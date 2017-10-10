The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Official Trailer



In 1958 New York, Midge Maisel’s life is on track– husband, kids, and elegant Yom Kippur dinners in their Upper West Side apartment. But when her life takes a surprise turn, she has to quickly decide what else she’s good at – and going from housewife to stand-up comic is a wild choice to everyone but her. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Gilmore Girls).

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" premieres on November 29th on Amazon.

