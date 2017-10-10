New Jigsaw Movie Posters

I want this to surprise me because I like the directors (they did Daybreakers which was pretty good) and Tobin Bell is great but it looks mediocre so far. Reply

Thread

Link

I have such a love/hate relationships with the Saw movies. I always like the concept, but hate the execution and yet anytime they release another one i always get swayed into watching them Reply

Thread

Link

1, 2 and 3 were amazing tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I AM SO EXCITED!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

With AHS: Cult already having a clown cult of torture loving psychos I don't see this doing that well. Should've stopped after 3 although I admittedly didn't hate 5.



The movies stopped having Saw's aesthetic and went for real VOD cheap and this one just looks too clean in my opinion. The IMAX poster is cool though.



Edited at 2017-10-10 04:05 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Anytime I see that damn Jigsaw mask I think of the time that I was at the register of a liquor store in Philly when this dude strolls in wearing this mask. It was not October. I was 100% sure we were about to get robbed, but the cashier barely even flinched and was just like "Man, get that thing off." He took it off and went about his shopping. Just another weirdo I guess. Reply

Thread

Link

Who casually carries around a Jigsaw mask? That's so creepy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right?! And most places have signs saying you can't even wear hoodies or sunglasses because people think you may be trying to rob the place. No other person was alarmed, but my mind was racing over what you're supposed to do during a robbery. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That would have been me girl! Looking for exits and shit. And I believe you about people not being alarmed. Which is weird in this age of back to back shootings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can't wait hope it's not complete shit though Reply

Thread

Link

Noel Fielding is busy these days huh Reply

Thread

Link

i can't beliebe there's going to be more saw movies lol. i love that imax poster tho. Reply

Thread

Link

tbh i still can't believe this is a real movie that's gonna play in theaters lol i remember watching the trailer for the first and thinking it felt like i was watching clips of a syfy original lol MESS Reply

Thread

Link

Is this a prequel? Reply

Thread

Link