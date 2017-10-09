You're not imagining it: male actors and directors are refusing to comment on Harvey Weinstein

Didn't we use to have a "men are weak" tag? We need it now more than ever. Reply

People apparently complained about that so it's no more alas.

lol @ us being able to have "this bitch" but not "men are weak"



Men. Are. Weak. Reply

lol the irony of it all Reply

The fact that it got taken away only proves it even more tbh Reply

isildur 😭😭😭 Reply

Slightly OT but David Bowie as Elrond would've been fantastic. Reply

Yesssss Reply

i’m a man and ia Reply

u will be missed Reply

She didn't lie Reply

Trust no man.



Question, why is Lin on that list?



Edited at 2017-10-10 02:42 am (UTC) Reply

Harvey's producing In The Heights movie, i think

http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/lin-manuel-mirandas-heights-gets-898351 The Weinstein Company was supposed to produce the film version of In the Heights:

Let's hope Lin tries to pull out of that and shop it to another studio, I guess? Reply

He's quite active on such things, maybe that's why Reply

The Weinstein Company's producing the In the Heights movie Reply

I think it's a little too late to make a statement now without looking calculating. Their silence spoke for itself, no PR bandaid can help them now.

They won't even need a bandaid. They're men, their male fans and plenty of women too will continue to go see all their films and they probably won't suffer at all from this apathy. They're pathetic and weak. Reply

The sad thing is, imo, is that they won't even hurt their careers by speaking out. Reply

as if leonardo's bloated, creepy, predatory ass would care Reply

Didn't Leo creep on girls during the casting process for Wolf of Wall Street? Reply

he's a 42 year old man dating 22 year old models

so i wouldnt put anything past him Reply

men remain trash Reply

I'm disgusted at all the pressure "woke" people are putting on women to say something. I really am. Reply

Don'cha know it's the woman's responsibility to address male fuckery? Reply

Same. Disgusted, but not surprised. Reply

IA. I find it really gross how people are calling out specific actresses but ignoring their male co-stars. Reply

Transparent as fuck. Shine the light on women so men can hide in the darkness unquestioned. Reply

It's up to the women to call out a man's horrible behavior. Always. Reply

And yet these dudes will face no consequences 🙄 Reply

It's really telling. A woman says she's appalled and had never known, but now that she does she's horrified... etc. and ONTD calls her a filthy liar. A woman says she heard rumours and is outraged that they turned out to be true, and wants the guy to pay severely, and ONTD calls her a silent idiot, a too little too late fool. A woman says he treated her fine but believes the women coming forward 100%, and she's called a pathetic fake.



Unless she was fighting against that particular man since day 1, 20-30 years ago, she's a nasty liar that should shut the fuck up.



It's like ONTD is completely unaware of how the industry works. And worse, they're continuing to judge these women. Idk the whole attitude the majority of ONTD has towards women in Hollywood is super gross.



Meanwhile the few men who speak out about it are praised and worshipped.



Edited at 2017-10-10 03:05 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah, especially actresses who have worked with him. Who knows how many of them he harassed or assaulted, they don't need to be asked about it. Reply

it's always the same story, different day Reply

MTE Reply

same Reply

men were definitely a mistake Reply

both evolution and creationism both support this. Reply

fuck them all. Reply

Probably 'cause they've all done similar things… Reply

where is Mark "i hate sexism!" Ruffalo and his outrage over this?



he has no problem going after President Trump every day!

...is this a troll comment Reply

I'm surprised people aren't catching on lmao Reply

you've been here long enough to know about carmen, sis Reply

Parent

To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 8, 2017

Reply

#ontddoesntread



#ontddoesntread

A few exceptions: men like Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Paul Feig, Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn who have issued pro-victim statements or tweets.

destroy them! Reply

ughhh men are fucking TRASH 2k17 and forever Reply

as my sister says, 2k5ever Reply

Of course they are. I hope this tanks Damon and Crowes careers for being obvious POS but it won't. Reply

I had never heard of that Demon/Crow story until a couple of days ago and it was just so disgusting. But why should I be surprised considering Matt Demon pretty much all the campaigning for Mumbling by the Sea to cover for Casey.



Also, I'm really irritated that I keep seeing statement after statement from a woman, like why do we have to speak up about men and their injustices against us constantly and still get hurled with criticism when mostly women are the ones being assaulted and harassed? If men think they're not predatory, let them fucking say something and more than just a tweet. Reply

omg *mumbling by the sea* IS RIGHT



not only was C Affleck's toxic self in it, but the movie overall was drab and boring. just like...soullessly bleak. (Should have pushed to see Lion that weekend instead.....) Reply

lion was a harvey movie though Reply

