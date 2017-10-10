The deafening silence of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Harvey Weinstein
Weinstein has been a high profile donor to Democratic Officials for decades
He hosted President Obama at his home for a fundraiser during the 1012 cycle.
In 2013, Michelle Obama praised Weinstein for his involvement in a student film symposium at the White House. "I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day," she said. "Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."
Malia Obama, the couple's daughter, interned at The Weinstein Company
What explains the notable silence from the Obamas and the Clintons?
Likely, friendship, says CNN
There’s audio and now A list actresses have put their name on record as well (not that it was any less believable when it was just up and coming actresses). He’s also been accused of rape. They need to comment.
My hunch is that they won't do anything because they're corrupt and spineless but I am hoping to be positively surprised.
I agree, they should speak out... but why is this one sided
i mean he has north korea and afghanistan and a whole fucking country to deal with. it's believable to me that he was just in and out of these fundraisers perfunctorily and didnt pay attention to gossip. how much time do ppl think the president has?
The mind boggles that they still think they have any moral ground to stand on when criticizing Hillary. I'm so DONE.
Why are people not getting this???
Whether it’s trump or Weinstein’s these things need to be addressed.
trump is an actual sexual assaulter and he's the president but this is the scandal? gtfo
but yes, they should say something.i see hill already said something.
and yes, the answer was short and a little late from HC but is better than your president, so i'm neutral in this regard.
idk if the obamas responded already tho
