, she said, and she distanced herself. “He was alternately generous and supportive and championing, and punitive and bullying,” she said.
I think people often forget that society has only been “woke” for just a few years now. The internet and tumblr (not even on it much but you can’t deny its impact) have done a good job of making people consider different things. Parents are now trying to raise boys with more responsibility when it comes to rape instead of telling girls not to dress or behave a certain way. We’re realizing what bullshit and how sexist dress codes are. This stuff was not questioned 10 years ago.
Blah, blah, blah... There are a lot of factors to it.
I don’t think any actresses owe us statements, and I hope people think twice before issuing any more credulous “I’m shocked, shocked to find there’s gambling going on in here!” statements. Weinstein and his company are the people who need to respond first.
So yeah - I see how, even when at the peak of their stardom, thee women didn't speak out. They would have been a lone voice. Their stories would not have been immediately believed, and chances are strong that Weinstein would have sailed right through their accusation. Leaving the only one damaged by the accusation the victim. Yet again.
Being part of a crowd doesn't guarantee that your voice will be heard and believed. But it sure as hell makes it a lot more possible.
yes it is.
And no matter how famous they became, none of them were at the same level as Weinstein in terms of power in Hollywood.
This was my question for about a second. Then I got mad all over again at the A++-lister men who are about as untouchable as Harvey was and yet stayed quiet. Like if Brad knew circa Seven, why not speak out years later - even if he didn't reveal he knew about it from Gwyneth? Especially if Angelina later told him the same thing happened to her? At the end of the day, I think the A+-lister women (specifically his past victims) feel they have more to lose by speaking out. And maybe they don't want to rehash the past trauma. But the men. The Brad's, the George's, the Leo's - you know they've heard that "locker room talk", you know they heard his "jokes", you know they heard the stories. And yet. When THAT MANY women have the same damn story about the same damn creep, it's time to speak up. Warn young actresses, help them, expose the other monsters, etc.