First Aid Kit - "It's a Shame" Music Video + Tour Dates
Here's a new Sliding Doors-inspired video for "It's a Shame" by First Aid Kit.
The ladies are also going on tour with opener Van William:
Love them, love this video, seeing them Thursday in LA!
US & Canadian dates for 2018 just announced! It will be a shame if you don’t get tix friday at 10am local time 😉 https://t.co/A1CgAGOfGd pic.twitter.com/btinSsgHUw— First Aid Kit (@FirstAidKitBand) October 10, 2017
Anyone else remember when Johanna was outed as MoA on YouTube and completely nuked all of her accounts because of it?? Apparently her parents ( her father especially ) was extremely strict and didn't allow them to listen to heavy pop / dance music.
so jealous of you, op!