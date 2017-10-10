First Aid Kit - "It's a Shame" Music Video + Tour Dates

I love them 😍 Reply

Thread

Link









Edited at 2017-10-10 05:35 pm (UTC) remember this blessed image? Reply

Thread

Link

quero Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk them but that song is cute and they're v pretty so i'm gonna Research them a lil Reply

Thread

Link

They are great! They are sisters who play folksy pop music. I love most all of their stuff, but some songs to check out: "The Lion's Roar", "My Silver Lining", "Cedar Lane", and "Ghost Town". They also do a cover of "America" that I love. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Looove it! <3 Can't wait for the new album Reply

Thread

Link

Same! Apparently it's coming out in January, which they haven't officially said yet, but was accidentally announced at Hardly Strictly Bluegrass this weekend. I wish it was coming out sooner! Why do artists do these long teases between single + album? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ugh, I love them.



Anyone else remember when Johanna was outed as MoA on YouTube and completely nuked all of her accounts because of it?? Apparently her parents ( her father especially ) was extremely strict and didn't allow them to listen to heavy pop / dance music. Reply

Thread

Link

what does moa stand for? srry i tried googling lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

my swedish queens <3 Reply

Thread

Link

i adore them and their music



so jealous of you, op! Reply

Thread

Link

Ooh, I like them. I still listening to My Silver Lining all the time. Reply

Thread

Link

This song is great and I love the video. Thanks for sharing, OP, gonna check them out now. Reply

Thread

Link