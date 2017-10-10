Arrow flop reel. Apparently we're not supposed to be cheering for Crixus? Reply

Thread

Link









the legends of tomorrow trailer actually looked entertaining (aside from dark). i like that it's embraced being trashy fun, more self aware than other dctv. manu deserves better than error and shannara.the legends of tomorrow trailer actually looked entertaining (aside from dark). i like that it's embraced being trashy fun, more self aware than other dctv. Reply

Thread

Link

he's a creep so no he doesn't lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't know anything about him as a person, just as an actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't wait for the premiere on thursday i am TIRED of the "are they dead/hurt/etc" with felicity, diggle, and rene.



but anyway the promo was still exciting



and legends looks good too Reply

Thread

Link

This is forreal? Forreal.



Connor4Real Reply

Thread

Link

this looks so lame tho lol Reply

Thread

Link

also lol at them not including the rest of the team in the trailer as if we don't already know they're alive Reply

Thread

Link

this has been going on all summer. i'm so happy for thursday to arrive so this can come to an end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG THE LEGENDS REEL KILLED ME



among other things, BODY SWAP?????



dammit i love that show. they're doing all the best tropes, and it's giving me a stargate atlantis vibe. it embraces the humor in its premise, but it also gives us sweet, earnest and heart-warming team moments. i can't wait for the premiere. Reply

Thread

Link

mte. legends is just FUN. season 1 sucked because of the hawks & vandal and the show trying to be serious when, given all they have to work with, it's never meant to be.



i was hoping the bodyswap included more than just martin & jefferson though. ray in sara's body....amaya switched with mick. allll the possibilities! lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit gave up on s1 of LoT a few episodes in, but i started watching s2 because i loved the reverse flash and i wanted to see more of him. i ended up loving it so much, i even went back and finished s1 during the summer. it really was so much weaker. i was only able to finish it bc i already liked the characters from s2, lol (ray especially, whom i disliked both on arrow and in the few s1 LoT eps i watched, but whom i came to really like by the time s2 ended). that said, it was great to see that the show identified everything that was wrong with it, and fixed it to get an awesomely fun season 2.



and lol mte! i wanted even more bodyswapping shenanigans! but ngl, since victor garber is involved, i can't complain. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, it knows how to keep itself fresh and the character stuff fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link