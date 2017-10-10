Where did they come from? Never heard of them before today! Also, the fake blond guy doesn't look good. Reply

I only hear about them here.*shrug*



And they aren't my thing at all. Reply

i couldn't believe it when an ontder pointed out that nick used to be part of iconic boyz



Nnnn at that little boys contoured abs. Mariah taught him!! Reply

i hope that ontder was me because i made sure everyone knew i was the BIGGEST iconic boyz stan when i was in the 6th grade!! Reply

the blonde one looks like matthew lawrence after 5 yrs of meth Reply

Lmfaoooooo I see it Reply

Y'all are so rude to Austin lmaooo

He's not that bad but he is the weakest vocalist/dancer in the group. Hopefully he improves along the way. Reply

u cant be both the ugliest and least talented Reply

uhhh tell that to ratalouis, chris kirkpatrick, and joey fat one Reply

Smh, there's always a Karla... Reply

i thought he was more of an Ally tbh... Reply

Ally actually puts in effort....she is just incapable. Austin ain't even trying. Reply

idk whether to laugh at the ally or karla/austin dig more Reply

Laugh at both like I am Reply

Austin is about to be dragged his whole career about that flat voice. Reply

do people even know what a redbone is? its so weird to see white people sing that song Reply

I'm glad someone addressed this. Non black folks don't understand the use of that word in our language. Seeing that little blonde bridge troll sing it is nagl Reply

yeah...nagl. There was no soul or authenticity in this performance imo. Reply

lmao any millenial white boy who listens to hip hop (so like all of them) knows what a redbone is



source: my tinder Reply

they do and this song has always made me feel weird for that reason Reply

Brandon, Edwin, and Zion are the holy trinity of PRETTYMUCH. Reply

Oh my goodness I didn't know Nicks voice was like that! It adds something to Brandon/Edwin/Zions voices.



I think Edwin has really nice strong features but he hasn't grown into them yet lol.



Oblig, why is Austin here Reply

I like to imagine that they are managed by a bunch of minorities who thought they had to throw in a white boy to appeal to the masses but have no idea what a good looking white guy is. Reply

