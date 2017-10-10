Matt Damon started damage control before the storm

yeah transparent af



i wish we could just push him off a cliff Reply

I hope he chokes. Reply

he's been trash to me since his ridiculous diversity bullshit on project greenlight Reply

MTE Reply

Which is 100% related to him defending Harvey and Casey, bc a power structure that is almost entirely white men lets abusers get away with murder and gives their bros leverage to help their careers. Reply

absolutely



even if he truly thought he was defending lombardo with that phone call, his other actions prove what a waste of life he is Reply

preach it.



take us there.



TESTIFY. Reply

yezzzzzzzzzuh Reply

Let's be real. He's in his, what, 40s? He was trash before that, we just weren't privy to the trash.



We knew Ben and Casey were trash before that, so that should have been the sign. Reply

For me it’s been since he dumped Minnie Driver on Oprah. Reply

exactly. He's been trash. Reply

I wonder if Jimmy Kimmel would say something about this Reply

lmao are u confused? Reply

tf do u mean Reply

probably not but if he's smart he will distance himself from damon quickly. Reply

I hope this is the end of him. Fuck that racist asshole Reply

matt damon's involvement in this scandal is unclear. i'm not gonna be mad at him for backing up the professionalism of some italian producer. the whole story needs more info Reply

Uhhhhhh its p clear... Reply

the only thing that matt damon did was defend the italian producer. if that was enough to kill the story then obviously there wasn't much to go off in the first place. Reply

pls ignore the troll, everyone. Reply

matt damon knew the article was about Harvey. you really think he'd get involved just to clear the credibility of someone Harvey associated with? it was just an excuse to kill the story. he knew the stories surrounding Harvey and intervened when he should have backed off and let the cards fall. Reply

Men are such scum Reply

Women aren't any better, most of them turned the other way while all of this was going on too. Reply

I got into that on here yesterday not doing it again Reply

this discourse around this issue has become so grody to me. i feel like its become less about weinstein and more about trying to corner high-profile women to blame them for weinstein.



also the last post with it being jessica chastain's fault casey affleck was in interstellar was just mind-boggling. in not a single comment was chris nolan's name even mentioned. ontd really hates women huh



Edited at 2017-10-10 02:45 pm (UTC) Reply

mte. let's blame a woman for a known abuser getting cast in the same film as her. that will teach him. Reply

That whole post was maddening. Heres someone who is objectively on the right side of this story but no we gotta side eye everything she says because she didn't check some minor actor's Wikipedia page. Reply

ONTD has this nasty ass habit of missing the forest for the trees.



People will nitpick the fuck outta people for being 6 degrees away from a shitty person and jerk themselves off over digging up the most minor dirt on people, but God forbid you talk shit on someone they wanna fuck and suddenly the excuses pore in Reply

screaming @ this accuracy Reply

All of this! Reply

Yup Reply

And ONTD dares to make fun of Tumblr Reply

Mte Reply

she was not casting movies lol was she supposed to back out because of casey? people only knew about it really with the oscar campaign this year, come on. Reply

Yeah there is no way she can vouch for every actor, crew member involved. She would never take any job! Plus he had such a small unforgettable role in interstellar Reply

ppl acting like casey's shit was as well known as polanski's/allen's... come on, she wasn't pulling a kate winslet or timothee chalamet Reply

omg that thread was insane. I don't even remember them sharing screen time? I could be wrong but it doesn't matter if they did. Reply

What that post taught me is that if you are a woman and you take a principled stance against people who commit sex crimes people will comb through your professional history to see if you've ever worked with an abuser. When they find one, rather than reflect on how disgusting it is that there are so many abusive men with high-profile careers that it is nearly impossible NOT to work with them they will then hold this up as proof that you are a hypocritical liar despite the fact that you were not responsible for hiring them. Reply

i have to admit i was one of the ones who wished jessica would have said something about casey



only because she didn't during the actual controversy from last year



but this is not a kate winslet situation at all Reply

Its so fucking ridiculous. Reply

I came across rude in that post and later apologized. I felt critical but good for her on what she's doing now regarding calling people out. Reply

i just read that post and what a fucking trip Reply

In light of all this, his comment on that Greenlit show or whatever about not needing minority representation in power behind the scenes is extra gross.



But please he is BFFs with professional sleezebag Affleck(s) so it isn't a surprise he would be cool with sexual predation. Reply

I remember when Matt and Ben won their Oscar for Good Will Hunting back in *adjusts bifocals* 1998. Flash forward 20 years and they're both total asshole messes in opposite and complementary ways. Reply

Sigh and I still love that fucking movie too god dammit.



Whatever. Their future projects are not getting a cent from me now. (I will just pretend like that actually matters as a Canadian). Reply

Canadian box office figures count as "domestic" box office as far as American studios are concerned. Reply

Is anyone surprised by this turn of events? He's bff with a serial cheater, alcoholic dirtbag.



He's trash. I hope his Clooney movie flops. Reply

Los diablos blancos Reply

all I know of this man is that he pushes for better drinking water (good) and man/whitesplains diversity to black women (ugh) so of course the white women responding to the tweet think he's all good.



I still am baffled that people were and probably still are checking for him as an actor. Reply

I hope this tanks his new movie about miniature people, it looks dumb anyways Reply

I like how every thing I"ve heard about it has been "YIKES....except for Oscar Isaac." Reply

the movie ur talking about is suburbicon wwjehjkl, downsizing is the little ppl movie Reply

