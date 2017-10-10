EL James Won't Let "50 Shades of Grey" Go

god help us all Reply

Thread

Link

Abusers are just tortured souls w bad childhoods 😢😢😢😢 Reply

Thread

Link

That's probably the grossest part of this whole trainwreck to me, the way Christian's own abuse is eroticized and used to defend his abusive behavior. Sick Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they all just want to sexually abuse their moms! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Preach Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn I don't remember this. Was this in The Defenders? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Of course she doesn't want to see the money train stop rolling and can't come up with an original idea without basing it off another author's characters.



Disappointing that there are so many brilliant struggling artists and this hack is raking it in. America is trash part 382749292. Reply

Thread

Link

EL James is British, so the whole world is trash. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is? Goodness gracious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Britain and America seem to be trying to get back together lately. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe people somehow miss this part lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's british but the statement still stands Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck outta here lol Reply

Thread

Link

Women writing long-winded, convoluted books about manpain...is she not capable of writing something else? Didn't the 50SG fandom die already? Reply

Thread

Link

lol she ripped 50 shades off of another Twilight fanfic so she definitely can't seem to write anything else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"she ripped 50 shades off of another Twilight fanfic"

i thought it was her own fanfic? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait what??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can only imagine how much Meyer must regret not suing James when she had the chance. Reply

Thread

Link

I just made myself want that as a movie. It'd still be better than the mess that is 50 Shades. Of course I can't seem to write anything that doesn't end in some form of death though, so in my version Meyer would end James, turn that into a book, make more bank, reinvent herself as an adult crime author, and get away with it all. *sigh* Why is this my brain? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. I'm still hoping she finds a way tho. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Probably. She mentioned that she considered going back to her scrapped book about Twilight from Edward's pov but then she heard about EL James doing the same thing so she gave up on it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Check her out btw, one of the few PoC writing in this genre - she sucks - my mom is an erotic fiction writer and all her colleagues SEETHE over this dummy.Check her out btw, one of the few PoC writing in this genre - https://www.amazon.com/Devils-Deal-Tarnished-Billionaires-Book-ebook/dp/B06XKGJS3Y Reply

Thread

Link

Thanks for linking. I'll give this a read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yay for your mom but omg i could not read any erotica my mom wrote Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha I have never read it! I support her, buy lots of her books and promote her but no thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

try having your mom read erotica YOU wrote lmao



they once trapped me in the car and started playing the audiobook on the first sex scene. But my family is lulz like that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Aw, nice. There's actual good erotica out there, I don't know why people bother with 50 Shades. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

o cool! i'll def give this a read Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you know if it translated to (European) Portuguese? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is so cool! 💜 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You know you're a hack when you can't write anything new and keep milking your cash cow for all it's worth.



Go home, EL. Reply

Thread

Link

And Cassandra Clare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her too yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't believe how many spin offs she's done/has planned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can you imagine a team-up of her and James?



...versus Rowling/King



in an arena...american gladiators style...



with lots of fire and pages flying everywhere Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's amazing how much money these plagiarists make by rewriting their stories over & over again Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.reddit.com/r/books/comments/2v5cjl/some_background_on_fifty_shades_proof_of/



It's really no secret in the community that Fifty Shades was 'inspired by' The Submissive and The Office (another Twilight fanfic) when they grew to ridiculous levels of popularity. Even past that, you can find dozens upon dozens of influences in Fifty Shades that harken back to other popular fanon (trends, not rooted in canon, that were created by the collective).



Even Bella's "Inner Goddess" is pretty obviously 'inspired by' Edward's "Inner Monster" in Twilight fanfic darling, Midnight Desire, an erotic parody of Midnight Sun. A cash cow that wasn't even originally her idea.It's really no secret in the community that Fifty Shades was 'inspired by' The Submissive and The Office (another Twilight fanfic) when they grew to ridiculous levels of popularity. Even past that, you can find dozens upon dozens of influences in Fifty Shades that harken back to other popular fanon (trends, not rooted in canon, that were created by the collective).Even Bella's "Inner Goddess" is pretty obviously 'inspired by' Edward's "Inner Monster" in Twilight fanfic darling, Midnight Desire, an erotic parody of Midnight Sun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

just like a lot of fanfic writers lbr. I've read some amazing fanfic, but some just cant let go that one fic. its always another one shot people asked about but no one actually wanted. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited only because I hope Jenny Trout will continue to cover this. I think she might be over it all though at this point. I still miss waiting for Mark Reads (Oshiro) to read a new chapter every week. I was perched for those YouTube notifications. Reply

Thread

Link

She wrote a while ago that she was dropping all 50 shades stuff because it was too depressing/she started to hate it. She does chapter by chapter reviews of other books though! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so glad she did that. I WAS curious but knew I didn't want to actually spend money on it or read the whole thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish he'd have finished Grey, though the first chapter was so mind bogglingly repulsive I can't blame him for stopping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Considering her Christian Grey POV novel pretty much opened with him fantasizing about violently raping Ana, I'm sure what EL James comes up with for 'fleshing him out' will be ~~~~~romantically~~~ violent and violating. Reply

Thread

Link

This is not at all surprising, JFC. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's gonna reveal more graphic details about him being sexually abused by women and how he learns to like it so he in turn does it to women to cope with his traumatic past or some shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's all the fault of the wimminz! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"pretty much opened with him fantasizing about violently raping Ana"

i did not know this. i didn't actually read this one. i shouldn't be, but i'm actually shaken. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ughhh go away Reply

Thread

Link

huh, ppl cared about Grey? Reply

Thread

Link