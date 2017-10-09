Kpop Post: Seventeen, GOT7,Taemin,Lay
Seventeen (Performance team)-Lilili Yabbay
GOT7-You are
Taemin- Move teaser
Lay- Sheep
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/VKuvYk-FsPM
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/tyInv6RWL0Q
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qmn-fDCj_n8
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/-qSzP9aReOA
Is Mix & Match by Odd Eye Circle still the best mini album of 2017?
literally the only thing got7 have going for themselves are their two hot members but one of them is a homophobe and the other somehow became less hot when i saw him in bondage gear.
lay needs to stop whatever tf that is
anyways, slay a bit loona!
also, the got7 song is nice but the album is much better (especially moon u, firework and remember you) i feel like teenager should've been the title track (the rap parts are annoying but it's still better than you are?)
A male soloist actually doing pop is rare in itself. But Taemin also happens to do it right, and that's his appeal (to me).
Now I like Got7's song(which by the way op is not in the post)this time but I still hate their styling and visuals. It's so...mundane. It's holding them back. JYPE hire me so I can get them looking right.
I like all of seventeen but Perf unit is the best unit lol. Yes! I've always thought that the perf unit + Dk would be an amazing unit or even boygroup. That was only cemented by them doing that performance together at that idols competition. Dk's vocals would nicely compliment them and he's such a good performer too. Tbh they would all be different types of visuals w/talent lol and always bringing bops.
Yeah Mingyu is pretty but i always thought that Jun, scoups, dk, and wonwoo's looks were much more interesting and handsome/pretty.
seems like everyone is filming in hk! i like the svt song, but my fave out of the unit songs so far is the leader's song.
i know lay's nickname is lamb and he's a shepe, but i am literally devoid of all emotion when i hear this song and idk what to do lmfao.