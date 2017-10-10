Matt Damon started damage control before the storm

Known rapist-enabler/apologist Matt Damon was ousted when ex-NYT journalist Sharon Waxman named him as the one of complicit players who called in and stopped her from publishing an article detailing Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse of women in 2004 (along with Yogi Bear lookin ass Russell Crowe)


However not even a day earlier, E! published a hyper-transparent, groan-inducing, ass-kissing article praising Matt Damon as being "perfect" (blech)

Note from the OP: this article came right after Sharon Waxman's initial confession of a squashed article on Weinstein, but before she named names of the players involved in situation. I have an inkling Damon's team paid E! off to leak a pr-positive story featuring him because they suspected his name was going to get dropped. This is all pure speculation, of course.

Matt, we know what the fuck youre doing

Source
Source
Source
Tagged: , , , , , , , , ,