I really turned on this show quickly. I had hope that it'd channel some Smallville vibes, but it's empty and soulless. Reply

ia. :/ i miss smallville, flaws and all. it had a clear ethos and was (usually) fun to watch. Reply

MTE. That they actually clearly loved the source material and incarnations that had come before was a big thing I liked, which is why I'm so confused because DCTV on The CW seems to hate everything about where their shows came from.



Smallville's heart really makes up for a lot of missteps and so did how they developed friendships/relationships. I feel like characters talk at each other on Supergirl then as soon as the conversation is over it's like it never happened. Reply

ia. but remember that arrow started off as a spin off show with justin hartley's green arrow supposedly, before they decided to just reboot it entirely ala batman begins. and since all of dctv stems from error aside from black lightning (we'll see how that goes), it in some way or another follows the same vein.



which is weird bc none of these shows have really learned from smallville's mistakes. they still largely make the same shipping decisions, following the cw's three season pattern of ruining their shows and infuriating their fan bases. so it's like that show's larger flaws without any of the fun.



that description of characters talking at each other is dead on. reminds me of the way that the flash (post-s1 anyway) and error spout exposition about stuff at each other, making a bunch of convoluted plot nonsense/monster of the week. characters can't just hang out or have anything going on that isn't super prepped and lifeless, and since the casts of these shows grow so big without shedding any dead weight it sucks up all the screen time. Reply

I'd have loved a Green Arrow show with the Superior Green Arrow. Smallville's Oliver wasn't a perfect adaptation, but he was genuine and had a conscious. DCTV's Oliver is just a straight up asshole serial killer so all their attempts to make him seem compassionate backfire spectacularly.



I just don't get why they needed to destroy Supergirl. It's in a different universe so it didn't need to fit into the Arrow world perfectly. I don't get this current trend of making the lead character unbearably obnoxious. Reply

ia. if they wanted oliver to learn the rule of not killing the hard way, it should've been after a decisive moment/a single killing in the first season or something. having him run around doing that right off the bat to diffrentiate the show from batman begins was the wrong call and they still regret it (though they haven't really learned in other departments).



it's the cw way. they cater to a specific audience and haven't learned to grow their programming beyond that, as ambitious as it's become for their standards.





I thought it would turn out good with Superman making an appearance but still remained meh & now with them casting an asshole who made a career out of doing brownface, I've lost any hope with this show. Reply

Yael has one of my favorite IG's. She's so delightful. I want to be her friend 💜 Reply

Is Katie McGrath even enough for me to continue watching this mess??? idk tbh.



Also speaking of Katie, it's like she just full on gave up trying with her American accent lol. I love it. Reply

Cancel it





Then pls let Katie be on a better show bc I like her face. Reply

yes please Reply

bring her back to life on jurassic world, kill chris pratt instead Reply

cancel that movie from existence, too





put her in the new WW as Di's gf Reply

They need to bring back Dracula. I really wanted to see what Lucy would do as a vampire. :( Reply

Kara pissed me tf out last night. Such a brat... It pisses me off that her motivation in Mon-El. EAUX. Mon-El is such a shit character. Reply

Send Lena to Earth-1 and Katie to one of the other shows. Maybe she can be Dinah Drake's girlfriend. Reply

It's funny how fast y'all turned on this. Lol even faster than Arrow. Reply

Arrow started on the CW, where garbage lives. Supergirl started as fun with a lot of potential, but then it moved to where the garbage lives and became garbage too. Reply

Meh. They've sucked all my enjoyment out of the show. Reply

Yeah, I'm done with the show. I miss what it used to be. But Alex asking J'onn to walk her down the aisle killed me. He is 100% Alex and Kara's dad. Reply

Was Erica's appearance just the dream cameo? Reply

for now Reply

i wish harewood/j'onn were on a different, better show, because i really like his character in live action, but his material has been a mixed bag since s1. his romance in s2 turned me off completely, along with everything else. Reply

i love all the characters but the show is so shit now, i'm watching out of habit, i might drop both this and the flash like i did arrow Reply

Do it. Reply

Better start but I still haven't forgiven the show yet.



I don't mind Dark!Kara since there's an anger in this character that they haven't talked about since season 1. Also she's not human and I'm so glad we're finally going there. Kara clearly has abandonment issues but the writers aren't smart enough to have her breakdown be more than about a boy.



Although for fuck's sake she has NOT been on Earth for 15 years. Why does this number keep changing??? She landed when she was 12. She's 24 in the pilot. Ergo it's been 14 years in season 3. Unless there was another massive time jump they only mention briefly.



That General Lane mention killed me. Bring back Lucy!!!! Reply

Wake me only if Michael Landes shows up. He's the only one who could lure me back to this mess. (You are missed, charm and light of S1.) Reply

Kinda opened soft in the ratings too. Wonder how long these shows gonna go for? apart from Flash I dont even know if any CW shows getting above 2 mil now Reply

Katie and Chyler, please find a different show so I can enjoy your faces without having to suffer through this shit fest. Reply

i completely forgot about this show but petra is in it now??? lol Reply

Lmao mte. Why is she even here? Reply

Haven't seen the episode, I'm just gonna guess from the comments I shouldn't bother with this season. Reply

