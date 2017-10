op i just realized you're the babar guy that runs spoilertv lol Reply

oh hi, who are you there (on disqus)?

I don;t run it, per se, but I am one of the senior staff members.

This show is cute. But the daughter and I (an adult) have some of the same tops.

YASSSSS!



I genuinely love it, it's SO GOOD

If this gets on hulu I want to watch

Yo I low-key love this show lmao. It's a quality-ass sequel series and Raven and Chelsea are still hilarious. I like to sing "It's RAVEN'S HOOOOOOME" sometimes when I walk in the house lol.

I'm surprised at how good the show ended up being. My friend and I have been watching it every week and we're definitely too old to be watching Disney Channel.

I love this show and I'm so glad I have my bf's dad's directtv account so I can watch and give it some views. It's genuinely funny and Chelsea's kid is hysterical. I wish they'd stop making Chelsea so stupid tho cause she was both smart and ditzy in the original run while here's she's just a mess lol.

This show is so cute and I'm impressed they've managed to keep it as funny as the original! That said I'm still pressed at the title.

But can we expect other returning characters (not Eddie)?

