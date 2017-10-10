New Yorker Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Three Women

Jesus Christ the audio in the New Yorker article is FUCKED UP Reply

It's so upsetting. I feel so scared for her Reply

I just listened to it. God, he's so terrifying.



I hope every survivor can speak out against him. Reply

What is it about, just to be forewarned before listening to it. Reply

Police got audio of him trying to coerce a woman, threatening her and admitting to groping her. Reply

I know it's super disturbing and honestly should come with some kind of trigger warning Reply

It's so, so gross Reply

and the fact that ronan farrow wrote it, wow Reply

wow that's interesting, i've always liked him and it's great that he takes this issue seriously Reply

and that fact that Ronan (who works for NBC) had to go to the New Yorker with the story... hmmmm



After this, the SNL fuckup, and others.... NBC cancelled Reply

The SNL fuckup? Reply

The New Yorker is more appropriate for an editorial-based story, he's a journalist so they write for many, and of course there's more $$$ to be involved when pitching somewhere else. I doubt he spoke with NBC about the story and developed this directly with the New Yorker. Reply

I love Ronan, he's great Reply

Ikr. He's amazing 👏🏾 Reply

mte. bless him. Reply

fuck, i admired him even before, but ronan really came thru with this one Reply

i hate giving white men praise for being decent ppl but ronan always amazes me tbh, i love him. esp how he supported his sister against woody allen. and also his random shady articles like the one about miley LMAO. he is a great writer and seems to be an amazing person Reply

the more I hear about Ronan the more I like him Reply

i know being cynical isn't going to help this situation, but it makes me dread that this fucking demon might be able to slither back into working in the biz bc of how hollywood works ://///



anyway, these victims have been so brave and i hope nothing but the best for anyone affected by this asshole Reply

So many people have so much to lose by continuing to associate with him -- that's the difference. He set up the parties, provided the hookers, etc. etc. Whereas Woody Allen and Roman Polansky raped people "on their own time." Reply

I think he's out. Like I think the reason this is all coming out now is that his brother wanted him out of their company and so now people are going to actually listen to these women/the media will report on it. Reply

fair point, it speaks volumes though that it's only coming out now that his brother doesn't want him there



but yeah, looking at the details of these incidents and the nature of it all, this is too much to ignore Reply

Nah. He'll probably still produce films as a money man through a shell company or a surrogate Reply

his brother doesn't have the same rep? I'm skeptical Reply

Yeah I think he's out too. Far too many are speaking up and loudly. big names that he harassed. raped.



i think he's done as a producer. he might try and put a flick out here and there, but mostly i think he'll try and rehab his image with charity and keep quiet. Reply

He's done. I thought the same thing a few days ago - he'd go to ~rehab, stay quiet for a year and then his name would slowly reappear on movie credits, then he'd produce some film that Hollywood would view as the greatest thing ever done and he'd be embraced with Oscars and redemption cover stories. But not anymore. He's over, out, done, DOA. Reply

Nah. I feel like we've officially crossed the Rubicon into Cosby territory with this story. Dude is cooked. Reply

did you see ronan naming asia argento by name? no wonder bourdain is going full force on him on twitter Reply

I think the audio of him actually threatening and coercing a scared woman might be the nail in the coffin Reply

Yeah, give it 5 years and he'll be back,sadly. Reply

this is so heartbreaking. hope justice finds him in some way or another, and that all other hollywood creeps are exposed Reply

I'm just finishing part one because after that recording I need to see some puppies and kittens playing, it's fucking disgusting Reply

I just finished reading the whole thing and I'm crying. He's truly a monster, I hope he rots.



All the brave women who shared their stories and the ones that haven't come forward are so brave and deserve justice. All the strenght to them <3 Reply

There are so many depressing details in this including the fact that Mira Sorvino didn't want to speak out because she was assaulted or raped so she thought her story was "minor".



