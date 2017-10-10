New Yorker Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Three Women




The New Yorker published a bombshell report on Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday, that alleges the embattled mogul raped three women, including actress Asia Argento.

“I know he has crushed a lot of people before,” Argento said in the story. “That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out.”

Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar appearing in “Mighty Aphrodite” for Miramax, Weinstein’s company, also told Farrow that Weinstein “harassed her” and pressured her to have a sexual relationship while she appeared in films for his company, Miramax. At the Toronto Film Festival in 1995, she claims he propositioned her, and later showed up weeks later at her apartment.

Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/917767920381579265
Tagged: