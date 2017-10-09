STAR WARS: The Last Jedi (Full Trailer)
Watch the new trailer for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and see it in theaters December 15. Get your tickets now: https://t.co/6vE5KUSv1f pic.twitter.com/wcKvn0jjPO— Star Wars (@starwars) October 10, 2017
NHF KYLO REDEMPTION ARC K THX.
Leia :(
So much HATE.
I will BURN the galaxy down if it becomes a thing.
Edited at 2017-10-10 02:36 am (UTC)
Everything looks amazing omfgggggg LEIA!!! LUKE!!!!!!!!!!!
CARRIE :(
I KNOW :(