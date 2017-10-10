October 10th, 2017, 04:34 pm just444 Supergirl 3x02 Extended Promo "Triggers" source Tagged: supergirl (cw), television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3333 comments Add comment
Smallville's heart really makes up for a lot of missteps and so did how they developed friendships/relationships. I feel like characters talk at each other on Supergirl then as soon as the conversation is over it's like it never happened.
which is weird bc none of these shows have really learned from smallville's mistakes. they still largely make the same shipping decisions, following the cw's three season pattern of ruining their shows and infuriating their fan bases. so it's like that show's larger flaws without any of the fun.
that description of characters talking at each other is dead on. reminds me of the way that the flash (post-s1 anyway) and error spout exposition about stuff at each other, making a bunch of convoluted plot nonsense/monster of the week. characters can't just hang out or have anything going on that isn't super prepped and lifeless, and since the casts of these shows grow so big without shedding any dead weight it sucks up all the screen time.
I just don't get why they needed to destroy Supergirl. It's in a different universe so it didn't need to fit into the Arrow world perfectly. I don't get this current trend of making the lead character unbearably obnoxious.
ia. if they wanted oliver to learn the rule of not killing the hard way, it should've been after a decisive moment/a single killing in the first season or something. having him run around doing that right off the bat to diffrentiate the show from batman begins was the wrong call and they still regret it (though they haven't really learned in other departments).
it's the cw way. they cater to a specific audience and haven't learned to grow their programming beyond that, as ambitious as it's become for their standards.
Also speaking of Katie, it's like she just full on gave up trying with her American accent lol. I love it.
Then pls let Katie be on a better show bc I like her face.
put her in the new WW as Di's gf
I don't mind Dark!Kara since there's an anger in this character that they haven't talked about since season 1. Also she's not human and I'm so glad we're finally going there. Kara clearly has abandonment issues but the writers aren't smart enough to have her breakdown be more than about a boy.
Although for fuck's sake she has NOT been on Earth for 15 years. Why does this number keep changing??? She landed when she was 12. She's 24 in the pilot. Ergo it's been 14 years in season 3. Unless there was another massive time jump they only mention briefly.
That General Lane mention killed me. Bring back Lucy!!!!
Wake me only if Michael Landes shows up. He's the only one who could lure me back to this mess. (You are missed, charm and light of S1.)