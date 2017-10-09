Kpop Post: Seventeen, GOT7,Taemin,Lay

lmfao yas @ that loona promo (i've decided to stan)

literally the only thing got7 have going for themselves are their two hot members but one of them is a homophobe and the other somehow became less hot when i saw him in bondage gear.

lay needs to stop whatever tf that is Reply

Thread

Link









anyways, slay a bit loona! @layanyways, slay a bit loona! Reply

Thread

Link

Got7 LMAOOOOO aww I ❤️U op Reply

Thread

Link

Well it's a better song than the last like 2 years worth of Got7 singles. Not that that's saying much. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The only song I know from them is Just Right and yea that's from 2 years ago lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

performance team has been my favorite mv so far, ofc. Reply

Thread

Link

The sheep song is so fucking bad. You know he thinks he's being a satirical genius. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is embarrassing yolosweg hip hop a thing in cpop now? why is this happening. Reply

Thread

Link

Lay is talented and a cutie and all that, but he and his team have...questionable taste Reply

Thread

Link

i'm excited for Taemin's comeback



also, the got7 song is nice but the album is much better (especially moon u, firework and remember you) i feel like teenager should've been the title track (the rap parts are annoying but it's still better than you are?) Reply

Thread

Link

i still don't get taemin's appeal or why he's given so much for the really meh artist he is. Reply

Thread

Link

i don't get it either but i liked his solo debut because it sounded like an MJ reject track lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aside of him not being a good singer, he's conceited as fuck and that's why his fandom turned their backs on him during his last comeback lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is this supposed to explain to me, sis? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's got great pop tunes and the performance skills to back them up, that's what it was supposed to explain ¯\_(ツ)_/¯



A male soloist actually doing pop is rare in itself. But Taemin also happens to do it right, and that's his appeal (to me). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seventeen and Loona giving me everything thing I want and need. I feel like Lilili Yabbay was what their last comeback should have really been. Like it's perfected version of it. tbh performance unit shits on the other 2 units. If they added like dk to it they would have the perfect 5 member boyband(or maybe make it six and add mingyu in as a visual even though I don't really get the hype over his looks). With Loona I'm about to really stan. I stan now but I don't stan stan. I'm maybe about to spend real money and buy the albums. It's just that when I first got into kpop I vowed I wouldn't waste a dime on it since I ended up regretting every single one I spent on One Direction. I'm having a real internal struggle here.



Now I like Got7's song(which by the way op is not in the post)this time but I still hate their styling and visuals. It's so...mundane. It's holding them back. JYPE hire me so I can get them looking right. Reply

Thread

Link

Lilili Yabbay and Girl Front & Loonatic are so good!

I like all of seventeen but Perf unit is the best unit lol. Yes! I've always thought that the perf unit + Dk would be an amazing unit or even boygroup. That was only cemented by them doing that performance together at that idols competition. Dk's vocals would nicely compliment them and he's such a good performer too. Tbh they would all be different types of visuals w/talent lol and always bringing bops.

Yeah Mingyu is pretty but i always thought that Jun, scoups, dk, and wonwoo's looks were much more interesting and handsome/pretty. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo stan 🌙LOONA🌙 Reply

Thread

Link