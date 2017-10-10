The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Official Trailer
In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track– husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at – and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" premieres on November 29th on Amazon.
that's gonna be a no from me dawg
However, I see streaming on Amazon and why the fuck do I even have Netflux anymore when a) shit gets released on Netflix in the Netherlands a year after it aired on Netflix US/UK, b) the movies are shit on there and c) so many good shows are offered on different streaming sites.
Illegal streaming still seems like the best option
IMPORTANT: Canadian Dreamboat Luke Kirby will return in four episodes this season as Lenny Bruce, which is still beyond amazing casting. (I ran into him at a movie premiere last month and asked. He was so nice & hot ♥♥)
I personally enjoyed Gilmore girls, but think this pilot was exceptional.