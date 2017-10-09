October 9th, 2017, 10:01 pm eveofrevolution Who went home on DWTS? 25x05 Nick and PetaDerek and SharnaDerek and SharnaSource:Me & my TVPictures from DWTS TwitterAll the dances can be viewed hereHow many times did you cry during Emotional Manipulation Most Memorable Year Night? Tagged: broadway / theatre, dancing with the stars (abc), music / musician, music / musician (pop), nobody, pretty little liars (freeform), spoilers, sports / athletes, sports / athletes - basketball, sports / athletes - football (nfl / cfl), sports / athletes - wrestling, television, television - abc, television - freeform, television - hgtv Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3232 comments Add comment
She's my boo, but I'm not that disappointed this time...I knew they wouldn't get too far.
Edited at 2017-10-10 02:26 am (UTC)
It was a really hard call between him and Laurie, but imo he had the better story (declared legally dead only about 15 months prior!!) and had more skill as a dancer.
She should've won with Nick. This show including the judges keep screwing her over
Maks got lucky that this was Most Memorable Year week because it meant there was no time to focus on his personal drama.
They were once teammates, he and his wife were separated at the time but divorce had been filed. Barnes is trash and iirc Derek is still dating the ex.
So where was Maks last week? What's the story there?
idk what's happening w/ Maks, but if it really is just that he doesn't like Vanessa/they don't get along, he's such a manbaby for not dancing w/ her last week bc of it. He shouldn't have come back tbh, let Alan take his place for the rest of the season and then next season let Alan + Sasha be pros again, Sasha's height be damned.
My top two for now are Jordan and Lindsay and then Frankie and Witney. I bawled over Jordan and Lindsay's dance and then at the end when he went to hug his parents. Ugh. And with Frankie, I had no idea about all of his medical issues. He's so endearing and he seems genuinely grateful to be in the competition. I just love him.
Jordan's been my #1 since day 1 tho, dude is super impressive and I loved his performance tonight.
Lipstick Alley is convinced that Maks is having an affair with Vanessa. IDK what's going on but his messy ass should have retired after Meryl tbh.