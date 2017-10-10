The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Official Trailer

written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls)



that's gonna be a no from me dawg Reply

Thread

Link

I totally forgot about this show, but I watched the pilot when it came out a while ago and loooved it. I'm happy we're getting a full season! Reply

Thread

Link

i'm glad she's still in stuff after manhattan was (UNJUSTLY) cancelled. Reply

Thread

Link

HONESTLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll watch. Seems like a warm, fun show.



However, I see streaming on Amazon and why the fuck do I even have Netflux anymore when a) shit gets released on Netflix in the Netherlands a year after it aired on Netflix US/UK, b) the movies are shit on there and c) so many good shows are offered on different streaming sites.



Illegal streaming still seems like the best option Reply

Thread

Link

the pilot was VERY Amy Sherman-Palladino-y, for better and worse Reply

Thread

Link

Michael Ausiello seems to love it but not sure he can be trusted when it comes to anything related to Gilmore Girls Reply

Thread

Link

The pilot was cute and I have a tiny crush on Michael Zegen so I'll be definitely watching it. Reply

Thread

Link

the premise is kinda weird but hey why not Reply

Thread

Link

I liked the trailer, it seems very Amy though. Reply

Thread

Link

yay! i LOVED the pilot, it was great!! Reply

Thread

Link

lol I was SO torn about this because I love Rachel (RIPD Manhattan ;_____;) and I love the period setting/female comedian idea, but I have a veeeery love-hate relationship with ASP and her shows. Having just suffered through Bunheads for the first time didn't help. But now it's picked up for two seasons, so lbr, I'll watch and probably complain a lot.



IMPORTANT: Canadian Dreamboat Luke Kirby will return in four episodes this season as Lenny Bruce, which is still beyond amazing casting. (I ran into him at a movie premiere last month and asked. He was so nice & hot ♥♥) Reply

Thread

Link

1958? Upper West Side NYC? So I take it there will be no prominent POC characters so my interest has already wanned. Reply

Thread

Link

okay the trailer sold me. Reply

Thread

Link

Alex and Tony are in this????? I think I have to check it out now Reply

Thread

Link

forgot this was still happening. i watched the pilot (it was the only good one from that bunch) Reply

Thread

Link

interesting, i haven't watched the pilot but i wonder if i should start watching some time soon Reply

Thread

Link

Watch the pilot, folks! From my experience (watching it three times with different groups) people think it is fantastic regardless of Your feelings on Gilmore Girls.



I personally enjoyed Gilmore girls, but think this pilot was exceptional. Reply

Thread

Link

so excited, i loved the pilot so much, been waiting forever for this release date announcement! Reply

Thread

Link

Loved this trailer and Pilot. Can't wait to watch the full season. Reply

Thread

Link

It's as white as I expected Reply

Thread

Link