Matt Damon started damage control before the storm
Known rapist-enabler/apologist Matt Damon was ousted when ex-NYT journalist Sharon Waxman named him as the one of complicit players who called in and stopped her from publishing an article detailing Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse of women in 2004 (along with Yogi Bear lookin ass Russell Crowe)
However not even a day earlier, E! published a hyper-transparent, groan-inducing, ass-kissing article praising Matt Damon as being "perfect" (blech)
Note from the OP: this article came right after Sharon Waxman's initial confession of a squashed article on Weinstein, but before she named names of the players involved in situation. I have an inkling Damon's team paid E! off to leak a pr-positive story featuring him because they suspected his name was going to get dropped. This is all pure speculation, of course.
Matt, we know what the fuck youre doing
Source
Source
Source
An Investigation Into Matt Damon's Image: How He Manages to Keep His Life Running So Smoothly as His Fellow... https://t.co/ALrjpGrOUD— E! News (@enews) October 8, 2017
However not even a day earlier, E! published a hyper-transparent, groan-inducing, ass-kissing article praising Matt Damon as being "perfect" (blech)
Note from the OP: this article came right after Sharon Waxman's initial confession of a squashed article on Weinstein, but before she named names of the players involved in situation. I have an inkling Damon's team paid E! off to leak a pr-positive story featuring him because they suspected his name was going to get dropped. This is all pure speculation, of course.
Matt, we know what the fuck youre doing
Source
Source
Source
i wish we could just push him off a cliff
even if he truly thought he was defending lombardo with that phone call, his other actions prove what a waste of life he is
take us there.
TESTIFY.
We knew Ben and Casey were trash before that, so that should have been the sign.
also the last post with it being jessica chastain's fault casey affleck was in interstellar was just mind-boggling. in not a single comment was chris nolan's name even mentioned. ontd really hates women huh
Edited at 2017-10-10 02:45 pm (UTC)
People will nitpick the fuck outta people for being 6 degrees away from a shitty person and jerk themselves off over digging up the most minor dirt on people, but God forbid you talk shit on someone they wanna fuck and suddenly the excuses pore in
only because she didn't during the actual controversy from last year
but this is not a kate winslet situation at all
But please he is BFFs with professional sleezebag Affleck(s) so it isn't a surprise he would be cool with sexual predation.
Whatever. Their future projects are not getting a cent from me now. (I will just pretend like that actually matters as a Canadian).
He's trash. I hope his Clooney movie flops.
I still am baffled that people were and probably still are checking for him as an actor.