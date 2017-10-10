neutral milk hotel aka coolest album art

EL James Won't Let "50 Shades of Grey" Go


Vintage books has accepted another EL James reimagining of "50 Shades of Grey" after the success of 2015's "Grey" (the first 50 Shades book from Christian Grey's perspective). The book will be called "Darker" and will delve deeper into Christian's past revealing his "most painful memories" to round him out.

