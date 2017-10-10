The deafening silence of Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama on Harvey Weinstein

At this point they really should comment.



There's audio and now A list actresses have put their name on record as well (not that it was any less believable when it was just up and coming actresses). He's also been accused of rape. They need to comment.

Yep. I need everybody to pile on him, but I need especially the Obamas to say the right thing.

Most importantly, what will Democrats do about their Manhattan D.A. running unopposed even though it was revealed he accepted a check to halt Weinstein's investigation after he caught Harvey admitting to grope a model on tape? (Reminder: he also accepted money to end an investigation on Ivanka/Jared).



My hunch is that they won't do anything because they're corrupt and spineless but I am hoping to be positively surprised.

Donald has said things tho. he is not surprised. of course.

Ofc not, they probably compare stories like the sentient semen stains they are

this aint a party thing - its a rape and assault thing.



I agree, they should speak out... but why is this one sided Reply

Birds of a feather.

Uh yeah man... we been know these people are trash... but how does that excuse the Clinton and Obama silence???

What a world we live in where a Hollywood producer is confirmed to b a predator by a predator who's our current president

DRAG THEM

can't believe they allowed their daughter to intern with him. I know she had secret service at all time, but still..

oh wow.... yet another post singling out women for not being vocal about a man's sexual assault.

and FYI hillary has made a statement on this

where

I've been seeing that everywhere. It's disgusting.

rme

MTE



lmao @ anyone who's come into contact with harvey getting scapegoated. i can't omg Reply

Bill and Hillary 'haven't been speaking for months after he tossed her hand-wringing election book in the TRASH' https://t.co/8E8mXOeLBn — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) October 10, 2017 great post, OP!

Oh @ you hijacking a post about a serial rapist to post some completely unrelated petty shit about Hillary Clinton

Go play in traffic



Go play in traffic Reply

They'll do anything to shit on Hillary, are we really surprised?

first of all, how is this unrelated? bill clinton is also a serial rapist.



second of all, traffic is currently bumper to bumper, so idk what you’re trying to say with your traffic comment. Reply

Agreed. I'm reading the book now and this just seems like fake news, tbh.

haha omg I HATE YOU

ok @ the daily mail



you really are the worst Reply

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market tabloid newspaper owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust and published in London. Has a strong conservative bias and has a poor track record with fact checkers.

not shocking whatsoever

The fact that not a single person in the industry or among their many friends in Hollywood informed the Obamas about Harvey's WELL KNOWN history before they sent they're beautiful teenage daughter to work with him is unbelievable to me.... just totally doesn't make any sense???

idk i can buy that people in politics didnt necessarily know and were just schmoozing for $$$



i mean he has north korea and afghanistan and a whole fucking country to deal with. it's believable to me that he was just in and out of these fundraisers perfunctorily and didnt pay attention to gossip. how much time do ppl think the president has? Reply

We know he was a semi-frequent visitor to the WH - and obviously Barack might have been overwhelmed with his job, but at the very least Michelle or an aide or someone could have just dropped a hint???

I can buy politicians being less aware than Hollywood people. How well do politicians vet their donors?

Bullshit. The Clintons' vacation home was next door to Harvey's. And he threw Nathan Lane against a wall at Hillary's birthday party.

Probably because she had secret service with her

I mean, was she really working *with* him? Or was she an intern in his huge company where she wouldn't be likely to meet him at all? Also he was not gonna molest the president's daughter...

Parent

I mean, she had the Secret Service with her so it's not like she was in personal danger.

America really hates Hillary, I just don't get it.

statement posted after the CNN article

Meanwhile the GOP literally is represented by an actual sexual predator. Like, not just taking a few bucks from one. He is their elected president in RL. And he's a serial sexual predator who has never apologized.



The mind boggles that they still think they have any moral ground to stand on when criticizing Hillary. I'm so DONE. Reply

The only likable thing about her is that she isn't Donald Trump.

Hillary Clinton is no victim

This headline is complete bullshit. Keep trying to make this political

it already is.

It is political tho.... Harvey ingratiated himself into politics, it was a HUGE aspect of his power

Why are people not getting this???



Why are people not getting this??? Reply

Bc they don’t want to say anything bad about their party. I’m a liberal and it’s really weird to see some of these comments here.



Whether it’s trump or Weinstein’s these things need to be addressed. Reply

It's a stupid bullshit sideshow to the real problem. What is a statement from Obama going to get you? People will feel smugly satisfied and that's it. Focus on the crimes Weinstein committed and the victims and the system that empowered this whole mess. The finanial donations are a part of it but not the important part.

Yep. Just because one side is trash doesn't mean that liberals are free from blame. Political donations make it political.

lmao chris cillizza is such a hack



trump is an actual sexual assaulter and he's the president but this is the scandal? gtfo Reply

according to ONTD users it's ~expected~ from trump so i guess he gets a pass here, so we can focus on tearing down women instead.

i'm sooo sick of the whole cycle of a powerful man being revealed to be a predator who has caused untold harm to the lives of dozens of women and we talk about that for three seconds and then it's suddenly, "when will *powerful woman somewhat affiliated with him* speak out?" why is a woman's lack of speech a crime that deserves as much discussion and condemnation as a man's pattern of violent assault and abuse?

Edited at 2017-10-10 06:31 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-10-10 06:31 pm (UTC) Reply

I'm so sick of other folks being held to a higher standard than the current POTUS

this is a scandal, Trump being an actual sexual assaulter is a scandal, Bill Clinton being a predator and being protected by the Democrats up to this day is also a scandal.

cillizza is such a hack.



but yes, they should say something. i see hill already said something.



Chris Cilllizza has the worst takes, always. See his name, dismiss.

deafening? idk why people are demanding an immediate response, i prefer good responses.

I agree

Looks like we didn't get either here :/

I agree, but it shouldn't take a week to come up with a good response to this.

it's been 5 days, he's already been fired,

Right? These comments are so fucking weird. Reply

