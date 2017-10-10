October 10th, 2017, 11:28 am rawr_santi Arrow & Legends of Tomorrow Sizzle Reels source / source Tagged: arrow (cw), television - cw, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 1414 comments Add comment
the legends of tomorrow trailer actually looked entertaining (aside from dark). i like that it's embraced being trashy fun, more self aware than other dctv.
but anyway the promo was still exciting
and legends looks good too
Connor4Real
among other things, BODY SWAP?????
dammit i love that show. they're doing all the best tropes, and it's giving me a stargate atlantis vibe. it embraces the humor in its premise, but it also gives us sweet, earnest and heart-warming team moments. i can't wait for the premiere.
i was hoping the bodyswap included more than just martin & jefferson though. ray in sara's body....amaya switched with mick. allll the possibilities! lmao
and lol mte! i wanted even more bodyswapping shenanigans! but ngl, since victor garber is involved, i can't complain.