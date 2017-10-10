New Yorker Alleges Harvey Weinstein Raped Three Women
Harvey Weinstein Scandal: Bombshell New Yorker Piece Alleges Mogul Raped Women https://t.co/qSgt0Xm8XI— Variety (@Variety) October 10, 2017
The New Yorker published a bombshell report on Harvey Weinstein on Tuesday, that alleges the embattled mogul raped three women, including actress Asia Argento.
“I know he has crushed a lot of people before,” Argento said in the story. “That’s why this story—in my case, it’s twenty years old, some of them are older—has never come out.”
Mira Sorvino, who won an Oscar appearing in “Mighty Aphrodite” for Miramax, Weinstein’s company, also told Farrow that Weinstein “harassed her” and pressured her to have a sexual relationship while she appeared in films for his company, Miramax. At the Toronto Film Festival in 1995, she claims he propositioned her, and later showed up weeks later at her apartment.
It's so upsetting. I feel so scared for her
I hope every survivor can speak out against him.
After this, the SNL fuckup, and others.... NBC cancelled
anyway, these victims have been so brave and i hope nothing but the best for anyone affected by this asshole
but yeah, looking at the details of these incidents and the nature of it all, this is too much to ignore
i think he's done as a producer. he might try and put a flick out here and there, but mostly i think he'll try and rehab his image with charity and keep quiet.
All the brave women who shared their stories and the ones that haven't come forward are so brave and deserve justice. All the strenght to them <3
Asia Argento's whole story is heartbreaking because her reaction to being raped is very common and it's used to blame women all the time. I am glad she is finally able to talk about this, I hope it helps her heal in some way.
Noooooooooooooo :(
Can't you honestly see how gross that is?
there is no way any person can say that they didn't "know" about this then, looking @ you meryl
I've read pretty convincing convos explaining exactly how someone with Meryl's status could genuinely be sheltered from ugly realities people like us could find out on the Internet.
Hollywood is a highly stratified place and fame is isolating. Weinstein wouldn't have shown his true in front of her and who would gossip about sleazy stuff like that with her really?
Over the years, she said, she’s heard similar accounts from friends. “I know that everybody—I mean everybody—in Hollywood knows that it’s happening,” de Caunes said. “He’s not even really hiding. I mean, the way he does it, so many people are involved and see what’s happening. But everyone’s too scared to say anything.”
I think I might need to wait till after work to read this article.
I want to cry
Rosanna Arquette.......god. 😦
I'm still wondering if he tried messing with Uma...