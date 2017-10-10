EL James Won't Let "50 Shades of Grey" Go
Vintage books has accepted another EL James reimagining of "50 Shades of Grey" after the success of 2015's "Grey" (the first 50 Shades book from Christian Grey's perspective). The book will be called "Darker" and will delve deeper into Christian's past revealing his "most painful memories" to round him out.
Disappointing that there are so many brilliant struggling artists and this hack is raking it in. America is trash part 382749292.
i thought it was her own fanfic?
I can only imagine how much Meyer must regret not suing James when she had the chance.
I just made myself want that as a movie. It'd still be better than the mess that is 50 Shades. Of course I can't seem to write anything that doesn't end in some form of death though, so in my version Meyer would end James, turn that into a book, make more bank, reinvent herself as an adult crime author, and get away with it all. *sigh* Why is this my brain?
they once trapped me in the car and started playing the audiobook on the first sex scene. But my family is lulz like that.
Go home, EL.
...versus Rowling/King
in an arena...american gladiators style...
with lots of fire and pages flying everywhere
It's really no secret in the community that Fifty Shades was 'inspired by' The Submissive and The Office (another Twilight fanfic) when they grew to ridiculous levels of popularity. Even past that, you can find dozens upon dozens of influences in Fifty Shades that harken back to other popular fanon (trends, not rooted in canon, that were created by the collective).
Even Bella's "Inner Goddess" is pretty obviously 'inspired by' Edward's "Inner Monster" in Twilight fanfic darling, Midnight Desire, an erotic parody of Midnight Sun.
i did not know this. i didn't actually read this one. i shouldn't be, but i'm actually shaken.
