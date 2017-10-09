Joan Smalls, Yoncé

You're not imagining it: male actors and directors are refusing to comment on Harvey Weinstein

While multiple prominent actresses including Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, Jessica Chastain, Lena Dunham, Glenn Close, Rose McGowan, Brie Larson, Judi Dench, America Ferrera, Constance Wu, Amber Tamblyn, Asia Argento, Romola Garai, Olivia Wilde, Octavia Spencer, Patricia Arquette, Olivia Munn, Julianne Moore, Alyssa Milano and many more have spoken out to condemn Harvey Weinstein in light of allegations of sexual assault, most men are staying silent.

A few exceptions: men like Judd Apatow, Seth Rogen, Paul Feig, Mark Ruffalo and James Gunn who have issued pro-victim statements or tweets.

However most prominent men who had relationships with Weinstein that stretched back decades have so far refused to comment.

In particular Matt Damon and Russell Crowe have yet to comment on allegations that they helped to bury a story involving Weinstein employing an Italian pimp to procure women for him.

