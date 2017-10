I feel like Tom is going full throttle with his career when he should just be resting on his spider sense laurels right now. Over exposure is a thing.



That and too much work may make his face age another decade again, rip. Reply

Thread

Link

what else is he even in? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's been in like 2 movies, lol. let him live Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still mistake him for taylor swift's anonymous boyfriend so i think he should keep working Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So basically he'll turn into the other marvel Tom? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





i dare you to look at this and say "spies in disguise" without involuntarily throwing a "ha haaa" on it pic.twitter.com/3HbnG7UBs7 — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) October 10, 2017

This made me laugh: Reply

Thread

Link

When did Will Smith stop being "cool" and start being corny? I feel like it happened after Ali. Reply

Thread

Link

After Hancock...or maybe After Earth? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

definitely after earth Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was always corny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've read this as "spiders in disguise" three times now, which means they should drop Tom. Reply

Thread

Link

I didn't really get the hype surrounding Tom before I watched the Spiderman movie the other day. He's adorable. Reply

Thread

Link

If Xenu isn’t making an appearance, I’m not interested! Reply

Thread

Link

so its a ripoff of a ripoff of mission impossible Reply

Thread

Link

something like that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link