George Clooney speaks out about Harvey Weinstein
NEW: a @MarlowNYC exclusive: George Clooney speaks out against Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/94inxuEdge— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 10, 2017
- While many women have spoke out against Harvey Weinstein, very few men in the industry spoke out about the allegations. We also read earlier today that Matt Damon and Russell Crowe helped bury a story involving Harvey Weinstein employing an Italian pimp to procure women for him.
- George Clooney spoke out about the allegations in an interview with Marlow Stern. He calls the allegations "disturbing on a whole lot of levels". He also calls Weinstein's behavior "indefensible" and states that he's known Harvey for 20 years and has never seen this type of behavior from the producer (surejan.gif).
- He heard rumors that actresses would sleep with Harvey to get a role but he thought it was just a way of demeaning actresses so he didn't put too much stock into it.
- They speak about people criticizing Meryl for not knowing and George responds that he had no idea it went to the extent that it did and didn't know these women were victimized and threatened.
more at the source
Edited at 2017-10-10 03:57 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-10 04:33 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-10 06:17 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-10 03:58 am (UTC)
so was George Clooney until like two years ago. somehow his track record really doesn't fill me with confidence.
Edited at 2017-10-10 09:11 am (UTC)
They'll just think to themselves that this is something WOMEN do before they'll open their pea brains up to the idea that women are being abused and men are abusing their power. I.e. The Harvey's girls thing or "fucking for tracks."
I've had a hard time regarding misogyny recently, so I'm good with all the Weinstein posts.
I want to see more of these assholes being exposed. No way is Harvey the worst. Keep going, people.
Yep.
my male friends talked about women in front of me all the time (because i was 'one of the boys') in a nasty way and if someone decided to call them out it was shunned out with `we're joking' or 'who cares'. a lot of those boys in high school who are now men with families destroyed several girls' reputations and created tons of awful rumors.
i never ever heard or witness this behavior with my girlfriends. yes, we gossiped a lot but we never created fake rumors that could harm or destroy someone's reputation.