Who went home on DWTS? 25x05

Sharna should've won with Nick. /stillbitter

Yup, and with James too. wecouldhavehaditall.gif



She's my boo, but I'm not that disappointed this time...I knew they wouldn't get too far.



James Hinchcliffe, too.



It was a really hard call between him and Laurie, but imo he had the better story (declared legally dead only about 15 months prior!!) and had more skill as a dancer. Reply

I agree James had the better story but I disagree he was the better dancer. Sharna gave him better choreography most of the time, his weaknesses as a dancer became apparent near the end IMO. Reply

#Justice4Sharna



She should've won with Nick. This show including the judges keep screwing her over

Mark's choreography tonight was amazing. I'm glad he came back. Jordan and Lindsay were beautiful too.



Maks got lucky that this was Most Memorable Year week because it meant there was no time to focus on his personal drama. Reply

I'm not rooting for anyone this season so I'm bored. I like the guy from Grease by default. His J balvin dance was so fun Reply

Wow. This show has been on the air 25 years alreadY? Reply

seasons, there's 2 a year, it's been on since like 2005ish or so. Reply

bring back Nancy Grace! Reply

lindsey's dance wrecked me ok. i have a headache from crying all night ugghhh Reply

I don’t watch this but one time Matt Barnes drove 95 miles to his own house just so he could kick Derek Fisher’s ass for dating his ex wife. Now that’s all I think about when I hear his name. Reply

Ummmmm wtf, do you have more deets? Like, was she cheating w/ Derek or was Matt just being a jealous ex? (sidenote, I went to school w/ a dude named Matt Barnes so I had to do a double take at the name...I don't follow basketball so idk who you're talking about) Reply

https://www.google.com/amp/nypost.com/2015/10/07/matt-barnes-attacks-knicks-coach-fisher-for-dating-ex-wife/amp/



https://www.google.com/amp/nypost.com/2015/10/07/matt-barnes-attacks-knicks-coach-fisher-for-dating-ex-wife/amp/

They were once teammates, he and his wife were separated at the time but divorce had been filed. Barnes is trash and iirc Derek is still dating the ex.

What the fuuuuuuuuuck omg Reply

lol that's all i think about too. matt barnes is so slimy, like he looks like a creepy ass mechanic that tries to hit on you when you really just want your car back Reply

i was reading about maks' antics with hope solo (i've only been watching this for a couple of years) and i wondered if he tried the same shit w vanessa and she was. not. having. it. idk. idk much about why people hate certain pros but i wouldn't be surprised tbh w him Reply

Jordan and Lindsay's dance was so beautiful Reply

I really want Lindsay and Jordan to win. Sharna needs to win eventually, twice robbed queen.



So where was Maks last week? What's the story there? Reply

Apparently him and Vanessa don't get along. Reply

Lindsay & Jordan deserve it so much too. Jordan looks like a damn pro and Lindsay has been putting in work with the choreo the past few seasons...she's been killing it. I'm really rooting for them.



idk what's happening w/ Maks, but if it really is just that he doesn't like Vanessa/they don't get along, he's such a manbaby for not dancing w/ her last week bc of it. He shouldn't have come back tbh, let Alan take his place for the rest of the season and then next season let Alan + Sasha be pros again, Sasha's height be damned. Reply

Sad to see Sharna go but I knew she and Derek weren't going to make it very far anyways. Maybe next season will finally be her season. Sigh.



My top two for now are Jordan and Lindsay and then Frankie and Witney. I bawled over Jordan and Lindsay's dance and then at the end when he went to hug his parents. Ugh. And with Frankie, I had no idea about all of his medical issues. He's so endearing and he seems genuinely grateful to be in the competition. I just love him. Reply

Jordan's been my I am incredibly surprised at how much I love Frankie. I never watched Malcolm in the Middle (but for two years, I actually dated the nephew of the dude who did the music for the show, so that was cool I guess), and really my only exposure to him was some DCOM but the name escapes me...something about racing. He's become so endearing to me though, and he's even making Witney likable this season! He's really impressed me both in his personality and his dancing.Jordan's been my #1 since day 1 tho, dude is super impressive and I loved his performance tonight. Reply

I never watched Malcolm either. Miracle in Lane 2 or something I think is the movie you're talking about. I remember seeing him in that and in My Dog Skip and that's all I really knew him for. I think Witney is just happy she has someone closer to her age after being stuck with Vanilla Ice and Chris Kattan so she's actually making an effort. Reply

How is Drew doing on the show? Reply

Meh. I keep forgetting he's on tbh. He's kind of middle/low iirc, but he's getting that middle America housewife vote I'm sure Reply

jordan & lindsay were incredible tonight. i'd be shocked if they didn't make it to the final, but this is my first time actually watching the show week to week so i don't know how things go down. Reply

Nicky L is so hot ugh Reply

I teared up hard at more of these dances than I expected to tbh Reply

Damn, America really hates black people this season. Reply

