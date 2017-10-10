The deafening silence of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Harvey Weinstein




Weinstein has been a high profile donor to Democratic Officials for decades

He hosted President Obama at his home for a fundraiser during the 1012 cycle.

In 2013, Michelle Obama praised Weinstein for his involvement in a student film symposium at the White House. "I want to start by thanking Harvey Weinstein for organizing this amazing day," she said. "Harvey. This is possible because of Harvey. He is a wonderful human being, a good friend and just a powerhouse."

Malia Obama, the couple's daughter, interned at The Weinstein Company

What explains the notable silence from the Obamas and the Clintons?

Likely, friendship, says CNN








