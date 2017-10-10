New Jigsaw Movie Posters
#JigsawSavedMe. Confess your sins and share your devotion now at https://t.co/3bDpZs8hfy— Saw (@SawMovie) October 3, 2017
See #JigsawMovie - In theaters October 27. pic.twitter.com/yYmlDR4M6v
Imax Movie Poster
Feast your eyes on the #JigsawMovie @IMAX poster, designed by Taz. In theaters October 27. pic.twitter.com/5R9kf0rWob— Saw (@SawMovie) September 27, 2017
Source:
https://twitter.com/SawMovie/status/915253113358921728
https://twitter.com/SawMovie/status/913078486255861760
Are you excited about Jigsaw?
The movies stopped having Saw's aesthetic and went for real VOD cheap and this one just looks too clean in my opinion. The IMAX poster is cool though.
Edited at 2017-10-10 04:05 pm (UTC)