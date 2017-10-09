You're not imagining it: male actors and directors are refusing to comment on Harvey Weinstein
While multiple prominent actresses including Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Lena Dunham, Glenn Close, Rose McGowan, Brie Larson, Judi Dench, America Ferrera, Constance Wu, Amber Tamblyn, Asia Argento, Romola Garai, Olivia Wilde, Octavia Spencer, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Munn, Julianne Moore, Alyssa Milano and many more have spoken out to condemn Harvey Weinstein in light of allegations of sexual assault, most men are staying silent.
The @guardian reached out to 26 male actors and directors to comment on Harvey Weinstein. None responded.https://t.co/cnuVineNbi pic.twitter.com/Vi29JiOpRx— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) October 10, 2017
A few exceptions: men like Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Paul Feig, Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn who have issued pro-victim statements or tweets.
However most prominent men who had relationships with Weinstein that stretched back decades have so far refused to comment.
In particular Matt Damon and Russell Crowe have yet to comment on allegations that they helped to bury a story involving Weinstein employing an Italian pimp to procure women for him.
Men. Are. Weak.
me @ men
Re: me @ men
Re: me @ men
Re: me @ men
Re: me @ men
Question, why is Lin on that list?
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/lin-manuel-mirandas-heights-gets-898351
so i wouldnt put anything past him
Unless she was fighting against that particular man since day 1, 20-30 years ago, she's a nasty liar that should shut the fuck up.
It's like ONTD is completely unaware of how the industry works. And worse, they're continuing to judge these women. Idk the whole attitude the majority of ONTD has towards women in Hollywood is super gross.
Meanwhile the few men who speak out about it are praised and worshipped.
he has no problem going after President Trump every day!
I'm surprised people aren't catching on lmao
Also, I'm really irritated that I keep seeing statement after statement from a woman, like why do we have to speak up about men and their injustices against us constantly and still get hurled with criticism when mostly women are the ones being assaulted and harassed? If men think they're not predatory, let them fucking say something and more than just a tweet.
not only was C Affleck's toxic self in it, but the movie overall was drab and boring. just like...soullessly bleak. (Should have pushed to see Lion that weekend instead.....)