ONTD Roundup
For Monday, October 9, 2017:
- Male actors and directors are refusing to comment on Harvey Weinstein
- George Clooney speaks out about Harvey Weinstein
- Meryl Streep says "not everybody knew" about Weinstein allegations
- Tiffany, Sooyoung and Seohyun Leave Girl's Generation
- Rose McGowan calls for the entire board of the Weinstein Company to resign
- Harvey Weinstein Sent Desperate Plea in Email to Studio CEOs Hours Before Firing
- McDonald's Caves to Rick and Morty Fans
- STAR WARS: The Last Jedi (Full Trailer)
- Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's former chef talks about cooking for them: "They eat nothing."
- Jessica Chastain refuses to work with Woody Allen and does not support Roman Polanski
- Donna Karan: Sexually Harassed Women "Ask For It" By Dressing Seductively
