George Clooney speaks out about Harvey Weinstein





Lol. I'm sure he knew, but I hope this starts a trend of men speaking out about it. #AskMen

Why do you think he knew? You think he was pulling that shit around people like George and Meryl? He was doing it to low level nobodies because he knew he could get away with those ones. Reply

you really don't think men discuss women and brag about this shit in private? Reply

he wasn't going to flaunt that kind of stuff around power players like them (moreso meryl than george to be honest since 'boys will be boys' but i guess there's the chance they weren't close enough to each other to swap prowling stories) but if random people on the internet in bumfuck, iowa knew that harvey was a lecherous creep, i'm sure it's come up in conversations at parties and dinner tables.



Edited at 2017-10-10 04:33 am (UTC)

This is exactly what I’m thinking. I hate to say it but I believe all the celebs saying they didn’t know. Just because this nasty ass pig knew exactly who he could and couldn’t get away with being his true despicable self around.



Edited at 2017-10-10 06:17 am (UTC)

how did all these nobodies on the internet know about it for years but someone who is close friends with him for 20 years and in the same business not know about it? please. he knew all about it, didn't care, and he's trying to play dumb because now it's out in the open. he's as fake as his paparazzi safari photos. Reply

Np, but these rumors weren't the kind that you'd only know if you read Lainey's blinds; it was an open secret that Hollywood has been hiding for decades. He knew and turned a blind eye. He probably told himself that if he didn't see it happen directly in front of him then it must not be happening. Reply

I think Weinstein knew that what he was doing was fucked up and evil. He wasn't going to flaunt what a fucked up asshole he was to Mr Sexy Cool Man Clooney. He was a savvy businessman and kept his window display ~liberal~. Reply

🗣🗣🗣COLIN FIRTH AND EWAN MCGREGOR HAVE WORKED WITH WOODY ALLEN. THEY ARE NOT SHIT🗣🗣🗣 Reply

Plus Colin did yellowface in the movie he shot with Allen, so he double ain’t shit. Reply

omg i totally misread this and thought you were saying "they're not shit" as in "they're not bad" and i was about to be like bitch why you clapping and yelling this dumb shit @ us lol Reply

ohhh so now that someone reputable has come out and said "EVERYONE KNEW" (CHASTAIN), now their new thing is "well we knew but we didnt believe it or think it was THAT bad..."



Edited at 2017-10-10 03:58 am (UTC)

I dont think you meant to say "very few men have chosen to remain silent"... Reply

omg my bad! I've had a long ass day Reply

beyond being trash, men cannot and are unwilling to put 2 and 2 together in these situations Reply

Ia. Clooney admits he knew that Harvey was a powerful man "who liked to hit on young, beautiful women", but apparently never made the connection to the casting couch rumours he also admits to hearing about for decades? And then to say "well I didn't know he paid off 8 women and jerked off in a potted plant", well bro, not specifically, but you knew about the general stuff. smh Reply

a powerful man "who liked to hit on young, beautiful women"



so was George Clooney until like two years ago. somehow his track record really doesn't fill me with confidence.



Edited at 2017-10-10 09:11 am (UTC)

I think a lot of men happily accept the concept of women's bodies being used as some sort of currency/bartering tool to get ahead either financially or in their careers and never question how abusive that actually is, let alone that women might actually be being hurt. So they can just turn a blind eye.



They'll just think to themselves that this is something WOMEN do before they'll open their pea brains up to the idea that women are being abused and men are abusing their power. I.e. The Harvey's girls thing or "fucking for tracks." Reply

OP, I think you meant to say that "very few men in the industry have chosen to speak out", not stay silent. Reply

yeah omg I'm sorry! I've had such a long day Reply

ONTD has been intense all day today. I hope tomorrow is all Bella Thorne and Speidi posts. Reply

IA, this is exhausting and it's only been Monday, lol Reply

I know, but I'm loving it. I was expecting people to defend this POS, so I'm living for the backlash against him.



I've had a hard time regarding misogyny recently, so I'm good with all the Weinstein posts. Reply

Yeah I had a long day at work, this needs to be discussed but I just want some fluff pieces before I go to sleep. Reply

What has speidi done in the last 10 years to make ONTD? I must have missed something Reply

They just had a baby. Reply

Didn't they pal around with that dipshit Alex Jones on the beach and had a photo op with him? Reply

Bella posts usually get snotty. but i hear you on wanting some happy, funny, fluffy, people are angry and down each others throats, posts. Reply

The Avengers post that took a left turn was a fun read Reply

We need a Trace Cyrus post. ONTD always come together to mock him. Reply

ok george Reply

all these bandwagoners choosing to speak up now that its the cool social justice issue of the week. excuse me if i find it disingenuous and opportunistic, you all knew before and said nothing and many of you continued to work with or otherwise schmooze weinstein so save it Reply

IA Reply

They're saving their own asses tbh Reply

yep. i'd be more impressed if they decided to out someone else. one woman i know posted about a high profile manager and a director she met at an a/b-list director's house by name who are both still working today. even though it was friends only i still applaud her so much for her bravery and hope to see more names come forward. i'm not holding my breath though. :( Reply

Link

Parent

Yep these people are transparent af Reply

ia. perfectly put Reply

MTE Reply

I want all of these ugly ass journalists like Justin Miller to call up famous men who have worked with Weinstein and ask them about him. Reply

he didn't put too much stock into it.



I want to see more of these assholes being exposed. No way is Harvey the worst. Keep going, people. Reply

they could all use this opportunity to expose the other predators in hollywood because we all know perfectly well weinstein isnt the only one, but these cowards wont until it becomes cool to do so Reply

hollywood is where predators come out to play Reply

i for one am excited Reply

The issue is not that he didn't see any bad behavior in front of him, I believe it. The problem is that most of these dudes talked between each other about women in a very sexist and disgusting way, but that's just ~boys being boys~ so most of these men don't consider trash-talking a woman as a bad thing. Reply

it's just locker room talk Reply