Asia Argento's whole story is heartbreaking because her reaction to being raped is very common and it's used to blame women all the time. I am glad she is finally able to talk about this, I hope it helps her heal in some way. Reply

And the fact that these two come from well connected film making families didn't stop him which just disproves that myth that powerful men won't go after daughters of other powerful people Reply

Link





http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/85109808.html



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/13143458.html



And poor venus_orbiting being near him once 0_0



https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/105282896.html?thread=18142329680#t18142329680



After rereading some old threads, you just wonder if Harvey went after Nicole Kidman & Renee Zellwegger :/And poor venus_orbiting being near him once 0_0

Noooooooooooooo :( Reply

Well, if it explains the postponement of "Grace" it would also explain the endless delay of "Tulip Fever". Reply

Yeah, I thought some of the official "I haven't even seen it" reviews were pretty strange, with remarks about ~just knowing~ it must be stupid & "who wants to watch a movie about flowers" (paraphrased) Reply

Since Gwyneth Paltow came into celebrity, there's always been rumors about blow-jobs to Weinstein for Shakespeare in Love. Reply

Link

Can we please not speculate about the identity of victims like it's a game of Cluedo?

Can't you honestly see how gross that is? Reply

oh shit Reply

trying to guess if women have been raped or not is really, really fucking gross. rape takes away your agency. the only power you have is the power over your own narrative. this kind of shit takes even that away Reply

just finished reading and i'm devastated, i'm just sick Reply

so, so sad :( Reply

op, might want to add mira's first name to that paragraph to avoid any confusion. i had to stop reading this bc it was making me shake with disgust, i don't know if i have it in me to listen to the audio.



Edited at 2017-10-10 03:49 pm (UTC) Reply

In a 10 month investigation, 13 women told me Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them. 3 allege rape: https://t.co/7XKS6CotVP — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 10, 2017

"Sixteen former and current executives and assistants at Weinstein’s companies told me that they witnessed or had knowledge of unwanted sexual advances and touching at events associated with Weinstein’s films and in the workplace. They and others describe a pattern of professional meetings that were little more than thin pretexts for sexual advances on young actresses and models. All sixteen said that the behavior was widely known within both Miramax and the Weinstein Company. Messages sent by Irwin Reiter, a senior company executive, to Emily Nestor, one of the women who alleged that she was harassed at the company, described the “mistreatment of women” as a serial problem that the Weinstein Company was struggling with in recent years. Other employees described what was, in essence, a culture of complicity at Weinstein’s places of business, with numerous people throughout the companies fully aware of his behavior but either abetting it or looking the other way. Some employees said that they were enlisted in subterfuge to make the victims feel safe. A female executive with the company described how Weinstein assistants and others served as a “honeypot”—they would initially join a meeting, but then Weinstein would dismiss them, leaving him alone with the woman." Reply

just wow



there is no way any person can say that they didn't "know" about this then, looking @ you meryl Reply

MTE Reply

yes I just don’t believe it at all. Reply

Idk.



I've read pretty convincing convos explaining exactly how someone with Meryl's status could genuinely be sheltered from ugly realities people like us could find out on the Internet.



Hollywood is a highly stratified place and fame is isolating. Weinstein wouldn't have shown his true in front of her and who would gossip about sleazy stuff like that with her really? Reply

I agree. This article makes it clear that EVERYONE knew Reply

I actually believe that women like Meryl were not aware. They are in such a bubble. I think if she did hear anything it was in the way George Clooney described it, i.e. women as willing participants who slept with him for jobs. That is not the same as rape and abuse. Reply

The part about the honey pot...my god these people are truly sociopathic Reply

this quote from Emma de Caunes needs to be part of every post about this bc ppl are still buying that "but George / Meryl didn't KNOW!" bullshit



Over the years, she said, she’s heard similar accounts from friends. “I know that everybody—I mean everybody—in Hollywood knows that it’s happening,” de Caunes said. “He’s not even really hiding. I mean, the way he does it, so many people are involved and see what’s happening. But everyone’s too scared to say anything.” Reply

Can we use the word “rapist” now? #Weinstein — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) October 10, 2017



I think I might need to wait till after work to read this article. I think I might need to wait till after work to read this article. Reply

<3 to both Anthony and Asia, I cannot imagine :( Reply

for real. bless them. it must be simultaneously comforting AND agonizing to be there for each other right now. ugh. this whole thing is so fucked up. Reply

Wow and same. Reply

He’s so not who I would have expected to be vocal on this subject but good on him for speaking up. Reply

jesus Reply

For her just to record and post the video.. My goodness, I just want to give her a hug.. Reply

" The movie’s most significant departure from the real-life incident, Argento told me, was how the hotel-room scene ended. “In the movie I wrote,” she said, “I ran away.”"



I want to cry Reply

man that's rough X(( Reply

that hit so hard. poor women. Reply

omg Reply

I'm confused...is she saying that THIS happened to her? JFC he needs to got to jail. Reply

Heartbreaking :( Reply

