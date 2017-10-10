Australian Survivor - Week 11 (finale!)
There was no immunity this time. Instead, the winner had to vote out one of the members of the jury.
They wouldn't be part of any TC anymore and would leave the Jury Villa immediately.
Jericho won advantage and voted Tessa out.
Peter won individual immunity. Michelle was eliminated after the fire deadlock against Jericho.
Jericho won last individual immunity and voted Peter out.
[Final 2]
Jericho and Tara!
[Who won Australian Survivor?]
Jericho won Australian Survivor with 6 votes against Tara's 3!!!!!!
